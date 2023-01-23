BPM welcomes Tiffany Huey as Senior Manager of ESG practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP , one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, announces the addition of Tiffany Huey as Senior Manager to the Firm’s recently launched Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practice. Huey joins ESG co-leaders Su Rim, Assurance Senior Manager, and Kristi Staley, Business Development and Partnerships Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany to our ESG team,” said Staley. “She brings a wealth of experience, leadership and passion that we are confident will help our Firm and our clients maximize the impact of ESG initiatives.”

Huey has more than a decade of impact-related advisory experience, including nonprofit community development and education, mission-driven business, and ESG consulting, the majority involving building programs and businesses from the ground up. She works with companies across industries to lead inclusive stakeholder engagement and create people-first strategies that benefit employees and societies at large. Her experience in ESG spans materiality assessments, strategy development and reporting. In conducting ESG materiality assessments for clients, Huey partners with executives and other key leaders and decision-makers to create cohesive strategies that bring value specific to each client and meet them where they are.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to incorporate environmental sustainability and social responsibility into our clients’ organizations, since caring for our communities is core to BPM’s values,” said Huey. “We are well-positioned to integrate ESG throughout our various client service offerings and collaborate closely with partners and colleagues across the Firm, ensuring we are working toward a more inclusive and sustainable world together.”

BPM’s ESG practice is designed to help clients, ranging from middle-market and large-cap businesses to large nonprofit organizations, meet their ESG-related goals. Leveraging an inclusive team of talented professionals from the Firm’s Assurance and Advisory practices, the ESG group possesses in-depth knowledge of where business, economic and social matters intersect, and is committed to providing the highest level of client service.

“We are excited about the possibilities, experience and knowledge that Tiffany brings to our growing team,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “BPM is committed to supporting both our current clients and attracting new clients who are on their ESG journeys. With our recent B Corp certification, we are acutely positioned to do so, and we look forward to our continued growth in 2023.”

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,000 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM’s diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

