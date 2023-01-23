English French

Nanterre, January 23rd, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 16th to January 20th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 16th to January 20th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16-Jan-23 FR0000125486 39,000 101.1038 XPAR VINCI 16-Jan-23 FR0000125486 15,000 101.1742 CEUX VINCI 16-Jan-23 FR0000125486 3,000 101.1868 TQEX VINCI 16-Jan-23 FR0000125486 3,000 101.1832 AQEU VINCI 17-Jan-23 FR0000125486 34,770 102.1861 XPAR VINCI 17-Jan-23 FR0000125486 16,021 102.2874 CEUX VINCI 17-Jan-23 FR0000125486 2,992 102.2949 TQEX VINCI 17-Jan-23 FR0000125486 3,068 102.2902 AQEU VINCI 18-Jan-23 FR0000125486 37,000 103.9940 XPAR VINCI 18-Jan-23 FR0000125486 3,000 103.9878 CEUX VINCI 19-Jan-23 FR0000125486 30,000 102.6623 XPAR VINCI 19-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10,000 102.5797 CEUX VINCI 20-Jan-23 FR0000125486 5,183 102.8462 XPAR TOTAL 202,034 102.3485

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

