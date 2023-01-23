Wall Decor Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 58.2 Billion by 2022, Grow at a CAGR Of 3.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Decor Market size is estimated at US$ 58.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.5% In the Forecast Period From 2023 to 2030. Wall decor is an easy and cheap way to change the look of a room. People want more personalised and unique wall decorations, so the market for them is growing. The fact that there are high-quality products on the market is helping it grow. Customers' ability to pay and the number of newly built or remodelled homes have a direct effect on the growth of the wall décor market. Murals and frames can be put on walls to make homes and offices look different. Wall decorations are becoming more popular in both businesses and homes, which is making the market for them grow.

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Paragon Décor Inc. said that new products would be coming out. Also, the company tries to keep making products that are on trend and keep putting out seasonal lines with new designs.

In 2018, Kohl's Illinois Inc. announced a strategic partnership with the Scott brothers and the launch of an exclusive home lifestyle collection, Scott Living at Kohl's, for fall 2019. This will add to Kohl's home products and strengthen the company's strong brand portfolio.

Segment Overview

Product Type

With a CAGR of more than 2.4%, wall stickers are likely to have a big share of the market in terms of the type of product. This is likely because wall stickers are less expensive than other things. Also, putting up wall stickers doesn't hurt or change the wall much.

Base Material

Fabric and textile base materials are expected to make up more than 25% of the market, according to the analysis. Customers like these products because they look better, have more depth, and come in many different kinds. Also, these materials tend to replace the time and money spent painting walls, and they are easy to clean and keep in good condition. Also, each customer gets something unique, which makes fabric and textile wall decor even more popular.

End Use

When it comes to end use, commercial areas have the most effect on the industry. This is because more and more people want their restaurants, offices, and other places to look nice. Also, the construction industry is growing and changing, which gives the market a lot of good chances.

Sales Channels

With a CAGR of 4.2% over the next few years, online retailing is expected to have high growth in sales. The spread of 4G and 5G services around the world and the fast growth of new ideas are likely to increase sales of home decor items on the market.

Regional Outlook:

North America has the biggest market share for wall decorations. It makes up more than 40% of the total market revenue around the world. Most of the reason why the North American wall decor market is growing is because the home decor industry is growing. In the next few years, the U.S. is likely to have the biggest market for wall decorations in North America. The market for wall decorations in North America is also growing because people are spending more and more money on designer wall decorations.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 58.2 Billion By Product Type Shelves, Wall Stickers, Hangings, Frame Works, Mirror Works, Metal Works, Others By End-use Residential, Commercial, Others By Base Material Wood, Fabric & Textile, Plastic, Glass, Metal, Others By Component Hardware, Software, Others By Sales Channel Wholesalers/ Distributors, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailers, Others By Companies Paragon Décor Inc., PTM Images, Artissimo Designs, Green Front Furniture, Surya Inc., Neiman Marcus, Kohl’s Illinois Inc., Crate and Barrel, Scandiamoss Inc., Studio McGee LLC, Stratton Home Décor, Northern Oaks Décor Co, Bubola & Naibo s.r.l., Ashleley Furniture Industries, Inter Ikea Systems B.V. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Paragon Décor Inc., PTM Images, Artissimo Designs, Green Front Furniture, Surya Inc., Neiman Marcus, Kohl’s Illinois Inc., Crate and Barrel, Scandiamoss Inc., Studio McGee LLC, Stratton Home Décor, Northern Oaks Décor Co, Bubola & Naibo s.r.l., Ashleley Furniture Industries, Inter Ikea Systems B.V., and others.

By Product Type

Shelves

Wall Stickers

Hangings

Frame Works

Mirror Works

Metal Works

Other

By Base Material

Wood

Fabric & Textile

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Hospitality

Salon & Spa

Offices & Showrooms

Restaurants

Educational Institutes

Spiritual Institutes

Others

By Sales Channel

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

