Srixon Releases Refreshed Z-STAR Series for 2023

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRIXON®, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, announces the eighth generation Z-STAR Series golf ball. The Z-STAR Series is scheduled to launch Feb. 15, while the Z-STAR Series DIVIDE is scheduled for Spring 2023.

Made with an extra thin, urethane cover that provides tour level stopping power around the greens, the Z-STAR Series gives players more bite for more spin. Paired with the new Spin Skin+ to increase the cover's degree of friction to enhance approach shots and greenside spin on every shot, Srixon claims this new generation will offer unmatched performance and feel.

"Finding the right golf ball for your game is just as important as finding the right irons or driver," said Brian Schielke, General Manager of Srixon. "It's the one piece of equipment you use on every single shot, which is why technological advances like the new Spin Skin+ and FastLayer DG Core give players confidence that their ball is going to react how it should and excel in every category that matters - more spin, bite, and speed."

Inside the Z-STAR Series is the new FastLayer DG Core, which is soft at the center and gets firmer from the inside out. The design of this core is intended to maintain a satisfying feel, while also providing ball speed.

The Z-STAR is engineered with a thin mid-layer and softer compression to prioritize softer feel and approach shot spin, while the Z-STAR DIAMOND also has a thin mid-layer but has a firmer compression to optimize Iron spin and distance. The Z-STAR XV's unique core achieves a soft center that increases dramatically in hardness with an evenly distributed hard outer edge, which boosts ball speed for increased distance and enhances Iron spin.

Each Z-STAR Series ball features Speed Dimple Pattern, the 338 aerodynamic dimples improving overall launch even when wind conditions aren't ideal. Its deep dimensions create a low drag coefficient that helps the ball stay on target and maintain distance, while keeping a penetrating ball flight in headwinds.

Included in the Z-STAR Series is the Srixon Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV DIVIDE golf ball. With its unique 50/50 Visual Performance in Yellow/White, this ball is a high-performance, tour-quality option made to see the game in a whole new way.

"The visual feedback on its own is one of the most beneficial features of the DIVIDE ball," Schielke says. "The ability to track your spin in the air and around the greens will help with overall consistency, and with the one of a kind 360° line you'll be able to see your line more clearly and perfect your roll on the greens."

Both the Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV DIVIDE feature Srixon's new FastLayer DG Core, new Spin Skin+, and Speed Dimple Pattern.

Key Innovations Inside Z-STAR Series Golf Ball:

New FastLayer DG Core : Starts soft in the center and dramatically becomes firm around its edge, giving high-speed players exceptional feel and plenty of ball speed for maximum distance.

: Starts soft in the center and dramatically becomes firm around its edge, giving high-speed players exceptional feel and plenty of ball speed for maximum distance. New Spin Skin+ : A durable coating that digs deep into your Wedge and Iron grooves, maximizing spin for better control and stopping power.

: A durable coating that digs deep into your Wedge and Iron grooves, maximizing spin for better control and stopping power. Speed Dimple Pattern: Less drag and more lift boosts overall distance and flies straight, even in the toughest wind conditions.

Retail Information and Pricing

Z-STAR, Z-STAR XV, Z-STAR DIAMOND - $47.99

Z-STAR DIVIDE, Z-STAR XV DIVIDE - $47.99

Srixon's Z-STAR and Z-STAR XV are available in Pure White and Tour Yellow, while the Z-STAR DIAMOND will be available in Pure White.

U.S. Launch Date:

Z-STAR, Z-STAR DIAMOND, Z-STAR XV: Feb. 15, 2023

Z-STAR DIVIDE, Z-STAR XV DIVIDE: Available Spring 2023

For more information on the Z-STAR Series family go to us.dunlopsports.com/srixon

