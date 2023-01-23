CEO OF ACTION AGAINST HUNGER NAMED ONE OF CAUSEARTIST’S MOST INSPIRING NONPROFIT LEADERS OF 2023

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Charles Owubah, the CEO of Action Against Hunger USA, a nonprofit leader in the global fight to end hunger, was ranked among Causeartist’s Top 25 Inspiring Nonprofit Leaders Who Will Impact the World in 2023. This annual rating celebrates social sector leaders who demonstrate adaptability, creativity, innovation, strong communication skills, and consistent impact.

“It is an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of nonprofit leaders, yet my work would not be possible without the expertise and passion of my colleagues and support from donors who share our commitment to ending hunger for everyone, for good,” said Owubah. “I’d like to thank Causeartist for this distinction and for spotlighting the 828 million people around the world who go to bed hungry every night.”







At Action Against Hunger, Owubah oversees innovative programs, from climate-smart agriculture to high-tech water systems, that collectively serve more than 24 million people each year. Originally from Ghana, Owubah earned his Master of Science and Ph.D. in Natural Resource Management and Policy from Purdue University and has more than 25 years of experience designing, leading, and evaluating breakthrough nonprofit programs in collaboration with diverse communities around the world.

Dr. Owubah also serves on the board of directors of Global Impact, a nonprofit that works to inspire greater giving, and Kickstart International, a non-profit social enterprise on a mission to lift millions of people out of poverty.

“Hunger is predictable and preventable,” Dr. Owubah said. “Now, we must come together to address the drivers of hunger, including conflict, climate change, and chronic inequality. I urge people to join the cause.”

Other nonprofit leaders on the Causeartist list include Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy Corps; Elisha Chan, founder of Impactful Missions; Maggie Kane, founder of A Place at the Table; and Sergio Panday, co-founder of Roots Inspire. The full list of 2023 honorees is available on the Causeartist website.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches more than 24 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, and chronic inequality. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

