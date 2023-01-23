Combined Sales of Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market is expected to reach US$ 1939.45 million by 2033; Development in Telehealth Platforms Surges the Sales of Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the market share of the anti-biofilm wound dressing is predicted to reach from US$ 782.60 million in 2023 to over US$ 1939.45 million by 2033, recording a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2033. Incidence rates for chronic and acute wounds are expected to increase which is, driving demand for anti-biofilm wound dressings.



Besides antimicrobial resistance and unhealthy sedentary lifestyles, tobacco and alcohol consumption contribute to the rising non-communicable disease burden. This is because chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases become more prevalent.

There are also several other factors contributing to the market's growth, including the development of healthcare infrastructure across developing countries, and technological advancements in wound management. The efforts made by healthcare providers and key players to make wound care more popular.

“Telehealth has played a key role in the strong recovery of the wound care market. Various healthcare providers have developed telehealth platforms to effectively manage patients with chronic and acute wounds.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for anti-biofilm wound dressing is expected to record a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

According to estimates, the anti-biofilm wound dressing market in North America may remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

Acute wound segment dominated the market and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3%.





Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew PLC, Urgo Medical, Coloplast, and 3M.

Anti-biofilm wound dressing has developed significantly in the industry through partnerships, acquisitions, and research and development. These strategies have resulted in major developments.

Recent Developments:

Convatec Inc. acquired Triad Life Sciences Inc. in March 2022 for US$ 450 million. This acquisition was made with the aim of strengthening its portfolio of biomedical products for surgical wounds and chronic wounds.

The FDA cleared an antimicrobial matrix product made by Imbed Biosciences, Microlyte Matrix, in April 2021. The product can be used to treat surgical, traumatic, and chronic wounds.

For the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, and dehisced surgical wounds, ConvaTec Group Plc (ConvaTec) launched a new medication called "ConvaMax" in January 2020. As well as adhesion-free options, the product is also available in non-adhesive forms, allowing for total flexibility when it comes to integrating compression bands and other main dressings.

In January 2018, Imbed Biosciences introduced the market with Microlyte Ag after raising over US$ 1.6 million to research silver-based anti-biofilm wound dressings.

As a result of this acquisition, Smith & Nephew PLC expanded its product portfolio for advanced wound management, increasing its market share and customer base. In April 2019, the company acquired Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company. As a result of this acquisition, the company will boost its growth by expanding its product portfolio for advanced wound management.

Key Companies Profiled

ConvaTec

Smith & Nephew PLC

Urgo Medical

Coloplast

3M





Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Segmentation by Category

By Mode of Mechanism:

Physical

Chemical

Biological





By Wound Type:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Surgical Centers

Other End users





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

