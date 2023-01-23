Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 11 January 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 11 January 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-23FR00000732983 28857,5266XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-23FR00000732981 41257,5717DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Jan-23FR000007329830057,5607TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-23FR00000732984 00057,8084XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Jan-23FR00000732981 00057,7170DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

