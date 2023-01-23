Indigenous Women Empowered to Make History on Canadian Banknotes through Native Women's Association of Canada's 'Change the Bill' Exhibition

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) is proud to announce the launch of "Change the Bill", a call to action that aims to promote reconciliation through art. Despite being the original inhabitants of this land, an Indigenous person has never been represented on a permanent Canadian banknote.



The underrepresentation and marginalization of Indigenous women in Canadian society is a longstanding issue that must be addressed. Despite playing a crucial role in shaping the country's history and culture, Indigenous women have been historically excluded from mainstream representation. It is imperative that Canadians prioritize and amplify the voices of Indigenous women in mainstream media and representation.

In recognition of this important issue, The Local Gallery in Toronto will host an exhibition from January 20th to 28th, showcasing reimagined $20 bills by Indigenous artists, to raise awareness and empower Indigenous women in Canada, in alignment with the objectives of the Native Women's Association of Canada. These pieces of art will serve to highlight Indigenous women heroes and provide an opportunity to highlight the talents and contributions of Indigenous women. Prints of the artwork will be available for purchase for twenty dollars, with 100% of proceeds going to the artist. This exhibition serves as an important step towards recognizing the significance and contributions of the Indigenous population and provides an opportunity to support and uplift Indigenous artists.

"Change The Bill is not just about placing an Indigenous woman on a banknote, it is about recognizing the contributions and significance of Indigenous women in Canada and creating a more inclusive society. Educating future generations about the contributions of Indigenous women and fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of their significance creates a more just and equitable society for all Canadians," said Lynne Groulx, CEO of NWAC.

The power of art as a tool for social change and cultural understanding is well-documented. Museums and galleries around the world have long recognized the impact that art can have on people and society. From shaping the cultural mosaic of mankind for centuries, art continues to be a powerful means of influencing humanity. The Native Women's Association of Canada enlisted the expertise of TAXI, a leading North American brand experience agency, to shine a light on the underrepresented and marginalized Indigenous women in Canadian society.

This campaign launches at DesignTO, Canada's leading and largest platform that curates' exhibitions, presentations, and educational programming. For more information and to purchase artwork, visit the Change the Bill website at https://changethebill.ca/. Click here to watch the introduction video.

Follow the campaign on social media using #ChangeTheBill and @NWAC_Canada on Instagram.

ABOUT THE NATIVE WOMEN'S ASSOCIATION OF CANADA

The Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) is a National Indigenous Organization representing the political voice of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada, inclusive of First Nations on and off reserve, status and non-status, disenfranchised, Métis and Inuit. An aggregate of Indigenous women's organizations from across the country, NWAC was founded on the collective goal to enhance, promote and foster the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of Indigenous women within their respective communities and Canada societies.

ABOUT TAXI

TAXI is a North American brand and customer experience agency that connects brands with consumers through creativity, technology, and culture. Its principal offices are in Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver, and New York. For more information, visit agency.taxi. TAXI is part of the VMLY&R network and a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ba71e57-b93b-4230-80be-8ef88ec30204