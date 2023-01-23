Oral Hygiene Market Set to Cross a Valuation of US$ 85 Billion by 2033 Amid Growing Oral Health Awareness Worldwide: Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global oral hygiene market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 52 Billion in 2023. During the 2023–2033 period, Fact.MR predicts global oral hygiene product sales to surge at a steady CAGR of 5%, touching a market valuation of US$ 85 Billion by the end of 2033.



Growing awareness about oral health among the general population, increasing spending on oral care products, and development of new innovative products are some of the key factors driving the global oral hygiene market.

With rising incidence of numerous oral diseases worldwide, taking care of one’s oral health has become essential. Oral diseases affect approximately 3.58 billion people worldwide as per the FDA World Dental Federation, making them the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs). As a result, people are spending large amounts on oral care to maintain their dental and oral hygiene as well as to prevent oral diseases. This will continue to boost the global oral hygiene market.

Oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes help people to regularly clean their teeth, improve oral hygiene, and prevent additional issues such as tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath. Thus, rising need for enhancing oral hygiene along with increased awareness of the importance of oral health and fresh breath will elevate demand for oral hygiene products.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=68

Furthermore, introduction of new innovative oral care products in the market and increasing investments in marketing and promotional activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for oral hygiene product manufacturers.

Government bodies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) have been instrumental in the expansion of the oral hygiene market. These bodies have contributed to the rising awareness, especially among the U.S. population by publishing vital statistics relevant to oral health and hygiene.

For instance, the NIDCR has encouraged the American population to use fluoride toothpaste, as fluoride is known to protect teeth from cavities. CDC research has revealed that untreated dental disease in the U.S. leads to losses amounting to more than US$ 45 Billion in productivity.

Regionally, Asia Pacific remains the most lucrative market holding around 2/5 of the global oral hygiene market. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of oral disease, increasing government initiatives aimed at encouraging people to use oral hygiene products, and easy availability of oral hygiene products at lower prices.

Demand remains particularly high for toothbrushes globally owing to their high utility in preserving fundamental oral (dental) health including teeth whitening and plaque removal, and growing popularity of battery-powered and electric toothbrushes

Key manufacturers of oral hygiene products are aiming to create brushes in a range of shapes and sizes to cater to different consumer needs. As a result, the global market is flooded with new innovative toothbrushes. A CAGR of 5.3% has been predicted by Fact.MR for the toothbrush segment for the projection period (2023-2033).

Key Takeaways

Based on product, toothbrushes remain the top selling category holding around 40% share of the global oral hygiene market.

In terms of distribution channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets segment leads the global oral hygiene market.

Asia Pacific currently accounts for around 40% share of the global oral hygiene market and it is likely to retain its dominance during the assessment period.

The U.S. is predicted to lead the way in the North America oral hygiene market during the forecast period.

With rising aesthetic concerns, demand for oral hygiene products across Germany is set to grow at a significant pace over the next ten years.



Growth Drivers

Rising government initiatives to increase public awareness of prevalent oral health disorders and preventive measures is driving the global oral hygiene market.

Presence of several players leading to rapid innovations in product development and giving consumers countless products to choose from will boost the market.

Increasing consumer spending on oral care products is expected to boost oral hygiene product sales through 2033.



Restraints

Product recalls and adverse effects of whitening solutions are limiting market expansion.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=68

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive, Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever are among the leading players in the global oral hygiene products market. These companies are investing heavily in research and development and coming up with innovative products. Global campaigns are also being run by several market players for awareness, sustainability, and marketing purposes.

For instance:

In February 2022, Colgate-Palmolive introduced the Know Your OQ global campaign for consumers to improve and understand “oral health quotient”.

In April 2022, Ultradent announced the launch of UltraTemp REZ II, a dental cement product for temporary fillings, crowns, onlays, inlays, and bridges.

In May 2021, Unilever announced that it would launch recyclable toothpaste tubes.



Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Colgate-Palmolive

Ultradent Products Inc.

Dentsply International Inc.

Lion Corporation

Dabur India Ltd.

Unilever

Safeway

Johnson & Johnson

Danaher Corporation

GC Corporation

More Valuable Insights On Oral Hygiene Market

In its latest research, Fact.MR reveals significant factors estimated to boost the growth of the oral hygiene market over the forecast period. The study also offers an in-depth study of the opportunities and growth drivers expected to propel sales of the oral hygiene market through segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Mouthwash

Dental Floss

Dental Accessories



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/68

Key Questions Covered in Oral Hygiene Market Report

What is the expected value of the oral hygiene market for 2033?

Which region holds the largest share of the global oral hygiene market?

What is the projected growth rate for the market?

Who are the top oral hygiene product manufacturers?

Which product accounts for the largest market share?



Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain

Feminine Hygiene Products Market: A US$ 34.53 Billion valuation is expected for the global feminine hygiene products market by 2022 end. Overall feminine hygiene product sales are projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032, totalling a market valuation of US$ 52.1 Billion by 2032. Factors expected to expand the market include growing menstrual health awareness, increasing female literacy rates, rising female disposable incomes, and female empowerment trends.

Oral Health Ingredients Market: Fact.MR predicts the global oral health ingredients market to accelerate at a moderate CAGR of 4% through 2029, generating substantial revenues. Increasing incidence of oral diseases worldwide, growing adoption of healthy oral care habits, and rising oral care awareness campaigns by government and private agencies are some of the key factors driving demand for oral health ingredients.

Live Goods Market: The global live goods market deals in decorative plant displays and home gardens, which are gaining popularity worldwide. In the years to come, the market is set to thrive as the focus on creating sustainable and natural living environments increases around the world.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583