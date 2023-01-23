Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.2 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the sleep apnea devices market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the sleep apnea devices market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, diagnostic devices and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global sleep apnea devices market are ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Respironics, Invacare Corporation, Curative Medical, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Somnetics International, Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Natus Medical Incorporated, Itamar Medical Ltd., Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide sleep apnea devices market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An emergency medical disease known as sleep apnea, also known as sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), occurs when the brain's oxygen supply is disrupted while you're asleep. It is brought on by obstructions in the airway, which result in erratic breathing patterns, loud snoring, and frequent gasping for air. To assess the patient's respiratory and other body processes while they sleep, sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), and Variable Positive Airway Pressure (VPAP) machines are utilised. In addition, a variety of oral appliances, such as the Mandibular Advancement Device (MAD) and tongue-holding device, are used to treat mild to moderate sleep apnea. One of the main factors propelling the market's expansion is the rising incidence of obstructive sleep apnea disorder (OSA), central sleep apnea, and complicated sleep apnea syndrome. Due to the significant prevalence of these problems in the elderly population and those with comorbid illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), both developed and developing countries are seeing increased product uptake. Product advancements, such as Out-of-Center (OOC) testing equipment that looks at respiratory, oximetry, and cardiovascular parameters to diagnose OSA, are also a significant growth-inducing element.

Scope of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Diagnostic Devices and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Phillips Respironics, Invacare Corporation, Curative Medical, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Somnetics International, Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Natus Medical Incorporated, Itamar Medical Ltd., Compumedics Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The therapeutics devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is therapeutics devices, sleep apnea masks, and diagnostic devices. The therapeutics devices segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Chin straps, nasal, oral, and pressure devices are a few examples of therapeutic devices. The rising prevalence of OSA, greater awareness of OSA, continued device technology developments, more government support and initiatives, and rising disposable income are some of the main growth causes.

The pulse oximeters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The diagnostic devices segment is pulse oximeters, polysomnography devices (PSG), and actigraphy devices. The pulse oximeters segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pulse oximeters are widely used to measure the blood's oxygen saturation. They are utilized to continually and non-invasively monitor blood oxygen saturation levels. Due to their simplicity, they have essentially become a regular tool in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. For both adults and children, obstructive sleep apnea is evaluated and identified using pulse oximetry in a variety of ways. According to an article by Adam V. Benjafield that was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine 2020, there are 425 million adults worldwide who have moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), and 936 million adults who have mild to severe OSA. In a similar vein, 50 to 60 percent of obese individuals and MS patients are thought to also have OSA.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the sleep apnea devices include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Due to the high prevalence of sleep disordered breathing (SDB) and the growing elderly population in the area, the region is anticipated to have strong growth both now and in the future. The majority of the market in North America is controlled by the United States. For instance, the National Institute of Medicine reported in 2020 that the prevalence of OSA in the United States could reach 14% of men and 5% of women by that year. Populations of Hispanic, Black, and Asian descent have greater rates. In the US, there are about 25 million persons who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 0.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. The region's market share for sleep apnea devices is expected to grow as a result of an increase in patient numbers, the presence of foreign producers, and greater public awareness of the condition. Additionally, as more people become aware of the health dangers associated with this disorder, there are an increasing number of diagnostic tests available to identify the presence of sleep apnea.

China

China’s sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 0.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The longer average life expectancy of the older population in the region is expected to raise the prevalence of sleep issues.

India

India's sleep apnea devices market size was valued at USD 0.54 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. Due to changing lifestyles, as well as an increase in obesity and hypertension, sleep apnea is becoming increasingly popular.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the sleep apnea devices market is mainly driven by the rise in geriatric population.

