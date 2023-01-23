TrustCo Caps Off 120th Anniversary Year, Reports Record Performance; Net Income of $75.2 Million up 22.3% over the prior year

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2022 net income of $75.2 million or $3.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $61.5 million or $3.19 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021; and net income of $20.9 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 which is another record quarter, compared to net income of $16.2 million or $0.85 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “For Trustco Bank, 2022 was a banner year marked by celebrations surrounding our 120th Anniversary. There also is cause for celebration as the year ends and the Company’s performance is evaluated. A record fourth quarter caps off a year during which each successive quarter saw record earnings. As these records were set, the Company maintained strong liquidity and saw extraordinary loan growth. Throughout the year, we executed upon a strategy long in development that supported not only the completion of our stock buy-back program, but also a dividend increase – the third since 2018. As we look expectantly toward 2023, our team is ready to make the most of the expansion of the Bank’s areas of operation and opportunities as they develop.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from expansion of earnings. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $253.2 million or 5.7% in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $181.8 million, or 4.6%, in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were down $25.4 million or 0.5% for the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The decrease in deposits over the same period in 2021 was the result of a $72.2 million or 6.8% decrease in average time deposits, offset by an increase in total average core deposits of $46.8 million or 1.1%, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $62.7 million or 3.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were down $94.5 million or 12.4%, and savings balances were up $78.6 million or 5.4%. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income and Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis, were both $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.9 million or 22.1% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.34%, up 65 basis points from 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.26% in the fourth quarter 2022 from 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021. As expected our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced throughout the year at higher rates as the Bank continues to remain competitive due to the recent Federal Funds target rate increases. Continued repricing of the CD portfolio and increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause further increases in rates on interest bearing liabilities.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.38% and 13.91%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 10.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. The efficiency ratio was 48.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 58.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $215 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, outsourced services and the other real estate expense (income), partly offset by declines in the occupancy, equipment, professional services, advertising, and other expense categories.



Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $50 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $450 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% and 1.00% as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.8 million at December 31, 2021. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 263.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 236.0% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At December 31, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 10.00%, compared to 9.70% at December 31, 2021. Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $31.54, up 0.8% compared to $31.28 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 485191. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 756689. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/840065868, and will be available for one year.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) (1) $ 49,187 47,793 40,292 Provision (Credit) for credit losses 50 300 (3,000 ) Noninterest income 4,775 4,386 4,526 Noninterest expense 26,405 26,144 26,190 Net income 20,910 19,364 16,241 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.10 1.01 0.85 - Diluted 1.10 1.01 0.85 Cash dividends 0.360 0.350 0.350 Book value at period end 31.54 30.89 31.28 Market price at period end 37.59 31.42 33.31 At period end Full time equivalent employees 750 753 759 Full service banking offices 143 144 147 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.38% 1.24 1.05 Return on average equity 13.91 12.78 10.92 Efficiency ratio (2) 48.75 49.87 58.50 Net interest spread (TE) 3.28 3.13 2.67 Net interest margin (TE) 3.34 3.16 2.69 Dividend payout ratio 32.81 34.57 41.42 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 9.99% 9.68 9.69 Consolidated equity to assets 10.00% 9.69 9.70 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37 0.40 0.42 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.32 0.31 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97 0.98 1.00 Coverage ratio (4) 2.6x 2.4x 2.4x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (4) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended

12/31/22 12/31/21 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) (1) $ 180,136 160,409 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (341 ) (5,450 ) Noninterest income 19,260 17,937 Noninterest expense 100,319 101,662 Net income 75,234 61,519 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 3.93 3.19 - Diluted 3.93 3.19 Cash dividends 1.410 1.372 Book value at period end 31.54 31.28 Market price at period end 37.59 33.31 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.01 Return on average equity 12.60 10.61 Efficiency ratio (2) 50.22 56.90 Net interest spread (TE) 2.96 2.67 Net interest margin (TE) 2.99 2.71 Dividend payout ratio 35.86 42.95 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. TE = Taxable equivalent.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 42,711 40,896 39,604 39,003 39,655 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 693 479 147 86 76 State and political subdivisions - 1 - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,606 1,617 1,367 1,087 1,073 Corporate bonds 523 526 522 233 206 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 124 133 140 154 165 Other securities 2 3 2 2 4 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,948 2,759 2,178 1,563 1,524 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 81 85 87 90 97 Total interest on held to maturity securities 81 85 87 90 97 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 98 80 65 62 62 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 6,246 5,221 2,253 572 432 Total interest income 52,084 49,041 44,187 41,290 41,770 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 61 43 42 44 42 Savings 401 200 163 156 149 Money market deposit accounts 389 237 210 214 201 Time deposits 1,839 646 536 546 865 Interest on short-term borrowings 208 122 176 234 221 Total interest expense 2,898 1,248 1,127 1,194 1,478 Net interest income 49,186 47,793 43,060 40,096 40,292 Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses 50 300 (491 ) (200 ) (3,000 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 49,136 47,493 43,551 40,296 43,292 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,773 1,435 1,996 1,833 1,766 Fees for services to customers 2,783 2,705 2,658 2,801 2,578 Other 219 246 262 549 182 Total noninterest income 4,775 4,386 4,916 5,183 4,526 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,067 12,134 11,464 9,239 11,984 Net occupancy expense 4,261 4,483 4,254 4,529 4,569 Equipment expense 1,700 1,532 1,667 1,588 1,758 Professional services 1,251 1,375 1,484 1,467 1,579 Outsourced services 2,102 2,328 2,500 2,280 1,950 Advertising expense 532 508 389 617 762 FDIC and other insurance 770 773 804 812 780 Other real estate expense (income), net 101 124 74 11 (28 ) Other 2,621 2,887 2,369 2,222 2,836 Total noninterest expenses 26,405 26,144 25,005 22,765 26,190 Income before taxes 27,506 25,735 23,462 22,714 21,628 Income taxes 6,596 6,371 5,591 5,625 5,387 Net income $ 20,910 19,364 17,871 17,089 16,241 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.10 1.01 0.93 0.89 0.85 - Diluted 1.10 1.01 0.93 0.89 0.85 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,045 19,111 19,153 19,209 19,216 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,050 19,112 19,153 19,210 19,218 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 49,187 47,793 43,060 40,096 40,292 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended 12/31/22 12/31/21 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 162,214 159,168 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 1,405 314 State and political subdivisions 2 2 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 5,677 4,515 Corporate bonds 1,804 1,065 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 551 745 Other securities 9 20 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 9,448 6,661 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 343 435 Total interest on held to maturity securities 343 435 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 305 260 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 14,292 1,458 Total interest income 186,602 167,982 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 190 178 Savings 920 624 Money market deposit accounts 1,050 922 Time deposits 3,567 4,941 Interest on short-term borrowings 740 909 Total interest expense 6,467 7,574 Net interest income 180,135 160,408 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (341 ) (5,450 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 180,476 165,858 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 7,037 7,358 Fees for services to customers 10,947 9,799 Other 1,276 780 Total noninterest income 19,260 17,937 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 45,904 48,721 Net occupancy expense 17,527 17,742 Equipment expense 6,487 6,617 Professional services 5,577 6,108 Outsourced services 9,210 8,384 Advertising expense 2,046 1,975 FDIC and other insurance 3,159 3,010 Other real estate expense, net 310 183 Other 10,099 8,922 Total noninterest expenses 100,319 101,662 Income before taxes 99,417 82,133 Income taxes 24,183 20,614 Net income $ 75,234 61,519 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 3.93 3.19 - Diluted 3.93 3.19 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,131 19,259 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,133 19,263 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 180,136 160,409 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 43,429 46,236 46,611 47,526 48,357 Federal funds sold and other short term investments 607,170 795,028 999,573 1,225,022 1,171,113 Total cash and cash equivalents 650,599 841,264 1,046,184 1,272,548 1,219,470 Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 118,187 102,779 101,100 62,059 59,179 States and political subdivisions 34 41 41 41 41 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 260,316 261,242 287,450 244,045 270,798 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 20,977 22,498 25,428 28,086 31,674 Corporate bonds 81,346 81,002 87,740 74,089 45,337 Other securities 653 657 656 671 684 Total securities available for sale 481,513 468,219 502,415 408,991 407,713 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations-residential 7,707 8,091 8,544 9,183 9,923 Total held to maturity securities 7,707 8,091 8,544 9,183 9,923 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 5,797 5,797 5,604 5,604 Loans: Commercial 231,011 217,120 199,886 192,408 200,200 Residential mortgage loans 4,203,451 4,132,365 4,076,657 4,026,434 3,998,187 Home equity line of credit 286,432 269,341 253,758 236,117 230,976 Installment loans 12,307 10,665 10,258 9,395 9,416 Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,733,201 4,629,491 4,540,559 4,464,354 4,438,779 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 46,032 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 Net loans 4,687,169 4,583,974 4,495,274 4,418,176 4,394,512 Bank premises and equipment, net 32,556 31,931 32,381 32,644 33,027 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,727 45,733 47,343 48,569 48,090 Other assets 89,984 94,485 88,853 86,158 78,207 Total assets $ 6,000,052 6,079,494 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand $ 838,147 859,829 851,573 835,281 794,878 Interest-bearing checking 1,183,321 1,188,790 1,208,159 1,225,093 1,191,304 Savings accounts 1,521,473 1,562,564 1,577,034 1,553,152 1,504,554 Money market deposit accounts 621,106 716,319 760,338 796,275 782,079 Time deposits 1,028,763 954,352 999,737 940,215 995,314 Total deposits 5,192,810 5,281,854 5,396,841 5,350,016 5,268,129 Short-term borrowings 122,700 124,932 147,282 248,371 244,686 Operating lease liabilities 48,980 50,077 51,777 53,094 52,720 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,575 33,625 36,259 37,497 29,883 Total liabilities 5,400,065 5,490,488 5,632,159 5,688,978 5,595,418 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Capital stock 20,058 20,046 20,046 20,046 20,046 Surplus 257,078 256,661 256,661 256,661 256,661 Undivided profits 393,831 379,769 367,100 355,948 349,056 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (27,194 ) (25,209 ) (9,422 ) (2,369 ) 12,147 Treasury stock at cost (43,786 ) (42,261 ) (39,753 ) (37,391 ) (36,782 ) Total shareholders' equity 599,987 589,006 594,632 592,895 601,128 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,000,052 6,079,494 6,226,791 6,281,873 6,196,546 Outstanding shares (in thousands) 19,024 19,052 19,127 19,202 19,220





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Nonperforming Assets New York and other states* Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 219 179 203 187 112 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 14,949 16,295 16,259 17,065 16,574 Installment 23 29 40 33 37 Total non-accrual loans 15,191 16,503 16,502 17,285 16,723 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 10 12 14 16 17 Total nonperforming loans 15,201 16,515 16,516 17,301 16,740 Other real estate owned 2,061 682 644 269 362 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,262 17,197 17,160 17,570 17,102 Florida Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 314 - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,895 2,104 2,192 2,109 2,016 Installment 83 65 5 8 - Total non-accrual loans 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,292 2,169 2,197 2,117 2,016 Total Loans in nonaccrual status: Commercial $ 533 179 203 187 112 Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 16,844 18,399 18,451 19,174 18,590 Installment 106 94 45 41 37 Total non-accrual loans 17,483 18,672 18,699 19,402 18,739 Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 10 12 14 16 17 Total nonperforming loans 17,493 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 Other real estate owned 2,061 682 644 269 362 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,554 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs New York and other states* Commercial $ - - - 36 - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52 Installment 31 34 12 3 31 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (15 ) (130 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 Florida Commercial $ - - - - - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family - - - - - Installment - (2 ) - - - Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ - (2 ) - - - Total Commercial $ - - - 36 - Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52 Installment 31 32 12 3 31 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (15 ) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 Asset Quality Ratios Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 17,493 18,684 18,713 19,418 18,756 Total nonperforming assets (1) 19,554 19,366 19,357 19,687 19,118 Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) (15 ) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83 Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) 46,032 45,517 45,285 46,178 44,267 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37% 0.40% 0.41% 0.43% 0.42% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33% 0.32% 0.31% 0.31% 0.31% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.97% 0.98% 1.00% 1.03% 1.00% Coverage ratio (1) 263.1% 243.6% 242.0% 237.8% 236.0% Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.00% -0.01% -0.01% -0.01% 0.01% Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A N/A N/A N/A 133.3x * Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. (1) At period-end

(2) For the three-month period ended

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 120,415 693 2.30 % $ 59,975 76 0.51 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 292,845 1,606 2.18 279,472 1,073 1.54 State and political subdivisions 40 1 7.81 46 0 - Corporate bonds 85,701 523 2.44 45,858 206 1.79 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 23,805 124 2.10 31,903 165 2.07 Other 686 2 1.17 680 4 2.35 Total securities available for sale 523,492 2,949 2.25 417,934 1,524 1.46 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 669,280 6,246 3.70 1,123,276 432 0.15 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 7,886 81 4.12 10,311 97 3.76 Total held to maturity securities 7,886 81 4.12 10,311 97 3.76 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,797 98 6.76 5,604 62 4.43 Commercial loans 223,164 2,756 4.94 202,092 2,704 5.35 Residential mortgage loans 4,161,481 36,109 3.47 3,979,645 34,602 3.48 Home equity lines of credit 278,853 3,661 5.21 230,408 2,192 3.77 Installment loans 10,886 185 6.74 9,068 157 6.87 Loans, net of unearned income 4,674,384 42,711 3.65 4,421,213 39,655 3.59 Total interest earning assets 5,880,839 52,085 3.54 5,978,338 41,770 2.79 Allowance for credit losses on loans (45,722 ) (47,379 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 171,921 197,382 Total assets $ 6,007,038 $ 6,128,341 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,164,178 61 0.02 % $ 1,151,704 42 0.01 % Money market accounts 668,537 389 0.23 763,053 201 0.10 Savings 1,540,163 401 0.10 1,461,568 149 0.04 Time deposits 983,590 1,839 0.74 1,055,792 865 0.32 Total interest bearing deposits 4,356,468 2,690 0.25 4,432,117 1,257 0.11 Short-term borrowings 126,562 208 0.65 233,829 221 0.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,483,030 2,898 0.26 4,665,946 1,478 0.13 Demand deposits 845,493 795,258 Other liabilities 82,085 77,165 Shareholders' equity 596,430 589,972 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,007,038 $ 6,128,341 Net interest income, tax equivalent 49,187 40,292 Net interest spread 3.28 % 2.67 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 3.34 % 2.69 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1 ) - Net interest income 49,186 40,292 DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 89,557 1,405 1.57 % $ 63,743 314 0.49 % Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 284,901 5,677 1.99 308,777 4,515 1.46 State and political subdivisions 41 3 6.66 48 3 6.56 Corporate bonds 78,266 1,804 2.31 53,699 1,065 1.98 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 26,679 551 2.07 35,723 745 2.09 Other 686 9 1.31 685 20 2.92 Total securities available for sale 480,130 9,449 1.97 462,675 6,662 1.44 Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 969,043 14,292 1.47 1,111,257 1,458 0.13 Held to maturity securities: Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 8,647 343 3.97 11,733 435 3.71 Total held to maturity securities 8,647 343 3.97 11,733 435 3.71 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,749 305 5.31 5,578 260 4.66 Commercial loans 206,144 10,168 4.93 210,145 10,907 5.19 Residential mortgage loans 4,081,120 140,420 3.44 3,884,336 138,821 3.57 Home equity lines of credit 254,168 10,950 4.31 233,628 8,814 3.77 Installment loans 9,849 676 6.87 8,725 626 7.17 Loans, net of unearned income 4,551,281 162,214 3.56 4,336,834 159,168 3.67 Total interest earning assets 6,014,850 186,603 3.10 5,928,077 167,983 2.83 Allowance for credit losses on loans (46,124 ) (49,421 ) Cash & non-interest earning assets 190,278 196,825 Total assets $ 6,159,004 $ 6,075,481 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,190,337 190 0.02 % $ 1,134,702 178 0.02 % Money market accounts 745,714 1,050 0.14 739,139 922 0.12 Savings 1,553,016 920 0.06 1,397,432 624 0.04 Time deposits 974,428 3,567 0.37 1,166,963 4,941 0.42 Total interest bearing deposits 4,463,495 5,727 0.13 4,438,236 6,665 0.15 Short-term borrowings 177,599 740 0.42 232,815 909 0.39 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,641,094 6,467 0.14 4,671,051 7,574 0.16 Demand deposits 838,944 750,111 Other liabilities 81,880 74,396 Shareholders' equity 597,086 579,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,159,004 $ 6,075,481 Net interest income, tax equivalent 180,136 160,409 Net interest spread 2.96 % 2.67 % Net interest margin (net interest income to total interest earning assets) 2.99 % 2.71 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1 ) (1 ) Net interest income 180,135 160,408

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value per share, tangible common equity, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity (GAAP) $ 599,987 589,006 601,128 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 599,434 588,453 600,575 Shares outstanding 19,024 19,052 19,220 Tangible book value per share 31.51 30.89 31.25 Book value per share 31.54 30.92 31.28 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total Assets (GAAP) 6,000,052 6,079,494 6,196,546 Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,999,499 6,078,941 6,195,993 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.99% 9.68% 9.69% Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.00% 9.69% 9.70% Three months ended Year ended Efficiency Ratio 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 49,186 47,793 40,292 $ 180,135 160,408 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1 0 0 1 1 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 49,187 47,793 40,292 180,136 160,409 Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,775 4,386 4,526 19,260 17,937 Less: Net gain on sale of building - - - 268 - Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 53,962 52,179 44,818 199,128 178,346 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 26,405 26,144 26,190 100,319 101,662 Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 101 124 (28 ) 310 183 Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 26,304 26,020 26,218 100,009 101,479 Efficiency Ratio 48.75% 49.87% 58.50% 50.22% 56.90%