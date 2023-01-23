The Global Hospice Market is forecast to grow by $89.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospice Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191455/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the hospice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, an increase in healthcare budgets by governments, and the growing demand to prevent infections and ensure patient safety.



The hospice market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Nursing services

• Medical supply services

• Physician services

• Other services



By End-user

• Home settings

• Hospitals

• Specialty nursing homes

• Hospice care centers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing healthcare spending worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the hospice market growth during the next few years. Also, increased incidence of life-threatening diseases and expansion and growth of several healthcare domains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hospice market covers the following areas:

• Hospice market sizing

• Hospice market forecast

• Hospice market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hospice market vendors that include AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Caritas Internationalis, Chemed Corp., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, FC Compassus LLC, Golden Living Centers, Intrepid USA Healthcare Services, LHC GROUP Inc., LifePoint Health Inc., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, PeaceHealth, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., PruittHealth Corp., Samaritan Health Services, and The Ensign Group Inc. Also, the hospice market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



