Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.45 Per Share in 4Q22 and $1.69 Per Share in 2022; Net Loan Growth Up 2.6% From Prior Quarter; Board of Directors Increase Annual Dividend 12% to $0.29 Per Share

| Source: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $4.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.0 million and $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $6.1 million and $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, respectively. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, earnings were $17.8 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $21.3 million, or $1.98 per diluted share for the prior year.

The Company’s fourth quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2022: (1) higher non-interest income of $0.4 million due to increases in net gains on investment securities of $0.8 million due to the write-up on equity securities to estimated fair value, partially offset by lower fee income; (2) lower non-interest expense of $0.9 million primarily due to various compensation decreases and gains on sale of repossessed assets; and (3) higher loan loss provision due to loan growth.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect strong loan growth and improved operating efficiencies,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In anticipation of inflationary increases within vendor contracts and higher compensation expense, our team continued to identify expense savings including the closing of two branches during the fourth quarter and one branch during the prior quarter. Net loan growth of 2.6% compared to the linked quarter was solid, although we see annual loan growth moderating to low single digit percentage growth in 2023 and typically Q1 is challenging as winter persists. Higher interest rates also appear to be affecting new project feasibility, but we continue to see unemployment below national averages in our markets and customer attitudes are generally positive about the coming year.”

Book value per share was $16.03 at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.59 at September 30, 2022, and $16.27 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $12.77 at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.32 at September 30, 2022, and $12.90 at December 31, 2021. For the quarter, tangible book value increased by net income and intangible amortization, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses in the securities available for sale portfolio. These unrealized losses have negatively impacted both book and tangible book value in the second, third and fourth quarters, with the amount of the unrealized loss moderating in the third and fourth quarters of 2022. For the year, net income was mostly offset by the unrealized loss impact on book value resulting in tangible book value per share declining slightly at December 31, 2022 compared to one year earlier.

December 31, 2022 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.)

  • Quarterly earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased from the quarter ended September 30, 2022, earnings of $4.0 million or $0.38 per diluted share, and decreased from the quarter ended December 31, 2021, earnings of $6.1 million or $0.58 per diluted share.
  • Quarterly earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)1, were $5.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $4.2 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $6.1 million or $0.58 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
  • Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, were $17.8 million, or $1.69 per share, which is a decrease from $21.3 million, or $1.98 per share, for the prior year. The Company grew net interest income, despite lower SBA PPP net loan fee accretion in 2022 compared to 2021. The positive benefit of higher net interest income was more than offset by higher provision for loan losses, lower gain on sale of loans and a modest increase in non-interest expense. The non-interest expense increase in 2022 reflected the new market tax credit depletion and branch closure expenses. Annual earnings as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 were $18.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.3 million, or $1.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest income was flat from the third quarter of 2022 at $14.5 million and increased $0.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, to $56.4 million. Net interest income was positively impacted by loan growth, the contractual increase in loan and investment yields and lower interest expense on debt due to the mid-August redemption of $15 million of 6.75% subordinated debt. Meanwhile, interest expense on deposits and FHLB borrowed funds increased due to repricing of deposits to higher rates and a larger balance of FHLB borrowings.
  • The net interest margin without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion was flat relative to the previous quarter, ending seven quarters of net interest margin expansion. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the net interest margin without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion was 3.33% compared to 3.09% for the comparable quarter one year earlier.
  • The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $0.70 million due to loan growth, compared to $0.38 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $1.48 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. No loan loss provision was realized during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or the year ended December 31, 2021, due to lower CARES Act Section 4013 deferrals, low net charge-off or low net recoveries, decreases in criticized assets and improving economic conditions in our markets.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from 64% for the quarter September 30, 2022.
  • Originated loans increased by $46.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, with strong originations in commercial real estate, multi-family real estate and residential mortgages held in the loan portfolio. As a result of current market conditions, residential 10/1 ARM loan originations were added to the portfolio. The acquired loan portfolio declined $10.5 million.
  • Nonperforming assets were $12.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Substandard loans decreased by $2.9 million to $17.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Special mention loans decreased $8.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • The Company repurchased 58 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 243 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.
  • Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.20% at December 31, 2022, compared to 9.17% at September 30, 2022. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 was 7.47% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.40% at September 30, 2022.
  • On January 19, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a $0.29 per share annual dividend, an increase of 12%, to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 and payable February 17, 2023.
  • In December 2022, a new branch was opened in La Crosse, Wisconsin, bringing the branch count to 23. La Crosse is a market similar to Eau Claire and Mankato and the branch should enhance the efforts of the Company’s commercial bankers already working in that market.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased modestly by $36.2 million during the quarter to $1.82 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.78 billion at September 30, 2022.

Securities available for sale decreased $1.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to $166.0 million from $167.8 million at September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to principal repayments and a modest reduction in the market value of the portfolio, partially offset by the purchase of bank holding company issued capital instruments of $2.8 million.

Securities held to maturity decreased $1.2 million to $96.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $97.6 million at September 30, 2022, due to principal repayments.

Total loans receivable increased to $1.412 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.376 billion at September 30, 2022. The originated loan portfolio increased $46.3 million in the quarter. The growth was due to strong loan fundings and growth in the commercial, multi-family and residential real estate portfolios totaling $49.8 million.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $17.9 million at December 31, 2022, representing 1.27% of total loans receivable. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was 1.25% of total loans receivable. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Bank had net recoveries of $22 thousand.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Loans, end of period $1,411,784  $1,375,876  $1,346,855  $1,310,963 
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees           (8,457)
Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees $1,411,784  $1,375,876  $1,346,855  $1,302,506 
Allowance for loan losses $17,939  $17,217  $16,825  $16,913 
ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period  1.27%  1.25%  1.25%  1.29%
                 

Nonperforming assets remained relatively flat at $12.7 million or 0.70% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million or 0.71% at September 30, 2022, as the sale of a closed branch office was offset by the addition of OREO properties associated with recently closed branch office buildings. Acquired nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.3 million at December 31, 2022, from $2.5 million at September 30, 2022. Originated nonperforming assets increased to $10.2 million or 0.56% of total assets for the most recent quarter.

  (in thousands)
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Special mention loan balances $12,170 $20,178 $17,274 $1,849 $4,536
Substandard loan balances  17,319  20,227  20,680  24,822  22,817
Criticized loans, end of period $29,489 $40,405 $37,954 $26,671 $27,353
                

Special mention loans decreased $8.0 million, largely due to principal repayments received.

Substandard loans decreased modestly by $2.9 million to $17.3 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the fourth quarter was largely due to the payoff of substandard loans.

Deposits decreased $9.6 million to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.43 billion at September 30, 2022. All deposit categories reflected lower balances except certificate of deposit (“CD”) accounts, which increased $36.2 million. The increase partially reflects the addition of $20 million of brokered CD’s. The remaining increase in CD’s was partially due to customers moving savings balances to CD accounts. Commercial deposits fell in the quarter as commercial customers decreased their cash balances to support the needs of their businesses.

The Company repurchased 58 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 243 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income remained flat at $14.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, relative to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and increased slightly from $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which included $1.3 million of SBA PPP net loan fee accretion. “Our interest rate risk profile remains neutral with repricing asset yields largely offsetting repricing borrowings and deposits. We expect to see a modest reduction in the net interest margin in the first quarter of 2023, due to end of period CD interest rates at December 31, 2022 exceeding average fourth quarter 2022 CD interest rates by 39 basis points. At December 31, 2022, our 13% on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, along with our almost $260 million FHLB borrowing availability was more than sufficient to offset future funding needs,” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The table below shows the impact of accretion related to purchased credit impaired loans and SBA PPP net loan fees on interest income and NIM.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three months ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
  Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin		 Net
Interest
Income		 Net
Interest
Margin
As reported $14,478  3.40% $14,457  3.43% $14,267  3.46% $13,167  3.25% $14,384  3.50%
Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans $(109) (0.02)% $(34) (0.01)% $(70) (0.02)% $(26) (0.01)% $(2) %
Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences $(32) (0.01)% $(117) (0.06)% $(308) (0.08)% $(11) % $(200) (0.05)%
Less scheduled accretion interest $(169) (0.04)% $(247) (0.03)% $(255) (0.06)% $(264) (0.07)% $(264) (0.06)%
Without loan purchase accretion $14,168  3.33% $14,059  3.33% $13,634  3.30% $12,866  3.17% $13,918  3.39%
Less SBA PPP net loan fee accretion $  % $  % $(39) (0.01)% $(259) (0.06)% $(1,251) (0.30)%
Without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion $14,168  3.33% $14,059  3.33% $13,595  3.29% $12,607  3.11% $12,667  3.09%
                                    

Loan loss provisions for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, were $0.7 million largely reflecting the expanding loan portfolio. Loan loss provisions for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were $0.4 million, with both quarters helped by reductions in specific reserves due to payoffs on the underlying loans. There were no loan loss provisions for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021.

Non-interest income increased to $2.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and decreased from $4.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, was largely due to gains on investment securities partially offset by slightly lower service charges on deposit accounts, loan servicing income and loan fees, and service charge income. Relative to the comparable quarter one year earlier, non-interest income was lower as a result of lower gain on sale of loans and lower loan servicing income.

Total non-interest expense decreased $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $10.3 million, compared to $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $10.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was due to: (1) (a) a decrease in compensation of $0.7 million due to a lower incentive compensation related to the third quarter catch-up accruals of $0.2 million, (b) lower compensation paid due to a lower head count of $0.2 million and (c) some one-time seasonal factors of $0.3 million; (2) a reduction in the amortization of core deposit intangible assets of $0.2 million; and (3) gains on sale of repossessed assets of $0.4 million due to the sale of a closed branch office. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in other non-interest expense of $0.3 million, due to higher branch closure costs primarily associated with reductions in value of the two closed branches in the quarter of $0.6 million.

Provision for income taxes increased to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for income taxes decreased to $5.8 million for fiscal year 2022 from $7.7 million for fiscal year 2021. The decrease in fiscal year 2022 is due to lower pre-tax income and a lower tax rate due to the impact of the new market tax credit purchased in the first quarter of 2022. The tax credits are expected to be realized over the next seven years. The effective tax rate was 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 24.3% the previous quarter and 26.7% for the comparable prior year quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 24.7% compared to 26.6% for the prior year.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-K is filed in March 2023.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 23 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; cybersecurity risks; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

  December 31, 2022
(unaudited)		 September 30, 2022
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2021
(audited)
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $35,363  $29,411  $47,691 
Other interest bearing deposits  249   368   1,511 
Securities available for sale “AFS”  165,991   167,764   203,068 
Securities held to maturity “HTM”  96,379   97,610   71,141 
Equity investments  1,794   1,461   1,328 
Other investments  15,834   15,907   15,305 
Loans receivable  1,411,784   1,375,876   1,310,963 
Allowance for loan losses  (17,939)  (17,217)  (16,913)
Loans receivable, net  1,393,845   1,358,659   1,294,050 
Loans held for sale     666   6,670 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  4,262   4,371   4,161 
Office properties and equipment, net  20,493   21,427   21,169 
Accrued interest receivable  5,285   4,716   3,916 
Intangible assets  2,449   2,701   3,898 
Goodwill  31,498   31,498   31,498 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  1,271   1,584   1,408 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  24,954   24,784   24,312 
Other assets  16,719   17,275   8,502 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,816,386  $1,780,202  $1,739,628 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Deposits $1,424,720  $1,434,368  $1,387,535 
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances  142,530   102,530   111,527 
Other borrowings  72,409   72,351   58,426 
Other liabilities  9,639   7,634   11,274 
Total liabilities  1,649,298   1,616,883   1,568,762 
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,425,119, 10,478,210 and 10,502,442 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  104   105   105 
Additional paid-in capital  119,240   119,638   119,925 
Retained earnings  65,400   60,833   50,675 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (17,656)  (17,257)  161 
Total stockholders’ equity  167,088   163,319   170,866 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,816,386  $1,780,202  $1,739,628 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022
(unaudited)		 September 30, 2022
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2021
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2022
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2021
(audited)
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $17,042  $15,937  $15,158  $61,639  $58,172 
Interest on investments  2,317   2,022   1,604   7,758   5,863 
Total interest and dividend income  19,359   17,959   16,762   69,397   64,035 
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits  2,695   1,681   1,261   6,429   5,850 
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds  1,127   568   388   2,303   1,572 
Interest on other borrowed funds  1,059   1,253   729   4,296   2,946 
Total interest expense  4,881   3,502   2,378   13,028   10,368 
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  14,478   14,457   14,384   56,369   53,667 
Provision for loan losses  700   375      1,475    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  13,778   14,082   14,384   54,894   53,667 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  513   535   470   2,018   1,726 
Interchange income  583   597   577   2,343   2,354 
Loan servicing income  527   611   762   2,439   3,322 
Gain on sale of loans  144   194   1,268   1,474   5,399 
Loan fees and service charges  179   267   158   679   705 
Net gains (losses) on investment securities  708   (55)  879   541   1,224 
Other  219   323   293   936   1,094 
Total non-interest income  2,873   2,472   4,407   10,430   15,824 
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and related benefits  5,241   5,900   5,987   22,128   22,723 
Occupancy  1,353   1,429   1,384   5,490   5,327 
Data processing  1,355   1,382   1,186   5,453   5,560 
Amortization of intangible assets  252   399   399   1,449   1,596 
Mortgage servicing rights expense, net  157   197   163   222   191 
Advertising, marketing and public relations  255   300   409   1,017   986 
FDIC premium assessment  118   119   156   470   551 
Professional services  555   382   350   1,707   1,542 
Gains on repossessed assets, net  (378)  (8)  (50)  (395)  (199)
New market tax credit depletion  162   163      650    
Other  1,266   1,014   541   3,552   2,255 
Total non-interest expense  10,336   11,277   10,525   41,743   40,532 
Income before provision for income taxes  6,315   5,277   8,266   23,581   28,959 
Provision for income taxes  1,619   1,284   2,209   5,820   7,693 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $4,696  $3,993  $6,057  $17,761  $21,266 
Per share information:          
Basic earnings $0.45  $0.38  $0.58  $1.69  $1.98 
Diluted earnings $0.45  $0.38  $0.58  $1.69  $1.98 
Cash dividends paid $  $  $  $0.26  $0.23 
Book value per share at end of period $16.03  $15.59  $16.27  $16.03  $16.27 
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $12.77  $12.32  $12.90  $12.77  $12.90 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
          
GAAP pretax income $6,315 $5,277 $8,266 $23,581 $28,959
Branch closure costs (1)  646  302    981  
FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (2)          102
Pretax income as adjusted (3)  6,961  5,579  8,266  24,562  29,061
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (4)  1,785  1,357  2,209  6,062  7,722
Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (3) $5,176 $4,222 $6,057 $18,500 $21,339
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $0.45 $0.38 $0.58 $1.69 $1.98
Branch closure costs, net of tax (5)  0.04  0.02    0.07  
FHLB borrowings prepayment fee          0.01
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $0.49 $0.40 $0.58 $1.76 $1.99
           
Average diluted shares outstanding  10,460,025  10,519,079  10,516,130  10,513,773  10,726,539

(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and accelerated depreciation expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee resulted from the early termination of $8 million in FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and weighted average maturity of 8.75 months included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(3) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(4) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.
(5) Branch closure costs, net of tax is rounded to $0.04 to balance to diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP).


Loan Composition (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Originated Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $640,816  $610,348  $596,001  $578,395 
Agricultural real estate  69,431   62,302   57,323   52,372 
Multi-family real estate  205,601   193,758   175,964   174,050 
Construction and land development  101,681   116,147   114,017   78,613 
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial  127,115   124,350   124,113   107,937 
Agricultural operating  23,124   20,847   20,287   26,202 
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage  84,783   77,307   65,707   63,855 
Purchased HELOC loans  3,262   3,357   3,419   3,871 
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper  10,236   11,234   12,736   15,971 
Other consumer  6,894   7,016   7,472   8,473 
Originated loans before SBA PPP loans  1,272,943   1,226,666   1,177,039   1,109,739 
SBA PPP loans           8,755 
Total originated loans $1,272,943  $1,226,666  $1,177,039  $1,118,494 
Acquired Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $85,155  $91,340  $106,916  $120,070 
Agricultural real estate  18,477   19,405   20,484   26,123 
Multi-family real estate  3,307   3,914   3,965   4,299 
Construction and land development  811   1,703   1,171   907 
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial  8,898   10,465   14,889   14,230 
Agricultural operating  5,682   5,186   4,182   5,386 
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage  20,606   21,426   22,868   27,135 
Consumer installment:        
Other consumer  256   294   313   401 
Total acquired loans $143,192  $153,733  $174,788  $198,551 
Total Loans:        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:        
Commercial real estate $725,971  $701,688  $702,917  $698,465 
Agricultural real estate  87,908   81,707   77,807   78,495 
Multi-family real estate  208,908   197,672   179,929   178,349 
Construction and land development  102,492   117,850   115,188   79,520 
C&I/Agricultural operating:        
Commercial and industrial  136,013   134,815   139,002   122,167 
Agricultural operating  28,806   26,033   24,469   31,588 
Residential mortgage:        
Residential mortgage  105,389   98,733   88,575   90,990 
Purchased HELOC loans  3,262   3,357   3,419   3,871 
Consumer installment:        
Originated indirect paper  10,236   11,234   12,736   15,971 
Other consumer  7,150   7,310   7,785   8,874 
Gross loans before SBA PPP loans $1,416,135  $1,380,399  $1,351,827  $1,308,290 
SBA PPP loans           8,755 
Gross loans $1,416,135  $1,380,399  $1,351,827  $1,317,045 
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process  (2,585)  (2,447)  (2,338)  (2,482)
Unamortized discount on acquired loans  (1,766)  (2,076)  (2,634)  (3,600)
Total loans receivable $1,411,784  $1,375,876  $1,346,855  $1,310,963 


Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Nonperforming assets:        
Originated nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans $8,947  $8,294  $7,770  $6,448 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  213   169   700   63 
Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”)  9,160   8,463   8,470   6,511 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)  1,041          
Other collateral owned  6      10   2 
Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $10,207  $8,463  $8,480  $6,513 
Acquired nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans $2,257  $2,478  $2,664  $5,217 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  33   79   14   97 
Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”)  2,290   2,557   2,678   5,314 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)  224   1,584   1,427   1,406 
Other collateral owned            
Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $2,514  $4,141  $4,105  $6,720 
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $12,721  $12,604  $12,585  $13,233 
Loans, end of period $1,411,784  $1,375,876  $1,346,855  $1,310,963 
Total assets, end of period $1,816,386  $1,780,202  $1,763,607  $1,739,628 
Ratios:        
Originated NPLs to total loans  0.65%  0.61%  0.63%  0.50%
Acquired NPLs to total loans  0.16%  0.19%  0.20%  0.41%
Originated NPAs to total assets  0.56%  0.48%  0.48%  0.37%
Acquired NPAs to total assets  0.14%  0.23%  0.23%  0.39%


Nonperforming Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Nonperforming assets:        
Nonaccrual loans        
Commercial real estate $5,736  $5,848  $5,275  $5,374 
Agricultural real estate  2,742   2,729   3,169   3,490 
Construction and land development     43   43    
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  552   188   211   298 
Agricultural operating  890   668   555   993 
Residential mortgage  1,253   1,246   1,122   1,433 
Consumer installment  31   50   59   77 
Total nonaccrual loans $11,204  $10,772  $10,434  $11,665 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  246   248   714   160 
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”)  11,450   11,020   11,148   11,825 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net  1,271   1,584   1,437   1,408 
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $12,721  $12,604  $12,585  $13,233 
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $7,788  $9,336  $8,712  $12,523 
Nonaccrual TDRs $2,617  $2,426  $2,549  $4,539 
Loans, end of period $1,411,784  $1,375,876  $1,346,855  $1,310,963 
Total assets, end of period $1,816,386  $1,780,202  $1,763,607  $1,739,628 
Ratios:        
NPLs to total loans  0.81%  0.80%  0.83%  0.90%
NPAs to total assets  0.70%  0.71%  0.71%  0.76%
         

Deposit Composition
(in thousands)

   December 31, 2022  September 30, 2022  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $284,722 $285,670 $276,815 $276,631
Interest bearing demand deposits  371,210  394,924  401,857  396,231
Savings accounts  220,019  236,107  239,322  222,674
Money market accounts  323,435  328,544  328,718  288,985
Certificate accounts  225,334  189,123  153,498  203,014
Total deposits $1,424,720 $1,434,368 $1,400,210 $1,387,535


Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

  Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022		 Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022		 Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                  
Cash and cash equivalents $8,134 $88 4.29% $11,043 $60 2.16% $45,758 $15 0.13%
Loans receivable  1,399,244  17,041 4.83%  1,370,897  15,937 4.61%  1,271,956  15,158 4.73%
Interest bearing deposits  337  2 2.35%  1,079  7 2.57%  1,512  8 2.10%
Investment securities (1)  264,064  1,990 3.01%  274,868  1,768 2.57%  296,444  1,404 1.88%
Other investments  15,783  238 5.98%  14,910  187 4.98%  15,081  177 4.66%
Total interest earning assets (1) $1,687,562 $19,359 4.55% $1,672,797 $17,959 4.26% $1,630,751 $16,762 4.08%
Average interest bearing liabilities:                  
Savings accounts $217,537 $307 0.56% $227,985 $204 0.36% $217,460 $92 0.17%
Demand deposits  379,011  836 0.88%  413,033  575 0.55%  384,477  259 0.27%
Money market accounts  316,791  710 0.89%  331,469  519 0.62%  288,683  207 0.28%
CD’s  180,146  773 1.70%  136,624  335 0.97%  183,137  607 1.31%
IRA’s  33,600  69 0.81%  34,446  48 0.55%  38,453  96 0.99%
Total deposits $1,127,085 $2,695 0.95% $1,143,557 $1,681 0.58% $1,112,210 $1,261 0.45%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  212,051  2,186 4.09%  192,338  1,821 3.76%  170,475  1,117 2.60%
Total interest bearing liabilities $1,339,136 $4,881 1.45% $1,335,895 $3,502 1.04% $1,282,685 $2,378 0.74%
Net interest income   $14,478     $14,457     $14,384  
Interest rate spread     3.10%     3.22%     3.34%
Net interest margin (1)     3.40%     3.43%     3.50%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.26      1.25      1.27 

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $0, $0 and $0 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 


  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2022		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $19,796 $203 1.03% $99,839 $122 0.12%
Loans receivable  1,351,052  61,639 4.56%  1,216,244  58,172 4.78%
Interest bearing deposits  1,106  24 2.17%  2,047  45 2.20%
Investment securities (1)  278,056  6,767 2.43%  271,715  5,009 1.84%
Other investments  15,230  764 5.02%  15,025  687 4.57%
Total interest earning assets (1) $1,665,240 $69,397 4.17% $1,604,870 $64,035 3.99%
Average interest bearing liabilities:            
Savings accounts $225,204 $730 0.32% $212,867 $369 0.17%
Demand deposits  403,289  1,881 0.47%  367,103  1,047 0.29%
Money market accounts  317,879  1,721 0.54%  269,620  783 0.29%
CD’s  153,085  1,853 1.21%  224,708  3,200 1.42%
IRA’s  35,192  244 0.69%  39,699  451 1.14%
Total deposits $1,134,649 $6,429 0.57% $1,113,997 $5,850 0.53%
FHLB advances and other borrowings  189,274  6,599 3.49%  173,029  4,518 2.61%
Total interest bearing liabilities $1,323,923 $13,028 0.98% $1,287,026 $10,368 0.81%
Net interest income   $56,369     $53,667  
Interest rate spread     3.19%     3.18%
Net interest margin (1)     3.39%     3.34%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     1.26      1.25 

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1 and $3 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income as adjusted basis:

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Ratios based on net income:          
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.03% 0.89% 1.37% 1.00% 1.23%
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.32% 9.57% 14.29% 10.70% 12.97%
Return on average tangible common equity4 (annualized) 14.85% 12.99% 19.00% 14.36% 17.56%
Efficiency ratio 61% 64% 57% 61% 57%
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.40% 3.43% 3.50% 3.39% 3.34%
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.33% 3.33% 3.39% 3.29% 3.25%
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)          
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 1.14% 0.94% 1.37% 1.04% 1.24%
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 12.47% 10.12% 14.29% 11.15% 13.01%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
    
GAAP earnings after income taxes $4,696  $3,993  $6,057  $17,761  $21,266 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $5,176  $4,222  $6,057  $18,500  $21,339 
Average assets $1,803,155  $1,780,942  $1,751,609  $1,775,049  $1,722,483 
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.03%  0.89%  1.37%  1.00%  1.23%
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)  1.14%  0.94%  1.37%  1.04%  1.24%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
GAAP earnings after income taxes $4,696  $3,993  $6,057  $17,761  $21,266 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $5,176  $4,222  $6,057  $18,500  $21,339 
Average equity $164,621  $165,528  $168,165  $165,921  $163,987 
Return on average equity (annualized)  11.32%  9.57%  14.29%  10.70%  12.97%
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)  12.47%  10.12%  14.29%  11.15%  13.01%

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Total stockholders’ equity $167,088  $163,319  $170,866 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (2,449)  (2,701)  (3,898)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $133,141  $129,120  $135,470 
Ending common shares outstanding  10,425,119   10,478,210   10,502,442 
Book value per share $16.03  $15.59  $16.27 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $12.77  $12.32  $12.90 


Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period  December 31,
2022		 September 30,
2022		 December 31,
2021
Total stockholders’ equity $167,088  $163,319  $170,866 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (2,449)  (2,701)  (3,898)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $133,141  $129,120  $135,470 
Total Assets $1,816,386  $1,780,202  $1,739,628 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (2,449)  (2,701)  (3,898)
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $1,782,439  $1,746,003  $1,704,232 
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio  9.20%  9.17%  9.82%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)  7.47%  7.40%  7.95%


Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Total stockholders’ equity $167,088  $163,319  $170,866  $167,088  $170,866 
Less: Goodwill  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)  (31,498)
Less: Intangible assets  (2,449)  (2,701)  (3,898)  (2,449)  (3,898)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $133,141  $129,120  $135,470  $133,141  $135,470 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $130,577  $131,130  $132,569  $131,305  $127,793 
GAAP earnings after income taxes $4,696  $3,993  $6,057  $17,761  $21,266 
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax  190   302   292   1,095   1,171 
Tangible net income $4,886  $4,295  $6,349  $18,856  $22,437 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  14.85%  12.99%  19.00%  14.36%  17.56%


Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio
(in thousands, except ratios)

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$10,336  $11,277  $10,525  $41,743  $40,532 
Less amortization of intangibles (252)  (399)  (399)  (1,449)  (1,596)
Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP)$10,084  $10,878  $10,126  $40,294  $38,936 
          
Non-interest income$2,873  $2,472  $4,407  $10,430  $15,824 
Loss (Gain) on investment securities (708)  55   (879)  (541)  (1,224)
Net interest margin 14,478   14,457   14,384   56,369   53,667 
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP)$16,643  $16,984  $17,912  $66,258  $68,267 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61%  64%  57%  61%  57%

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP).”

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP).”

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.


Contact Data