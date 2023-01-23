UPDATE -- Quest Software Announces General Availability of SharePlex 11, Enabling Database Replication Across PostgreSQL and Snowflake Environments

Expanded support for PostgreSQL enables the creation of complex, enterprise-grade PostgreSQL architectures

Replication to Snowflake allows users to create real-time data pipelines into Snowflake

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of SharePlex 11 , now covering PostgreSQL, to support high volume, mission-critical database replication. The expansion of Quest Software’s partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, will allow SharePlex 11 to also cover Snowflake.

SharePlex offers businesses support for data replication, across the most important data platforms today, to ensure database availability and systems interoperability. SharePlex product features help businesses to modernize their data infrastructure while ensuring high performance, keeping data in sync and maintaining peak operational performance.

“As enterprises continue to look for ways to reduce overbearing license costs and lower their IT spend, PostgreSQL continues to demonstrate that it is a viable open-source database option. Our mission is to ensure that customers who wish to adopt PostgreSQL for their mission-critical applications have the necessary availability, disaster recovery and horizontal scaling capabilities they need to confidently deploy PostgreSQL,” said Bharath Vasudevan, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Quest ISM.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Quest to unlock new value for our customers and help them to maximize their business operations,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “This integration will empower our joint customers to move data from popular databases to Snowflake in real-time.”

SharePlex 11 key features include:

PostgreSQL to PostgreSQL active-active replication, with conflict resolution to ensure high availability, disaster recovery and horizontal scaling

Active-active replication between Oracle and PostgreSQL, with conflict resolution, to support complex Oracle migration use cases and ongoing interoperability requirements

Replication to Snowflake to create data pipelines into the Snowflake Data Cloud

The ability to move data from PostgreSQL to targets like Kafka and SQL Server for real-time analytics and integration

“SharePlex has supported the world’s highest volume and mission-critical Oracle environments for over two decades. We are proud to build on this legacy and know that this is going help businesses expand what is possible with PostgreSQL,” said Rick Schiller, Senior Product Manager for SharePlex. “In addition to the PostgreSQL capabilities, we are also excited to support Snowflake as a target and help customers rapidly take advantage of the great new technology Snowflake brings to the market.”

For more information on SharePlex for PostgreSQL, please visit our SharePlex page and our fact sheet about how SharePlex 11 supports PostgreSQL database replication. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Holtzman

Highwire Public Relations

quest@highwirepr.com