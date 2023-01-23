The Global Dental Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $12733.56 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191366/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, an increase in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits.



The dental equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Clinics



By Product

• Dental diagnostics and surgical equipment

• Dental consumables

• Dental laser



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the dental equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of 3D printing technology by dental professionals and strategic collaborations and M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dental equipment market covers the following areas:

• Dental equipment market sizing

• Dental equipment market forecast

• Dental equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A dec Inc, Align Technology Inc., Alpha Bio Tec. Ltd., BEGO GmbH and Co. KG, BIOLASE Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DentalEZ Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, GC Corp., J. Morita Corp., Midmark Corp., Nakanishi Inc., Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., TAKARA BELMONT Corp., Ultradent Products Inc., and THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd. Also, the dental equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________