The Global Embolization Coil Market is forecast to grow by $481.9 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embolization Coil Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784002/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the embolization coil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of aneurysms, the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage, and high demand for detachable coils.



The embolization coil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Peripheral vascular disease

• Cardiology

• Others



By Type

• Detachable coil

• Pushable coil



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the embolization coil market growth during the next few years. Also, market expansion in emerging economies and the implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the embolization coil market covers the following areas:

• Embolization coil market sizing

• Embolization coil market forecast

• Embolization coil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embolization coil market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Achieva Medical, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Medical Corp. Also, the embolization coil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784002/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________