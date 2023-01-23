The Global Out of Home Advertising Market is forecast to grow by $11016.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Out of Home Advertising Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383393/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the out of home advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of light-emitting diode (LED) mobile billboards, growing advertisements through vehicle wrapping, and increased benefits of outdoor advertisements over traditional advertisements.



The out of home advertising market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Physical outdoor advertising

• Digital outdoor advertising



By Type

• Billboards

• Shelters

• Transit displays

• Street furniture



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of analytics to increase advertisements effectiveness as one of the prime reasons driving the out of home advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of ai AI OOH advertising and integration of outdoor advertisements with mobile phones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the out of home advertising market covers the following areas:

• Out of home advertising market sizing

• Out of home advertising market forecast

• Out of home advertising market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading out of home advertising market vendors that include Adams Outdoor Advertising, APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Asiaray Media Group, Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, CATCHA GROUP, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., CP Media Ltd., Daktronics Inc., Drury Displays Inc., Euro Media Group SA, Fairway Outdoor LLC, Global Media and Entertainment Ltd., IZON Global Media, JCDecaux SE, Lamar Advertising Co., Lightbox OOH Video Network, OUTFRONT Media Inc., Primedia Pty Ltd., and Stroer SE and Co. KGaA. Also, the out of home advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

