TrustCo Caps Off 120th Anniversary Year, Reports Record Performance; Net Income of $75.2 Million up 22.3% over the prior year

| Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Schenectady, New York, UNITED STATES

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2022 net income of $75.2 million or $3.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $61.5 million or $3.19 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021; and net income of $20.9 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 which is another record quarter, compared to net income of $16.2 million or $0.85 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “For Trustco Bank, 2022 was a banner year marked by celebrations surrounding our 120th Anniversary. There also is cause for celebration as the year ends and the Company’s performance is evaluated. A record fourth quarter caps off a year during which each successive quarter saw record earnings. As these records were set, the Company maintained strong liquidity and saw extraordinary loan growth. Throughout the year, we executed upon a strategy long in development that supported not only the completion of our stock buy-back program, but also a dividend increase – the third since 2018. As we look expectantly toward 2023, our team is ready to make the most of the expansion of the Bank’s areas of operation and opportunities as they develop.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from expansion of earnings. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $253.2 million or 5.7% in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $181.8 million, or 4.6%, in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were down $25.4 million or 0.5% for the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The decrease in deposits over the same period in 2021 was the result of a $72.2 million or 6.8% decrease in average time deposits, offset by an increase in total average core deposits of $46.8 million or 1.1%, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $62.7 million or 3.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were down $94.5 million or 12.4%, and savings balances were up $78.6 million or 5.4%. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.       

Net interest income and Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis, were both $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.9 million or 22.1% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.34%, up 65 basis points from 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.26% in the fourth quarter 2022 from 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021. As expected our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced throughout the year at higher rates as the Bank continues to remain competitive due to the recent Federal Funds target rate increases. Continued repricing of the CD portfolio and increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause further increases in rates on interest bearing liabilities.      

For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.38% and 13.91%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 10.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. The efficiency ratio was 48.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 58.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $215 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, outsourced services and the other real estate expense (income), partly offset by declines in the occupancy, equipment, professional services, advertising, and other expense categories.
  
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $50 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $450 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% and 1.00% as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.8 million at December 31, 2021. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 263.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 236.0% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At December 31, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 10.00%, compared to 9.70% at December 31, 2021. Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $31.54, up 0.8% compared to $31.28 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 485191.   A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 756689. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/840065868, and will be available for one year.  

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including increases in the Federal Funds target rate by, and interest rate policies of, the Federal Reserve Board; the geopolitical and macroeconomic impact of the war in Ukraine; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; the effects of changes in tax laws; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 
Summary of operations      
Net interest income (TE) (1)$49,187 47,793 40,292 
Provision (Credit) for credit losses 50 300 (3,000)
Noninterest income 4,775 4,386 4,526 
Noninterest expense 26,405 26,144 26,190 
Net income 20,910 19,364 16,241 
       
Per share      
Net income per share:      
- Basic$1.10 1.01 0.85 
- Diluted 1.10 1.01 0.85 
Cash dividends 0.360 0.350 0.350 
Book value at period end 31.54 30.89 31.28 
Market price at period end 37.59 31.42 33.31 
       
At period end      
Full time equivalent employees 750 753 759 
Full service banking offices 143 144 147 
       
Performance ratios      
Return on average assets 1.38% 1.24 1.05 
Return on average equity 13.91 12.78 10.92 
Efficiency ratio (2) 48.75 49.87 58.50 
Net interest spread (TE) 3.28 3.13 2.67 
Net interest margin (TE) 3.34 3.16 2.69 
Dividend payout ratio 32.81 34.57 41.42 
       
Capital ratios at period end      
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 9.99% 9.68 9.69 
Consolidated equity to assets 10.00% 9.69 9.70 
       
Asset quality analysis at period end      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.40 0.42 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.32 0.31 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 0.98 1.00 
Coverage ratio (4) 2.6x 2.4x 2.4x 
       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment.  
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(4) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
       
TE = Taxable equivalent



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued       
        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)       
(Unaudited)       
  Year ended
  
  12/31/22  12/31/21  
Summary of operations       
Net interest income (TE) (1)$180,136  160,409  
(Credit) Provision for credit losses (341) (5,450) 
Noninterest income 19,260  17,937  
Noninterest expense 100,319  101,662  
Net income 75,234  61,519  
        
Per share       
Net income per share:       
- Basic$3.93  3.19  
- Diluted 3.93  3.19  
Cash dividends 1.410  1.372  
Book value at period end 31.54  31.28  
Market price at period end 37.59  33.31  
        
Performance ratios       
Return on average assets 1.22% 1.01  
Return on average equity 12.60  10.61  
Efficiency ratio (2) 50.22  56.90  
Net interest spread (TE) 2.96  2.67  
Net interest margin (TE) 2.99  2.71  
Dividend payout ratio 35.86  42.95  
        
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment.   
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.  
        
TE = Taxable equivalent.       
        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$42,711  40,896  39,604  39,003  39,655 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 693  479  147  86  76 
State and political subdivisions -  1  -  1  - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 1,606  1,617  1,367  1,087  1,073 
Corporate bonds 523  526  522  233  206 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 124  133  140  154  165 
Other securities 2  3  2  2  4 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,948  2,759  2,178  1,563  1,524 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 81  85  87  90  97 
Total interest on held to maturity securities 81  85  87  90  97 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 98  80  65  62  62 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,246  5,221  2,253  572  432 
Total interest income 52,084  49,041  44,187  41,290  41,770 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 61  43  42  44  42 
Savings 401  200  163  156  149 
Money market deposit accounts 389  237  210  214  201 
Time deposits 1,839  646  536  546  865 
Interest on short-term borrowings 208  122  176  234  221 
Total interest expense 2,898  1,248  1,127  1,194  1,478 
           
Net interest income 49,186  47,793  43,060  40,096  40,292 
           
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 50  300  (491) (200) (3,000)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 49,136  47,493  43,551  40,296  43,292 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,773  1,435  1,996  1,833  1,766 
Fees for services to customers 2,783  2,705  2,658  2,801  2,578 
Other 219  246  262  549  182 
Total noninterest income 4,775  4,386  4,916  5,183  4,526 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 13,067  12,134  11,464  9,239  11,984 
Net occupancy expense 4,261  4,483  4,254  4,529  4,569 
Equipment expense 1,700  1,532  1,667  1,588  1,758 
Professional services 1,251  1,375  1,484  1,467  1,579 
Outsourced services 2,102  2,328  2,500  2,280  1,950 
Advertising expense 532  508  389  617  762 
FDIC and other insurance 770  773  804  812  780 
Other real estate expense (income), net 101  124  74  11  (28)
Other 2,621  2,887  2,369  2,222  2,836 
Total noninterest expenses 26,405  26,144  25,005  22,765  26,190 
           
Income before taxes 27,506  25,735  23,462  22,714  21,628 
Income taxes 6,596  6,371  5,591  5,625  5,387 
           
Net income$20,910  19,364  17,871  17,089  16,241 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$1.10  1.01  0.93  0.89  0.85 
           
- Diluted 1.10  1.01  0.93  0.89  0.85 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,045  19,111  19,153  19,209  19,216 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,050  19,112  19,153  19,210  19,218 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$49,187  47,793  43,060  40,096  40,292 
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Year ended      
  12/31/22 12/31/21      
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans$162,214  159,168       
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 1,405  314       
State and political subdivisions 2  2       
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 5,677  4,515       
Corporate bonds 1,804  1,065       
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 551  745       
Other securities 9  20       
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 9,448  6,661       
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities-residential 343  435       
Total interest on held to maturity securities 343  435       
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 305  260       
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 14,292  1,458       
Total interest income 186,602  167,982       
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking 190  178       
Savings 920  624       
Money market deposit accounts 1,050  922       
Time deposits 3,567  4,941       
Interest on short-term borrowings 740  909       
Total interest expense 6,467  7,574       
           
Net interest income 180,135  160,408       
           
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (341) (5,450)      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 180,476  165,858       
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 7,037  7,358       
Fees for services to customers 10,947  9,799       
Other 1,276  780       
Total noninterest income 19,260  17,937       
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits 45,904  48,721       
Net occupancy expense 17,527  17,742       
Equipment expense 6,487  6,617       
Professional services 5,577  6,108       
Outsourced services 9,210  8,384       
Advertising expense 2,046  1,975       
FDIC and other insurance 3,159  3,010       
Other real estate expense, net 310  183       
Other 10,099  8,922       
Total noninterest expenses 100,319  101,662      
           
Income before taxes 99,417  82,133       
Income taxes 24,183  20,614       
           
Net income$75,234  61,519         
            
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$3.93  3.19       
           
- Diluted 3.93  3.19       
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,131  19,259       
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,133  19,263       
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$180,136  160,409       
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$43,429  46,236  46,611  47,526  48,357 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 607,170  795,028  999,573  1,225,022  1,171,113 
Total cash and cash equivalents 650,599  841,264  1,046,184  1,272,548  1,219,470 
           
Securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises 118,187  102,779  101,100  62,059  59,179 
States and political subdivisions 34  41  41  41  41 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential 260,316  261,242  287,450  244,045  270,798 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities 20,977  22,498  25,428  28,086  31,674 
Corporate bonds 81,346  81,002  87,740  74,089  45,337 
Other securities 653  657  656  671  684 
Total securities available for sale 481,513  468,219  502,415  408,991  407,713 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential 7,707  8,091  8,544  9,183  9,923 
Total held to maturity securities 7,707  8,091  8,544  9,183  9,923 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  5,797  5,797  5,604  5,604 
           
Loans:          
Commercial 231,011  217,120  199,886  192,408  200,200 
Residential mortgage loans 4,203,451  4,132,365  4,076,657  4,026,434  3,998,187 
Home equity line of credit 286,432  269,341  253,758  236,117  230,976 
Installment loans 12,307  10,665  10,258  9,395  9,416 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,733,201  4,629,491  4,540,559  4,464,354  4,438,779 
           
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,032  45,517  45,285  46,178  44,267 
Net loans 4,687,169  4,583,974  4,495,274  4,418,176  4,394,512 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 32,556  31,931  32,381  32,644  33,027 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,727  45,733  47,343  48,569  48,090 
Other assets 89,984  94,485  88,853  86,158  78,207 
           
Total assets$6,000,052  6,079,494  6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
Demand$838,147  859,829  851,573  835,281  794,878 
Interest-bearing checking 1,183,321  1,188,790  1,208,159  1,225,093  1,191,304 
Savings accounts 1,521,473  1,562,564  1,577,034  1,553,152  1,504,554 
Money market deposit accounts 621,106  716,319  760,338  796,275  782,079 
Time deposits 1,028,763  954,352  999,737  940,215  995,314 
Total deposits 5,192,810  5,281,854  5,396,841  5,350,016  5,268,129 
           
Short-term borrowings 122,700  124,932  147,282  248,371  244,686 
Operating lease liabilities 48,980  50,077  51,777  53,094  52,720 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,575  33,625  36,259  37,497  29,883 
           
Total liabilities 5,400,065  5,490,488  5,632,159  5,688,978  5,595,418 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 20,058  20,046  20,046  20,046  20,046 
Surplus 257,078  256,661  256,661  256,661  256,661 
Undivided profits 393,831  379,769  367,100  355,948  349,056 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (27,194) (25,209) (9,422) (2,369) 12,147 
Treasury stock at cost (43,786) (42,261) (39,753) (37,391) (36,782)
           
Total shareholders' equity 599,987  589,006  594,632  592,895  601,128 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,000,052  6,079,494  6,226,791  6,281,873  6,196,546 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024  19,052  19,127  19,202  19,220 
           


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20229/30/20226/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021
Nonperforming Assets      
       
New York and other states*      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$219 179 203 187 112 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,949 16,295 16,259 17,065 16,574 
Installment 23 29 40 33 37 
Total non-accrual loans 15,191 16,503 16,502 17,285 16,723 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 10 12 14 16 17 
Total nonperforming loans 15,201 16,515 16,516 17,301 16,740 
Other real estate owned 2,061 682 644 269 362 
Total nonperforming assets$17,262 17,197 17,160 17,570 17,102 
       
Florida      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$314 - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,895 2,104 2,192 2,109 2,016 
Installment 83 65 5 8 - 
Total non-accrual loans 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Total nonperforming loans 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 
Other real estate owned - - - - - 
Total nonperforming assets$2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 
       
Total      
Loans in nonaccrual status:      
Commercial$533 179 203 187 112 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,844 18,399 18,451 19,174 18,590 
Installment 106 94 45 41 37 
Total non-accrual loans 17,483 18,672 18,699 19,402 18,739 
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 10 12 14 16 17 
Total nonperforming loans 17,493 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 
Other real estate owned 2,061 682 644 269 362 
Total nonperforming assets$19,554 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
New York and other states*      
Commercial$- - - 36 - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (46)(164)(119)(97)52 
Installment 31 34 12 3 31 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(15)(130)(107)(58)83 
       
Florida      
Commercial$- - - - - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
Installment - (2)- - - 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$- (2)- - - 
       
Total      
Commercial$- - - 36 - 
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (46)(164)(119)(97)52 
Installment 31 32 12 3 31 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$(15)(132)(107)(58)83 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$17,493 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,554 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (15)(132)(107)(58)83 
       
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,032 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 
       
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37% 0.40% 0.41% 0.43% 0.42% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33% 0.32% 0.31% 0.31% 0.31% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97% 0.98% 1.00% 1.03% 1.00% 
Coverage ratio (1) 263.1% 243.6% 242.0% 237.8% 236.0% 
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00% -0.01% -0.01% -0.01% 0.01% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)N/A N/A N/A N/A 133.3x 
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended

 

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)             
(Unaudited) Three months ended   Three months ended 
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage   Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate   Balance  Rate 
Assets             
              
Securities available for sale:             
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$120,415  693 2.30% $59,975  76 0.51%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
obligations - residential 292,845  1,606 2.18   279,472  1,073 1.54 
State and political subdivisions 40  1 7.81   46  0 - 
Corporate bonds 85,701  523 2.44   45,858  206 1.79 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed             
participation securities 23,805  124 2.10   31,903  165 2.07 
Other 686  2 1.17   680  4 2.35 
              
Total securities available for sale 523,492  2,949 2.25   417,934  1,524 1.46 
              
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 669,280  6,246 3.70   1,123,276  432 0.15 
              
Held to maturity securities:             
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
obligations - residential 7,886  81 4.12   10,311  97 3.76 
              
Total held to maturity securities 7,886  81 4.12   10,311  97 3.76 
              
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797  98 6.76   5,604  62 4.43 
              
Commercial loans 223,164  2,756 4.94   202,092  2,704 5.35 
Residential mortgage loans 4,161,481  36,109 3.47   3,979,645  34,602 3.48 
Home equity lines of credit 278,853  3,661 5.21   230,408  2,192 3.77 
Installment loans 10,886  185 6.74   9,068  157 6.87 
              
Loans, net of unearned income 4,674,384  42,711 3.65   4,421,213  39,655 3.59 
              
Total interest earning assets 5,880,839  52,085 3.54   5,978,338  41,770 2.79 
              
Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,722)      (47,379)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 171,921       197,382     
              
              
Total assets$6,007,038      $6,128,341     
              
              
Liabilities and shareholders' equity             
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,164,178  61 0.02% $1,151,704  42 0.01%
Money market accounts 668,537  389 0.23   763,053  201 0.10 
Savings 1,540,163  401 0.10   1,461,568  149 0.04 
Time deposits 983,590  1,839 0.74   1,055,792  865 0.32 
              
Total interest bearing deposits 4,356,468  2,690 0.25   4,432,117  1,257 0.11 
Short-term borrowings 126,562  208 0.65   233,829  221 0.38 
              
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,483,030  2,898 0.26   4,665,946  1,478 0.13 
              
Demand deposits 845,493       795,258     
Other liabilities 82,085       77,165     
Shareholders' equity 596,430       589,972     
              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,007,038      $6,128,341     
              
Net interest income, tax equivalent   49,187       40,292   
              
Net interest spread    3.28%     2.67%
              
              
Net interest margin (net interest income to             
total interest earning assets)    3.34%     2.69%
              
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)      -   
              
              
Net interest income   49,186       40,292   
              
              
              
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
              
(dollars in thousands)             
(Unaudited) Year ended   Year ended 
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021 
  Average InterestAverage   Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate   Balance  Rate 
Assets             
              
Securities available for sale:             
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$89,557  1,405 1.57% $63,743  314 0.49%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
obligations - residential 284,901  5,677 1.99   308,777  4,515 1.46 
State and political subdivisions 41  3 6.66   48  3 6.56 
Corporate bonds 78,266  1,804 2.31   53,699  1,065 1.98 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed             
participation securities 26,679  551 2.07   35,723  745 2.09 
Other 686  9 1.31   685  20 2.92 
              
Total securities available for sale 480,130  9,449 1.97   462,675  6,662 1.44 
              
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 969,043  14,292 1.47   1,111,257  1,458 0.13 
              
Held to maturity securities:             
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage             
obligations - residential 8,647  343 3.97   11,733  435 3.71 
              
Total held to maturity securities 8,647  343 3.97   11,733  435 3.71 
              
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,749  305 5.31   5,578  260 4.66 
              
Commercial loans 206,144  10,168 4.93   210,145  10,907 5.19 
Residential mortgage loans 4,081,120  140,420 3.44   3,884,336  138,821 3.57 
Home equity lines of credit 254,168  10,950 4.31   233,628  8,814 3.77 
Installment loans 9,849  676 6.87   8,725  626 7.17 
              
Loans, net of unearned income 4,551,281  162,214 3.56   4,336,834  159,168 3.67 
              
Total interest earning assets 6,014,850  186,603 3.10   5,928,077  167,983 2.83 
              
Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,124)      (49,421)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 190,278       196,825     
              
              
Total assets$6,159,004      $6,075,481     
              
              
Liabilities and shareholders' equity             
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing checking accounts$1,190,337  190 0.02% $1,134,702  178 0.02%
Money market accounts 745,714  1,050 0.14   739,139  922 0.12 
Savings 1,553,016  920 0.06   1,397,432  624 0.04 
Time deposits 974,428  3,567 0.37   1,166,963  4,941 0.42 
              
Total interest bearing deposits 4,463,495  5,727 0.13   4,438,236  6,665 0.15 
Short-term borrowings 177,599  740 0.42   232,815  909 0.39 
              
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,641,094  6,467 0.14   4,671,051  7,574 0.16 
              
Demand deposits 838,944       750,111     
Other liabilities 81,880       74,396     
Shareholders' equity 597,086       579,923     
              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,159,004      $6,075,481     
              
Net interest income, tax equivalent   180,136       160,409   
              
Net interest spread    2.96%     2.67%
              
              
Net interest margin (net interest income to             
total interest earning assets)    2.99%     2.71%
              
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)      (1)  
              
              
Net interest income   180,135       160,408   
              

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value per share, tangible common equity, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20229/30/202212/31/2021    
Tangible Book Value Per Share        
         
Equity (GAAP)$599,987 589,006 601,128     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 599,434 588,453 600,575     
         
Shares outstanding 19,024 19,052 19,220     
Tangible book value per share 31.51 30.89 31.25     
Book value per share 31.54 30.92 31.28     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
Total Assets (GAAP) 6,000,052 6,079,494 6,196,546     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,999,499 6,078,941 6,195,993     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.99% 9.68% 9.69%     
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.00% 9.69% 9.70%     
         
  Three months ended  Year ended
Efficiency Ratio 12/31/20229/30/202212/31/2021  12/31/202212/31/2021
         
Net interest income (GAAP)$49,186 47,793 40,292  $180,135 160,408 
Taxable equivalent adjustment 1 0 0   1 1 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 49,187 47,793 40,292   180,136 160,409 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,775 4,386 4,526   19,260 17,937 
Less: Net gain on sale of building - - -   268 - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 53,962 52,179 44,818   199,128 178,346 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 26,405 26,144 26,190   100,319 101,662 
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 101 124 (28)  310 183 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 26,304 26,020 26,218   100,009 101,479 
         
Efficiency Ratio 48.75% 49.87% 58.50%   50.22% 56.90% 
         

 

Subsidiary:Trustco Bank 
  
Contact:Robert Leonard
 Executive Vice President
 (518) 381-3693