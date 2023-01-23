UNCOMMON, The Leading Shopping Destination, Establishes a New Standard for the Fashion Industry.

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2019, UNCOMMON is the leading shopping destination for contemporary fashion and streetwear in the Middle-East. Based in Kuwait, the spaces serve as an experimental hub for the community to encourage creativity. UNCOMMON’s goal is to become the first meta-commerce platform with physical locations all over the world.



UNCOMMON has emerged as a leading shopping destination bringing a new standard for the fashion industry, by combining a global network of traditional retail stores with a Metaverse e-commerce model, a global payments and distribution network that provides an unparalleled selection of services for consumers and an unmatched value proposition for investors.





UNCOMMON is an emerging experimental community with the goal to provide distinctive services to its users. Offers latest in fashion collection like sneakers accessories, from both local and international designers. UNCOMMON brings consumers the brands and lifestyle they love.

Mr Lundy CSO at UNCOMMON has traveled all over the globe with real life application of his tradecraft in markets all over the world. Forecasting, risk assessment, logistics procurement for the likes of government agencies and within the private sector from fintech to textiles Larry is somehow embedded. This is especially true within Web3 and DeFi where Larry has been a major voice within the crypto spheres. His start came during early light coin days. A simple hobby became a passion and then eventually consulting & forecasting. This culminated into a focus on security. People probably know Mr. Lundy from CertiK, where he was a well-known business development manager, helping secure some of the largest projects in DeFi.

Larry has had the privilege of becoming both an academic and civil servant. Larry has been an educator in language, business and history for students ranging from primary school to university. He has been a full time consultant to some of the largest textile suppliers in Asia. Larry has written and published two journals and a book that have gone on to great acclaim. Larry has a dual bachelors in international business administration and law. His master's program took him to Georgetown University. Mr. Lundy is a certified psycho-physiologist. His training includes testing and containment of sex offenders (PCSOT, post-conviction sexual offender testing/containment). His training encompassed behavioral forensic pathology, with an emphasis on HUMINT and live collection technique. He does risk containment and pre-disposition analysis. A dedication to FairPlay and civil service is evident.

With over 5 years of experience within cryptocurrency investment spanning sectors of security, market making, IDCs, policy implementation, and mining integration, Larry is also very passionate about making Defi a reality and a vestige of independence for all, especially the UNCOMMON!. Their mission is to become an inspiring and shining example in the world of DeFi and Web3.

