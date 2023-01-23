The Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market is forecast to grow by $564.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105454/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among aging population, rise in toxicology testing in food industry, and the increase in chronic diseases.



The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Vaccine development

• Immunology

• Diagnostics

• Drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic centers

• Research laboratories

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing importance of promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing cases of cancer and the emergence of new disease targets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market covers the following areas:

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market sizing

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market forecast

• Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Amgen Inc., Avantor Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Crux Biolabs Pty Ltd., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, Illumina Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk AS, Perkin Elmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

