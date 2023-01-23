BIGBEN: PRESS RELEASE: Q3 2022-23 SALES: 79.5 M€

English French

Lesquin, 23 January 2023, 18:00 hrs

Q3 2022-23 SALES: 79.5 M€

2022-23 CUMULATIVE SALES (9 months): 218.1 M€

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) today released its consolidated sales for the first 9 months of its Financial Year 2022-23 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) as approved by its Board of directors on 23 January 2023.

IFRS – M€ 2022-23



2021-22



Change in %



Sales 1st Half-year (April - Sept.) 138.6 124.2 +11.6% Nacon Gaming 77.5 73.0 +6.2% Bigben Audio / Telco 61.1 51,2 +19.3% 3rd Quarter (Oct. - Déc.) (1) 79.5 91.3 -12.8% Nacon Gaming 41.1 51.2 -19.6% Bigben Audio / Telco 38.4 40.1 -4.1% Cumulative 9 months (Apr. – Dec.) (1) 218.1 215.4 +1.2% Nacon Gaming 118.7 124.2 -4.5% Bigben Audio / Telco 99.4 91.2 +9.0%

(1) Non audited data





Q3 2022-23 sales : 79 . 5 M€

NACON Gaming posted 41.1 M€ sales in Q3 2022-23. Over the period, sales of video games and accessories were impacted by the worldwide shortage of consoles and drastic stock management by distributors.

VIDEO GAMES : Catalogue sales (new games) rose by 17.2% to 10.2 M€. Sales for the quarter were boosted by games released in the first half of the year (Vampire The Masquerade® - Swansong, Pro Cycling Manager 2022 and Tour De France 2022, SteelrisingTM and Session Skate SimTM) and by the release of WRC Generations on 3 November, which outperformed its predecessor, WCR10, in the first two months following release.

The Back catalogue (games released during previous financial years) once again achieved an excellent performance. Its sales were up 59.5% over the quarter to 8.8 M€.

ACCESSORIES : Sales of accessories came to 20.4 M€, down 41.5% over the quarter. Since the beginning of the year, the shortage of new generation consoles has caused a sharp decline in the global accessories market, leading retailers to be very cautious in their sourcing policy.

BIGBEN – Audiovideo/Telco posted 38.4 M€ sales in Q3 2022-23 down 4.1%.

MOBILE ACCESSOR I ES : This business showed good resistance. Q3 sales amounted to 28.3 M€, compared with 29.0 M€ in Q3 2021-2022.

AUDIO - VIDEO: This business was resilient over the period thanks in particular to the good performance of the Bigben Kids and Bigben Party sound and lighting ranges. Q3 sales amounted to 10.0 M€, compared with 10.8 M€ in Q3 2021-2022.

Over the first nine months of the year, BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco sales totalled 99.4 M€. Mobile accessories were up 8.5% at 75.2 M€, boosted by the success of the Force® premium ranges. The Audio-Video business recorded an 11.1% increase to 24.0 M€ partly due to the inclusion of Metronic in the consolidation scope.

Expected trends for the 4th quarter and 2022/23 targets

NACON GAMING

New publishing releases for the 4th quarter will be sustained, with the launch of four games:

- Chef Life and the highly anticipated Blood Bowl®3 will be released on 23 February 2023.

- Clash and Transport Fever 2 Console Edition are scheduled for release on 9 March 2023.

As for Accessories, the end of console shortages should lead to an improvement in sales over the next few months.

BIGBEN AUDIOVIDEO/TELCO

To support the positive momentum of the chargers and cables market, the Telco business launched at the end of December 2022 the first universal high-performance Force® Power charger manufactured in France and equipped with GaN and Power Delivery technologies. This industrial relocation completes the efforts already undertaken in the carbon reduction plan.

The Telco business is continuing to premiumise its offering with the launch last September of the Force® Play range ; its wireless headphones have just been awarded the "Product of the Year 2023" label by consumers.

Finally, Metronic's listing of Audio products in DIY stores in the third quarter of 2022-2023 opens up new commercial prospects.

On the strength of sustained new releases in publishing / newsflow at the end of the financial year for NACON and a sustained dynamic in the Mobile Accessories activity thanks to the extension of the Force® ranges, the BIGBEN Group is confident in its ability to generate, for the whole FY 2022-2023, sales and current operating income that are up on the previous financial year.

Strong growth ambition for FY 2023-2024

In FY 2023-2024, NACON will have a wide range of new releases with about twenty games to be launched during the year, including:

- The Lord of the Rings GollumTM, which will be released in the first half of FY 2023-24,

- RoboCop: Rogue City,

- Gangs of Sherwood,

- TestDrive Unlimited Solar Crown.

At the same time, the games released in FY 2022-23 will feed the back catalogue and will mechanically accelerate growth.

The Gaming Accessories market should rebound thanks to a growing installed base of new generation consoles and a more favourable base effect.

Bigben Audio-Video/Telco's business will benefit from favourable market trends for its development with the new ranges of smartphones sold without chargers and pedestrian kits. At the same time, a diversification of sales channels will be actively pursued in order to penetrate the refurbished smartphone market

Given the sustained growth expected for NACON Gaming and a BIGBEN Audio-Video/Telco business that should remain buoyant in FY 2023-2024, the Group anticipates strong growth as of next year and reaffirms its confidence in its medium-term prospects.

Next event:

Q4 2022-2023 sales, 24 April 2023,

Press release after close of the Euronext Paris stock exchange

SALES 2021-22

275.7 M€







HEADCOUNT

Over 1200 employees







INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network

in more than 100 countries

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC Mid & Small – Eligible SRD long

ISIN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

