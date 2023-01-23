Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 16th to January 20th, 2023

        Nanterre, January 23rd, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 16th to January 20th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 16th to January 20th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI16-Jan-23FR000012548639,000101.1038XPAR
VINCI16-Jan-23FR000012548615,000101.1742CEUX
VINCI16-Jan-23FR00001254863,000101.1868TQEX
VINCI16-Jan-23FR00001254863,000101.1832AQEU
VINCI17-Jan-23FR000012548634,770102.1861XPAR
VINCI17-Jan-23FR000012548616,021102.2874CEUX
VINCI17-Jan-23FR00001254862,992102.2949TQEX
VINCI17-Jan-23FR00001254863,068102.2902AQEU
VINCI18-Jan-23FR000012548637,000103.9940XPAR
VINCI18-Jan-23FR00001254863,000103.9878CEUX
VINCI19-Jan-23FR000012548630,000102.6623XPAR
VINCI19-Jan-23FR000012548610,000102.5797CEUX
VINCI20-Jan-23FR00001254865,183102.8462XPAR
      
  TOTAL202,034102.3485 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

