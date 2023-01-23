The Global RTE Breakfast Cereal Market is forecast to grow by $5697.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RTE Breakfast Cereal Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192651/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the RTE breakfast cereal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for RTE breakfast cereals, expanding vegan population base, and product launches.



The RTE breakfast cereal market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Corn

• Wheat

• Rice

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansion of retail stores offering RTE breakfast cereal as one of the prime reasons driving the RTE breakfast cereal market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing internet and e-commerce users and huge number of innovative and flavored options in breakfast cereals will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RTE breakfast cereal market vendors that include Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, B and G Foods Inc., Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Mornflake, mymuesli AG, Nestle SA, Orkla ASA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and WW International Inc. Also, the RTE breakfast cereal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

