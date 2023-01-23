The Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market is forecast to grow by $4521.66 million during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.24% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219696/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the privileged access management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for multi-factor authentication (MFA) for privileged accounts, increasing frequency of insider threats, and increasing compliance with regulatory standards.



The privileged access management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Solution

• Service



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of the BYOD concept as one of the prime reasons driving the privileged access management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of cloud in pam solutions and increasing marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the privileged access management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Privileged access management solutions market sizing

• Privileged access management solutions market forecast

• Privileged access management solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading privileged access management solutions market vendors that include ARCON, BeyondTrust Corp., Broadcom Inc., Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., Devolutions, Fudo Security Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Iraje Inc., Kron Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri A.S., Micro Focus International Plc, Oracle Corp., Osirium Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Silverlake Mastersam, Simeio Solutions LLC, Thycotic Software LLC, Wallix Group SA, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. Also, the privileged access management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________