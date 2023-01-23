CMLS Financial partnership with New York-based advisory firm, Skyhawk Capital Advisors

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest commercial real estate finance companies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with, and investment in, Skyhawk Capital Advisors. Skyhawk Capital Advisors is based out of New York and is an independent advisory and capital markets firm focused exclusively on the real estate sector in the U.S.



CMLS Advisory, the advisory arm of CMLS Financial led by Pierre Bergevin has been expanding its services to meet the ever-increasing and complex needs of our clients, specifically in providing unconflicted, bespoke, and relationship-driven advice. Skyhawk, led by Kevin Stahl and Wendell Osborne, brings decades of experience in investment banking and advisory across a broad range of transactions on behalf of private and public real estate companies. Both firms share the same business philosophy and principles, making this partnership a natural fit. This partnership will allow for the two firms to work holistically together in growing their respective Advisory practices, bringing extensive, global investor reach, market knowledge and optionality for their client bases, while expanding their overall services and North American coverage.

“CMLS Financial has been providing real estate services to clients throughout Canada for nearly 50 years”, says Sam Brown, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, at CMLS Financial. “This partnership significantly expands our network beyond Canada, and we look forward to collaborating with the Skyhawk team for the benefit of our clients.”

“We are at an important stage of our expansion”, says Pierre Bergevin, Senior Vice President, Head of National Advisory, at CMLS Financial. “We are excited to partner with the Skyhawk team and continue to grow our advisory capabilities to enhance value for our clients, especially for those looking for cross-border opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CMLS as we continue to expand our advisory, M&A and capital markets business,” says Kevin Stahl, Managing Principal of Skyhawk Capital Advisors. “We see tremendous opportunity to provide our expanding client base with uniquely in-depth and objective advice, complemented by targeted capital raises and strategic transaction execution that supports our clients’ growth objectives,” said Stahl. “Our partnership with CMLS will bolster our capabilities in many ways.”

"Given our excellent strategic and cultural fit, and common strategic growth objectives, partnering with CMLS is very exciting for us," says Wendell Osborne, Managing Principal of Skyhawk Capital Advisors. “We have a unique and growing position in the market -- partnering with CMLS and deepening our connectivity with Canadian capital sources adds significant value to our clients in meeting their capital needs.”

About Skyhawk Capital Advisors

Skyhawk Capital Advisors is a boutique real estate advisory firm that provides strategic advice, bespoke capital markets execution and M&A services to best-in-class owners, operators and developers across the U.S. Built on extensive and diverse experience at leading financial institutions, Skyhawk takes a uniquely in-depth approach toward evaluating strategic alternatives, pursuing capital raising strategies, maximizing company & portfolio value and meeting our clients’ long-term objectives. We leverage our broad and deep experience, global investor relationships and hands-on approach to become an “extension” of our clients’ teams. For more information, visit www.skyhawkcap.com

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned commercial real estate finance companies, with eleven offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, advisory services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca

