Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.0 Million, or $2.48 Per Diluted Share, in the Fourth Quarter of 2022 and $18.1 Million, or $8.90 Per Diluted Share, for the Year 2022; Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.759 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and a modest decrease compared to $5.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2022, net income was $18.1 million, or $8.90 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $9.17 per diluted share, in 2021.

The company also announced that its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable April 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2023. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“2023 was a substantial year of growth for Heartland, and our operating results reflect the continued success of our relationship banking model,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We accomplished record loan growth for the year, and more importantly, loan growth has really started to materialize across all lending segments. We have been able to capitalize on displacement within our markets by bringing on talented bankers and lending officers from other institutions, which is contributing to our success. Near the end of the fourth quarter, we opened our permanent office in Cincinnati, and we’ve been adding to our top-quality team as we continue to execute our Greater Cincinnati expansion strategy. Our brand of community banking is being well received in all of the markets that we serve, and we will continue in the year ahead to work to create value for our shareholders, our clients and our communities.”

Earlier this month, Heartland BancCorp was ranked 36th on the OTCQX’s Best 50 list for 2023. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended December 31, 2022)

  • Net income was $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses was $480,000, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin of 4.13%, compared to 4.20% in the preceding quarter and improved 27 basis points compared to 3.86% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Fourth quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 6.4% to $18.3 million, compared to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.23%, compared to 1.36% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.63%, compared to 14.42% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Net loans increased $86.8 million during the quarter to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.30 billion three months earlier.
  • Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.07% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.06%, at December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value was $65.09 per share, compared to $69.74 per share a year ago.
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

2022 Full Year Financial Highlights (at or for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022)

  • Net income for 2022 was $18.1 million, compared to $18.6 million in 2021.
  • Net interest margin was 4.03% for the year, compared to 3.56% for 2021.
  • Total revenues increased 5.5% to $68.4 million in 2022, compared to $64.8 million in 2021.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.20% for 2022, compared to 1.23% for 2021.
  • Annualized return on average tangible equity was 13.60% for 2022, compared to 13.97% for 2021.
  • Net loans increased a record $230.2 million, or 19.9% year-over-year to $1.39 billion.
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 9.2% to $523.0 million, compared to $478.9 million a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 13.2% to $1.66 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.47 billion a year earlier, and increased 5.6% compared to $1.58 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 95.3% at December 31, 2022, compared to 96.4% at September 30, 2022, and 92.2% at December 31, 2021.

Excess liquidity levels continued to decline, with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $5.3 million, compared to $54.4 million a year earlier and was unchanged compared to three months earlier.

Average earning assets increased to $1.52 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.44 billion in the third quarter of 2022, and $1.38 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.91% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 31 basis points from 4.60% in the preceding quarter and up 78 basis points from 4.13% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“Loan production was a highlight of the fourth quarter, increasing $86.8 million, or 6.7% over the prior quarter end, with great activity across nearly every loan segment, including commercial, 1-4 family loans, owner occupied CRE, non-owner occupied CRE, home equity and consumer loans,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

Net loans were $1.39 billion at December 31, 2022, which was an 6.7% increase compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2022, and a 19.9% increase compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021.   Commercial loans increased 5.5% from year ago levels to $162.7 million, and comprise 11.6% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 13.0% to $325.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to a year ago, and comprise 23.2% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 9.1% to $391.5 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 27.9% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 43.1% from year ago levels to $461.7 million and represent 32.9% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 22.8% from year ago levels to $44.5 million and represent 3.2% of total loans, and consumer loans increased 44.6% from year ago levels to $18.2 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.46 billion at December 31, 2022, a 7.9% increase compared to $1.35 billion at September 30, 2022, and a 16.0% increase compared to $1.26 billion at December 31, 2021.   “We have been successful at growing deposit balances and, while we experienced some movement from savings accounts into time deposits during the fourth quarter, we remain focused on our deposit pricing,” said Babcanec. At December 31, 2022, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 9.2% compared to a year ago and represented 35.9% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 3.5% compared to a year ago and represented 41.9% of total deposits, and CDs increased 72.1% compared to a year ago and comprised 22.2% of total deposits.   The average cost of deposits was 0.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.30% in the third quarter of 2022, and 0.17% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $143.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $139.5 million three months earlier and $153.2 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders’ equity compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $22.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the year. At December 31, 2022, Heartland’s tangible book value was $65.09 per share, compared to $62.90 at September 30, 2022, and $69.74 at December 31, 2021.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 7.92% at December 31, 2022, compared to 8.09% at September 30, 2022, and 9.60% at December 31, 2021.

Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.23% and a ROATCE of 15.63%, compared to 1.31% and 15.27%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022 and 1.36% and 14.42%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 18.0% to $15.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 4.1% compared to $15.2 million in the preceding quarter, which included a $490,000 recovery of nonaccrual interest on problem credits. Net interest income continued to benefit from higher yielding assets and the current rate environment.   In addition, approximately $16,000 of the income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $30,000 recognized during the third quarter of 2022, and $846,000 recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year 2022, net interest income increased 12.8% to $57.0 million, compared to $50.5 million in 2021.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $18.3 million in the fourth quarter, a 6.4% increase compared to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and a 2.8% increase compared to $17.8 million in the preceding quarter. For the year 2022, total revenues increased 5.5% to $68.4 million, compared to $64.8 million in 2021.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 4.20% in the preceding quarter and improved by 27 basis points compared to 3.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The preceding quarter net interest margin included the above-mentioned recovery. Excluding the recovery, net interest margin would have been 4.06% for the third quarter of 2022. “Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, robust loan growth and rising interest rates. New loans that carry a higher interest rate, and variable rate loans are repricing, which is helping our net interest margin expand compared to a year ago, although funding costs have begun to catch up” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of September 30, 2022.*

*As of September 30, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 154 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.70%.

Provision for Loan Losses

“We continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb.   “Overall credit quality remains strong, and we are well positioned for our conversion to the CECL loan loss methodology.”

Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was the same amount recorded in both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 34.5% to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and decreased 4.9% compared to $2.6 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans, and originated mortgage servicing rights, decreased 83.7% to $218,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 16.6% compared to $187,000 in the preceding quarter. For the year 2022, noninterest income decreased 20.4% to $11.4 million, compared to $14.3 million in 2021.

“Mortgage origination continues to be strong through the fourth quarter of 2022, although we’ve seen a shift to increased volumes of on-balance sheet, adjustable rate mortgages, leading to lower gains on sale,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses totaled $11.8 million, compared to $11.1 million in the preceding quarter and $10.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.1 million in the preceding quarter and $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. “The increase in salary and employee benefit expense is largely due to variable compensation related to increased loan production. Occupancy expense increased modestly due to the build out of the permanent office space in Cincinnati,” said Almendinger. “By expanding into the Cincinnati market organically, with a seasoned leader who has been established in that market for years, we have begun to broaden our client base and look forward to continuing to leverage this investment for future growth.” For the year, noninterest expense totaled $44.2 million, compared to $39.7 million in 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 64.2%, compared to 62.0% for the preceding quarter and 60.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Heartland recorded $1.0 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.2%, compared to $1.2 million, or 19.4% in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.3 million or 20.5% in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, Heartland recorded $4.2 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 18.7%, compared to $4.6 million, or 19.7% in 2021.

Credit Quality

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $16.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $16.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans at September 30, 2022, and $15.0 million, or 1.28% of total loans a year ago. As of December 31, 2022, the ALLL represented 2,370% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 2,322% three months earlier and 925% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $700,000 at December 31, 2022, compared to $699,000 at September 30, 2022, and decreased 56.7% when compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2021. Heartland had net loan charge-offs of $118,000 at December 31, 2022. This compared to $176,000 in net loan charge-offs at September 30, 2022, and $133,000 in net loan recoveries at December 31, 2021.   There was $309,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2022, compared to $404,000 at September 30, 2022, and $16,000 at December 31, 2021.

Heartland had zero performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans, at December 31, 2022. This compared to $3.1 million in performing restructured loans at September 30, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at December 31, 2022, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, decreased 8.5% to $1.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and decreased 38.1% when compared to $1.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Heartland BancCorp
Quarterly Financial Summary
            
  Three Months Ended
Earnings and dividends:Dec. 31, 2022Sep. 30, 2022Jun. 30, 2022Mar. 31, 2022Dec. 31, 2021
 Interest income$18,841 $16,652 $13,993 $13,611 $14,337 
 Interest expense 3,011  1,444  832  819  925 
 Net interest income 15,830  15,208  13,161  12,792  13,412 
 Provision for loan losses 480  480  480  480  480 
 Noninterest income 2,487  2,614  3,012  3,268  3,797 
 Noninterest expense 11,761  11,053  10,824  10,589  10,407 
 Provision for income taxes 1,048  1,223  933  952  1,299 
 Net income 5,028  5,068  3,936  4,039  5,023 
            
Share data:          
 Basic earnings per share$2.50 $2.53 $1.96 $2.02 $2.51 
 Diluted earnings per share 2.48  2.50  1.94  1.99  2.48 
 Dividends declared per share 0.69  0.69  0.69  0.69  0.63 
 Book value per share 71.63  69.48  70.66  73.56  76.42 
 Tangible book value per share 65.09  62.90  64.06  66.92  69.74 
            
 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,099,587  2,098,962  2,098,962  2,098,562  2,094,787 
 Treasury shares (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612) (90,612)
 Common shares, net 2,008,975  2,008,350  2,008,350  2,007,950  2,004,175 
 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,008,839  2,008,350  2,008,154  2,004,901  2,003,784 
            
Balance sheet - average balances:          
 Loans receivable, net$1,356,369 $1,261,695 $1,164,191 $1,153,203 $1,160,267 
 PPP loans 1,153  2,234  6,094  17,889  44,321 
 Earning assets 1,520,860  1,437,508  1,345,041  1,354,627  1,378,244 
 Goodwill & intangible assets 13,186  13,241  13,295  13,355  13,409 
 Total assets 1,620,580  1,530,675  1,437,003  1,442,050  1,461,752 
 Deposits 1,413,150  1,323,645  1,237,620  1,238,275  1,248,971 
 Borrowings 52,162  49,409  42,459  39,000  47,192 
 Shareholders' equity 140,800  144,873  145,218  153,591  151,620 
            
Ratios:          
 Return on average assets 1.23% 1.31% 1.10% 1.14% 1.36%
 Return on average equity 14.16% 13.88% 10.87% 10.66% 13.14%
 Return on average tangible common equity 15.63% 15.27% 11.97% 11.68% 14.42%
 Yield on earning assets 4.91% 4.60% 4.17% 4.07% 4.13%
 Cost of deposits 0.70% 0.30% 0.16% 0.15% 0.17%
 Cost of funds 0.82% 0.42% 0.26% 0.26% 0.28%
 Net interest margin 4.13% 4.20% 3.92% 3.83% 3.86%
 Efficiency ratio 64.21% 62.02% 66.94% 65.94% 60.48%
            
Asset quality:          
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.03% 0.06% 0.00% -0.00% -0.05%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07% 0.08% 0.12% 0.11% 0.14%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06% 0.07% 0.10% 0.09% 0.11%
 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18% 1.23% 1.32% 1.34% 1.28%
            



Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
               
AssetsDec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Cash and due from$17,543  $21,705  $18,139  $16,698  $10,469 
Interest bearing deposits 5,340   5,263   35,583   56,284   54,415 
Interest bearing time deposits -   -   -   -   - 
Available-for-sale securities 152,492   149,458   154,505   150,674   156,505 
Held-to-maturity securities 5   49   49   49   49 
               
Loans held for sale 1,345   717   655   2,573   4,648 
               
Commercial 162,720   151,154   134,033   142,925   154,182 
CRE (Owner occupied) 325,820   323,390   306,507   285,287   288,261 
CRE (Non Owner occupied) 391,461   373,491   346,905   346,326   358,713 
1-4 Family 461,661   412,690   370,444   331,255   322,558 
Home Equity 44,526   40,253   37,740   35,948   36,250 
Consumer 18,245   16,337   15,343   13,218   12,620 
Allowance for loan losses (16,591)  (16,229)  (15,925)  (15,450)  (14,965)
Net Loans 1,387,842   1,301,086   1,195,047   1,139,508   1,157,619 
               
Premises and equipment 30,476   30,496   30,516   29,583   29,410 
Nonmarketable equity securities 6,627   6,623   6,032   6,028   6,024 
Mortgage serving rights, net 3,173   3,228   3,268   3,261   3,096 
Foreclosed assets held for sale 5   5   5   5   5 
Goodwill 12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388   12,388 
Intangible Assets 765   819   874   929   990 
Deferred income taxes 7,504   7,587   6,134   2,877   1,404 
Life insurance assets 19,790   19,680   18,314   18,218   18,120 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 17,831   16,038   14,353   15,550   13,967 
Total assets$1,663,126  $1,575,142  $1,495,862  $1,454,626  $1,469,109 
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities              
Deposits              
Demand$523,036  $476,379  $489,172  $500,733  $478,893 
Saving, NOW and money market 609,676   639,161   606,534   578,633   588,959 
Time 323,858   234,046   206,632   178,000   188,193 
Total deposits 1,456,570   1,349,586   1,302,338   1,257,366   1,256,045 
Repurchase agreements 15,213   7,830   7,525   8,275   9,032 
FHLB Advances 6,000   39,000   7,000   0   12,000 
Subordinated debt 24,693   24,682   24,672   24,661   24,651 
Interest payable and other liabilities 16,741   14,506   12,413   16,628   14,223 
Total liabilities 1,519,217   1,435,604   1,353,948   1,306,930   1,315,951 
               
Shareholders' Equity              
Common stock, without par value 61,998   61,769   61,641   61,488   61,231 
Retained earnings 107,166   103,524   99,841   97,294   94,638 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (20,261)  (20,761)  (14,574)  (6,091)  2,283 
Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)  (4,994)
Total shareholders' equity 143,909   139,538   141,914   147,696   153,158 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,663,126  $1,575,142  $1,495,862  $1,454,626  $1,469,109 
               



Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
               
 Three Months Ended
Interest IncomeDec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Loans$17,312 $15,285 $12,778 $12,544 $13,251
Securities              
Taxable 757  684  586  471  467
Tax-exempt 604  590  578  574  586
Other 168  93  51  22  33
Total interest income 18,841  16,652  13,993  13,611  14,337
Interest Expense              
Deposits 2,497  1,012  484  454  523
Borrowings 514  432  348  365  402
Total interest expense 3,011  1,444  832  819  925
Net Interest Income 15,830  15,208  13,161  12,792  13,412
Provision for Loan Losses 480  480  480  480  480
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 15,350  14,728  12,681  12,312  12,932
Noninterest income              
Service charges 930  925  916  861  834
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 218  187  431  683  1,339
Loan servicing fees, net 317  367  311  509  462
Title insurance income 237  304  346  290  313
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities -  -  -  -  -
Increase in cash value of life insurance 110  104  96  98  101
Other 675  727  912  827  748
Total noninterest income 2,487  2,614  3,012  3,268  3,797
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 7,474  7,146  6,819  6,905  6,520
Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,004  962  960  994  948
Software and data processing fees 939  984  907  833  801
Professional fees 383  181  247  233  262
Marketing expense 250  256  247  259  218
State financial institution tax 339  257  257  277  313
FDIC insurance premiums 104  104  94  69  128
Other 1,268  1,161  1,293  1,019  1,217
Total noninterest expense 11,761  11,051  10,824  10,589  10,407
Income before Income Tax 6,076  6,291  4,869  4,991  6,322
Provision for Income Taxes 1,048  1,223  933  952  1,299
Net Income$5,028 $5,068 $3,936 $4,039 $5,023
Basic Earnings Per Share$2.50 $2.53 $1.96 $2.02 $2.51
Diluted Earnings Per Share$2.48 $2.50 $1.94 $1.99 $2.48
               



Heartland BancCorp
Consolidated Statements of Income
      
 Twelve Months Ended
Interest IncomeDec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Loans$57,919 $51,307
Securities     
Taxable 2,498  1,676
Tax-exempt 2,346  2,356
Other 334  169
Total interest income 63,097  55,508
Interest Expense     
Deposits 4,447  3,254
Borrowings 1,659  1,748
Total interest expense 6,106  5,002
Net Interest Income 56,991  50,506
Provision for Loan Losses 1,920  1,920
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 55,071  48,586
Noninterest income     
Service charges 3,632  2,911
Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 1,519  4,743
Loan servicing fees, net 1,504  1,353
Title insurance income 1,177  1,434
Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities -  223
Increase in cash value of life insurance 408  399
Other 3,141  3,235
Total noninterest income 11,381  14,298
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 28,344  23,592
Net occupancy and equipment expense 3,920  5,318
Software and data processing fees 3,663  1,961
Professional fees 1,044  1,132
Marketing expense 1,012  1,049
State financial institution tax 1,130  1,104
FDIC insurance premiums 371  400
Other 4,741  5,170
Total noninterest expense 44,225  39,726
Income before Income Tax 22,227  23,158
Provision for Income Taxes 4,156  4,565
Net Income$18,071 $18,593
Basic Earnings Per Share$9.00 $9.30
Diluted Earnings Per Share$8.90 $9.17
      



Heartland BancCorp
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION         
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)         
          
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: 
 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$700  $699  $949  $659  $1,333 
Nonaccrual restructured loans -   -   261   285   285 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 309   404   245   383   16 
Total non-performing loans 1,009   1,103   1,455   1,327   1,634 
          
OREO and other non-performing assets 5   5   5   5   5 
Total non-performing assets$1,014  $1,108  $1,460  $1,332  $1,639 
          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.07%  0.08%  0.12%  0.11%  0.14%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06%  0.07%  0.10%  0.09%  0.11%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18%  1.23%  1.32%  1.34%  1.28%
          
Performing restructured loans (RC-C)$-  $3,148  $4,519  $5,106  $5,119 
          
Net charge-offs quarter ending$118  $176  $5  $(5) $(133)
          


