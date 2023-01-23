The Global Cycling Wear Market is forecast to grow by $1,303.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cycling Wear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176520/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cycling wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness, the growing participation of women in cycling activities, and the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions.



The cycling wear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Product

• Clothing

• Footwear

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for customized cycling wear as one of the prime reasons driving the cycling wear market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the adoption of sustainable manufacturing and the emergence of smart cycling wear will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cycling wear market covers the following areas:

• Cycling wear market sizing

• Cycling wear market forecast

• Cycling wear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cycling wear market vendors that include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Black Sheep Cycling, CCN Sport Ltd., Cycle Clothing Ltd., Garmin Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Le Col, Manifattura Valcismon SpA, Mysenlan, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd, Rapha Racing Ltd., Recreational Equipment Inc., SHIMANO INC., Trek Bicycle Corp., Troy Lee Designs Inc., Velocio LLC, and Vista Outdoor Inc. Also, the cycling wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176520/?utm_source=GNW



