The Global Child Care Market is forecast to grow by $189.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period

Our report on the child care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing parent awareness for early childhood education and care, increasing labor force participation of women, and positive government initiatives.



The child care market is segmented as below:

By Delivery

• Organized care facilities

• Home-based settings



By Type

• Early education and daycare

• Early care

• Backup care



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the corporates offering corporate child care services to their employees as one of the prime reasons driving the child care market growth during the next few years. Also, rising trend toward high-value services and increasing stress on school franchisees will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the child care market covers the following areas:

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading child care market vendors that include Beanstalk Education Group, Benesse Holdings Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., Cadence Education LLC, Child Development Schools, Crestar Education Group, Fortune Kindergarten, G8 Education Ltd., Goddard Systems Inc., Goodstart Early Learning, Kids and Co., KinderCare Learning Centers LLC, Learning Care Group, Pigeonhearts Corp., Poppins Holdings Inc., Primrose School Franchising SPE LLC, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd., Spring Education Group, The Learning Experience, and Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd. Also, the child care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

