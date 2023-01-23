The Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market is forecast to grow by $17.75 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724785/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gasket and seal materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from developing countries, the growing use of gasket and seal in improving the performance of engineering equipment, and growth in the automotive industry.



The gasket and seal materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OEMs

• Aftersales market



By Application

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Electrical and electronics

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in aftermarket sales as one of the prime reasons driving the gasket and seal materials market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from the renewable energy industry and stringent emission regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gasket and seal materials market covers the following areas:

• Gasket and seal materials market sizing

• Gasket and seal materials market forecast

• Gasket and seal materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasket and seal materials market vendors that include A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, AMETEK Inc., Boyd Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, EnPro Industries Inc., Excelsior Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, Parker Hannifin Corp., Sealmax, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., Trelleborg AB, and VALQUA Ltd. Also, the gasket and seal materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

