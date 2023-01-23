[Latest] Global A2 Milk Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.80 Billion by 2030 at a 12.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “A2 Milk Market Size, Trends and Insights By Packaging (Cartons, Glass bottles, plastic bottles, Cans, Plastic pouches), By Product (Liquid, Powder), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online stores, Convenience and grocery stores, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global A2 Milk Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.80 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.2%during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

A2 milk is the milk that has the A2 beta-casein polypeptide. It contains 12% higher protein and about 25% extra vitamin A compared to the other milk available on the market. In addition, it includes 30% extra cream and 33% more vitamin D. Infant growth is well-assisted due to the consumption of A2 milk, which has high nutrient content. It is easily digestible, so mothers prefer it for their infants. They contain more protein, and they happen to be a great source of calcium.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

In recent years there has been an increase in awareness regarding the benefits of consuming A2 milk. The availability of yoghurt made with the use of A2 milk will also help grow the market. As it is a nutritional product, the demand for this milk will grow in the coming years. Consumption is expected to grow due to the increasing number of lactose-intolerant people. In addition, cases of histamine have been registered in children and cognitive disorders with the consumption of A1 milk, which is expected to be another reason the market is expected to grow in the coming years. In addition, increased consumption of A2 milk in infants will help grow the market.

Restraints

Many cows that provide A2 milk are available in the Asia Pacific region. A2 dairy is produced mainly through the cows that are available in India. But the production of milk is less than the production of milk from the cows seen in the western region. As a result, a huge gap is created between demand and supply. Moreover, as A2 milk is costlier than A1 milk, market growth will be hampered.





Opportunities

Consumption of A1 milk leads to heart disease, diabetes as well as obesity, and all these factors will provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the A2 milk market. Furthermore, cases of cognitive disorders, as well as histamine, will also offer opportunities for market growth. In addition, prolonged consumption of A1 milk is associated with several conditions, and all of these shall provide good opportunities for developing the day-to-milk market in the coming years.

Challenges

A2 milk is expensive, and the unavailability of this milk is another factor that will pose a significant challenge to the market’s growth in the coming years. As other alternatives and cheaper alternatives are available in the market, the development of the A2 milk market will be affected.

Report Highlights

Based on the form, the liquid segment will have a larger market share in the coming years as it is a convenient form of consumption. Therefore, the market is expected to grow well for the segment. Furthermore, maximum nutrients can be derived through the consumption of liquid milk, as it contains a high amount of calcium, proteins, and vitamins. Therefore, the market is expected to grow well. In addition, the consumption of A2 milk ensures better absorption of selenium and phosphorus than other forms.

Based on distribution channels, the hypermarkets and the supermarket segment will dominate the market. Maximum revenue will be generated through these distribution channels in the coming years. As many varieties are offered in supermarkets and hypermarkets, the demand for A2 products is expected to grow.

The availability of temperature-controlled shelves will prevent the spoilage of these products. Furthermore, it is highly convenient for consumers to make purchases daily at these stores as the products are available at low prices. The availability of this milk in online stores is also expected to grow. It shall exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate in the coming years as it provides lucrative offers and discounts and is seen as convenient by most buyers.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the A2 Milk market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the A2 Milk market forward?

What are the A2 Milk Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the A2 Milk Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the A2 Milk market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest share of the A2 milk market in the coming years. The A2 milk sector has grown significantly in recent years and will continue to grow well in the coming years for the Asia Pacific region. A more extensive consumer base in the Asia Pacific region will help increase the market. In addition, raising awareness about the health benefits of consuming this milk will also lead to market growth. In the countries like India and China, the consumption of this milk is expected to be maximum.

As the cows that provide A2 milk are available on a larger scale in this region, the demand for various products made with the use of A2 milk is expected to grow in this region. Apart from the market growth in the Asia Pacific region, the change is also likely to be good in the European area. This is because the dairy industry has developed to a great extent in this region. Increased use of this milk in the confectionery and bakery products for the nations like France, the UK, and Germany will help in the growth of the A2 milk market in the coming years period extensive growth in the demand for A2 milk will be seen in the coming years due to the developmental activities and the research activities associated with this type of milk.

As the number of lactose-intolerant people has increased in various nations across the globe, the demand for this milk is also expected to grow. Maximum cases of lactose intolerance were seen in the North American region, which will be a significant factor in the market growth in the North American region. In addition, the availability of better distribution channels will help grow the A2 Milk market .

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 4.80 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players The A2 Milk Company (New Zealand), Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) (India), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ripley Farms (U.S.), Godrej Jersey (India), PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. (India), Freedom Foods Group (Australia), Vinamilk (Vietnam), Erden Creamery Private Limited (India), and Others Key Segment By Packaging, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

Key Players

The A2 Milk Company (New Zealand)

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) (India)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Ripley Farms (U.S.)

Godrej Jersey (India)

PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Freedom Foods Group (Australia)

Vinamilk (Vietnam)

Erden Creamery Private Limited (India)

Recent Developments

Canadian Agrifoods entered into an agreement with A2 milk company in 2020 for products from our distributing and marketing the milk for Canada.

As the demand for A2 milk products increased in the elderly population, Nestle China increased its product portfolio in 2019.

Segments covered in the report

By Packaging

Cartons

Glass bottles, plastic bottles

Cans

Plastic pouches

By Product

Liquid

Powder

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Online stores

Convenience and grocery stores

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

