New skilled-trade academy offers Detroiters jobs and energy efficient home repairs

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, has partnered with Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the country’s largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies, to launch the Energy Efficiency Academy. The Academy directly responds to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community for years to come.

The Academy launched in the Fall of 2022 with a class of 10 participants. Growing from it’s first-year learnings, the Academy will kick-off the 2023 program year this spring aiming to quadruple its participants.

“We are creating jobs for Detroiters and building a talent pipeline for a Michigan industry on the rise,” said Carla Walker-Miller, founder and chief executive officer, Walker-Miller Energy Services. “We’re honored and excited to partner with DTE Energy for this initiative; inviting residents to participate in the growing clean energy economy, with all its important benefits. This is a huge win, not only for our organization, but most importantly for the region’s socioeconomic growth.”

According to the Home Builders Institute, 2.2M additional skilled trade hires nationwide are needed now through 2024 to address labor demand, mitigate weakened housing supply and improve affordability. In Detroit, nearly 40,000 owner- and renter-occupied households suffer from inadequate housing conditions, according to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS).

“We’re committed to creating opportunities and implementing diverse, equitable and inclusive programs that are essential to enriching the communities in which we serve,” said Trevor Lauer, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric. “Growing a network of diverse contractors specialized in energy-efficient best practices addresses the need for good-paying jobs and increased clean energy measures in two ways – by providing improved incomes and more energy-efficient housing.”

The eight-week paid Energy Efficiency Academy includes both classroom training and field training – working in Detroit homes to implement energy-saving home upgrades or installs. Participants can earn Building Analyst and Home Evaluator certifications through the Building Performance Institute (BPI). Academy participants receive professional guidance and are connected to a recruitment network for entry-level clean energy jobs with starting wages at or above $18 per hour, including benefits, driven by today’s competitive job market. Career pathways in electric, HVAC, insulation, and home performance skilled trades will be accessible for participants who complete the program.

“My experience with this program has been so positive, including the fact that I now have a job helping customers understand energy efficiency,” said Marquise Burnett, energy specialist, Walker-Miller Energy Services. “All the science that goes into how a home operates and its relationship to energy efficiency is taught in this program. It’s exactly what I need to assist customers in how to save energy and money.”

DTE is narrowing the gap of skill-trade workers by spearheading several workforce development programs to attract new talent in the clean energy industry. The Energy Efficiency Academy is the newest in a number of workforce training programs DTE has partnered on including:





Detroit-based Tree-Trimming Academy (TTA) and Parnell Prison Tree-Trim Training

Detroit Summer Youth Internship Program

Power and Trades Pathways Program with Henry Ford College





“We are currently facing an unprecedented number of resources being poured into energy efficiency and home repair programs. By using this opportunity to build a strong local energy workforce today, we will not only support programs improving housing and financial security in Detroit, but we will also be positioning the city to be a future leader in the burgeoning clean energy economy,” said Ben Dueweke, director of Community Partnerships, Walker-Miller Energy Services.

For more information about the Energy Efficiency Academy, email Walker-Miller Energy Services at workforce@wmenergy.com. To learn more about energy-saving programs, visit www.dte-energy.com/saveenergy.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable, and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net-zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE and its 10,000 employees are committed to improving lives with their energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy, and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

ABOUT WALKER-MILLER ENERGY SERVICES

Walker-Miller Energy Services, one of the largest African American and woman-owned energy efficiency companies in the United States, changes lives through energy. Walker-Miller’s commitment to Empower People and Enrich Communities is the bedrock of a unique, people-centered culture that values all people and normalizes diversity, equity, and inclusion as a strength. A Certified B Corporation, Walker-Miller is a trusted partner with deep roots in the energy industry, providing thought leadership around Energy Efficiency as equitable economic development; Advanced Energy Products & Services; Equitable Mobility Consulting & Installation; and Medium and High Voltage Equipment Sales to utilities, municipalities, businesses, and communities to drive the benefits of clean energy to all. With a team that reflects the rich diversity of this country, Walker-Miller designs programs, sources products, trains inclusive workforces, develops outreach strategies, and provides innovative research and development, successfully engaging low participation communities. Our goal is to act as a bridge to equity as this country transitions from the traditional utility to a new low carbon reality. Our efforts help decrease energy burdens, drive equitable access to clean energy jobs, invite diverse businesses into the clean economy, and serve the needs of asset-limited income-constrained communities with compassion.

For further information, members of the media may contact:

Dominique Hicks, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555

Kebina Young Frazier, Walker-Miller Energy Services, 313.570.1747