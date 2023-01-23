The Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market is forecast to grow by $465.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394551/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of safety concerns and animal allergies, an increase in elderly cats with cognitive problems, and an increase in the working population segment.



The automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Single cat

• Multi-cat



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing inclination toward premiumization in pet care services as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market growth during the next few years. Also, the launch of consumer awareness campaigns and growing online retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market covers the following areas:

• Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market sizing

• Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market forecast

• Automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market vendors that include Automated Pet Care Products LLC, Catlink, ChillX Co., Cosmic Pet, Hagen Group, iKuddle, Jiaxing Le you pet products Co. Ltd., Omega Paw Inc., PETKIT Ltd., PetNovations Ltd., Petree Litter Boxes, Smarty Pear, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Radio Systems Corp. Also, the automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

