The Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market is forecast to grow by $1312.48 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period

Our report on the spray polyurethane foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for spray polyurethane foams in construction industry, emergence of bio-based PU foams, and properties of spray polyurethane foams.



The spray polyurethane foam market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Type

• Open cell

• Closed cell



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of methylal and HFOs as alternatives to HFCs and HCFCs as one of the prime reasons driving the spray polyurethane foam market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in polyurethane foams and mergers and acquisitions in the spray polyurethane foam market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the spray polyurethane foam market covers the following areas:

• Spray polyurethane foam market sizing

• Spray polyurethane foam market forecast

• Spray polyurethane foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spray polyurethane foam market vendors that include Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc., Anagha ASF LLP, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Indospark Inc., Innovative Chemical Products, Isothane Ltd., Johns Manville, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junbond Building Materials Co. Ltd., SOPREMA SAS, Specialty Products Inc., Tosoh Corp., Woodbridge Foam Corp., Sika AG, and BASF SE. Also, the spray polyurethane foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

