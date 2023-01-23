The Global Sports Technology Market is forecast to grow by $29950.64 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 23.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Technology Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207993/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the sports technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of sports technology events, increased emphasis on IoT, and increased demand for wearable devices and fitness trackers.



The sports technology market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Sports association

• Clubs

• leagues



By Technology

• Artificial intelligence or machine learning

• Internet of things

• Augmented reality or virtual reality



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing penetration of software in sports as one of the prime reasons driving the sports technology market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of visual technologies for sports and the growing adoption of ai and ml will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sports technology market covers the following areas:

• Sports technology market sizing

• Sports technology market forecast

• Sports technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports technology market vendors that include Athlete Intelligence, Catapult Group International Ltd., Chetu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Firstbeat Technologies Oy, International Business Machines Corp., Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, Kinexon GmbH, Orreco, PlaySight Interactive Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tableau Software LLC, Active Network LLC, Agile Sports Technologies Inc., Garmin Ltd, SPay Inc., Sportradar AG, and Upper Hand Inc. Also, the sports technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



