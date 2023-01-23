The Global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market is forecast to grow by $748.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready To Drink Cocktails Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383438/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ready to drink cocktails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored drinks, growing health concerns among consumers, and the growth of convenience products across the world.



The ready to drink cocktails market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets/supermarkets

• Online

• Liquor stores



By Type

• Spirit-based

• Wine-based

• Malt-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased product launches with new flavors as one of the prime reasons driving the ready to drink cocktails market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce and focused product packaging and design formats will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ready to drink cocktails market covers the following areas:

• Ready to drink cocktails market sizing

• Ready to drink cocktails market forecast

• Ready to drink cocktails market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready to drink cocktails market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Brown Forman Corp., Crook and Marker LLC, Cutwater Spirits LLC, Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., House of Monaco, Lucas Bols Amsterdam BV, Manly Spirits Co., Miami Cocktail Co Inc., MIKES HARD LEMONADE Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR Co. Ltd., Snake Oil Cocktail Co., VOSA SPIRITS LLC, Becle S.A.B. de C.V., and NEXT CENTURY SPIRITS LLC. Also, the ready to drink cocktails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383438/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________