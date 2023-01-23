The Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market is forecast to grow by $22626.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wastewater Treatment Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189987/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wastewater treatment service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent environmental regulations, rapid industrialization, and growing demand for reclaimed water.



The wastewater treatment service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical and pharmaceutical

• Food pulp and paper

• Oil and gas

• Metals and mining

• Others



By Type

• Design and engineering consultation

• Building and installation services

• Operation and process control

• Maintenance services



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advances in wastewater treatment technology as one of the prime reasons driving the wastewater treatment service market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for water reuse and integration of AI and IoT with water treatment infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wastewater treatment service market covers the following areas:

• Wastewater treatment service market sizing

• Wastewater treatment service market forecast

• Wastewater treatment service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wastewater treatment service market vendors that include Apex Co. LLC., Aries Chemical Inc., Cortec Corp., Eckstine Electric Co., Ecolab Inc., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Feralco AB, Hydrite Chemical Co., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., Skanska AB, Solenis LLC, SUEZ SA, The York Water Co., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, WABAG Group, WOG Group, WSP Global Inc., and Xylem Inc. Also, the wastewater treatment service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________