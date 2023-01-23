Cryptounity Launched By Beginners, for the Beginners

Ljubljana, Slovenia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Cryptounity is pleased to announce its launch. CryptoUnity is a Slovenian start-up that is building a crypto exchange, with the main focus being on beginners. It's designed to ease people into becoming acquainted with cryptocurrencies, whilst being backed up by education and 24/7 user support.







The exchange also pays a lot of attention to the security aspects of dealing with crypto assets. By implementing a cold wallet with an NFC card, CryptoUnity provides its users with a secure way to store their funds. In addition, the platform will offer a portfolio to monitor the user’s assets and their values, educational workshops, CryptoUnity research and even physical traveling exchanges.





Cryptounity Token

The project has its own token - CUT, which grants holders many benefits and different use cases on the CryptoUnity platform, such as lower fees, rewards for holders and access to further education.

CUT holders are entitled to various bonuses, such as holder rewards, airdrops and a better position in giveaways. Last but not least, the token will enable staking, which will bring additional bonuses. CUT was officially deployed on the mainnet on December 23rd, 2022, where token locking and vesting are activated after TGE.

Behind The Scenes

The team behind the CryptoUnity project is a group of young, diverse individuals with a mix of crypto knowledge and an understanding of how people think. The team also received a gold KYC badge during the project’s audit by the renowned audit firm, CertiK . This demonstrates a high level of transparency and trust.

They also emphasize the importance of listening to users and actively implementing their suggestions and opinions in the further development of the project. In their opinion, this is the only way to create an exchange that will be as user-adapted as possible.





In the upcoming month, CryptoUnity is also preparing for the last, worldwide, presale of its token. After successful presales at home, in Slovenia and in the wider Balkans, they are now establishing themselves on the global market, where they want to put their name on the crypto-map.

The worldwide presale is also the last chance for everyone who would like to support the project by buying CUT. After the presale, the token will be launched on the first crypto exchange.

