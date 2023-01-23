Electrostatic Air Filters Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 5.8 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electrostatic Air Filters Market Is Expected To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.5% During The Forecast Period From 2023-2030. Electrostatic air filters use a cloth that has been charged with electricity to attract and catch dust and other small particles in the air. The process of filtering starts when air particles come in contact with the charged surface of the fabric. This makes dust and dirt stick to the fabric. If these things have static electricity, they will float on top of it, where they can be caught before another layer or material covers them up. Electrostatics is based on the idea of size-selective separation, which makes it very good at quickly catching and getting rid of particles. Even though the rate of removal for most commercially available products is usually less than 90%, it is possible to get as high as 99% if the conditions are right.

Recent Developments:

In April 2019, Filtration Group HVAC will release a self-supported pleated air filter with a MERV 10 rating:

Filtration Group HVAC has added to its line of self-supported pleat air filters with the release of the MERV 10 AEROSTAR NOVAPLEATX.

In January 2018: Filtrete, a brand from 3M, has made the first residential air filter that can connect to Bluetooth:

The Filtrete Smart Air Filter, made by the 3M Filtrete brand, is the first residential HVAC air filter with Bluetooth. The new filter tells homeowners when it's time to change it, so they don't have to guess. It also gives them more information so they can control the air quality in their homes.

Segment Analysis:

Disposable:

Electrostatic air filters that are meant to be thrown away after use are usually made of paper.

Reusable:

Reusable electrostatic air filters are made to be washed and used more than once.

Residential Use:

It means filtering the air in a home where there might be cooking fumes or other pollutants that need to be taken out before they hurt the health of the people living there. This usually refers to the installation of kitchen exhaust fans that filter out grease particles from areas where food is prepared. It can also be used outside for exhausts on lawn mowers and other garden equipment. Electrostatic air filters can be used in homes where there are pets or people with allergies.

Commercial use:

It includes places like factories that put out a lot of dust particles, like sugar cane mills with big rollers that crush the cane as they turn around. The fumes can touch the surface of the electrostatic filter and get stuck there. Commercial use applications can be found in industrial settings such as shopping malls and offices where large numbers of people congregate on a daily basis which may lead to high levels of airborne particulate matter from human skin cells, bodily fluids, sweat etc.

Cabin use:

It's a type of air filtration system that's put inside an airplane's cabin or cargo hold. It's used to make passengers more comfortable by getting rid of pollutants like engine oil particles, cigarette smoke, and other things.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, it is where the most electrostatic air filters are sold. People in North America should pay more for this kind of filtration system than people in other places because industries like automotive, food processing, and manufacturing make a lot of airborne particles that need to be cleaned up before they hurt people's health. As more and more homeowners worry about the environment, more and more people are looking for home applications in the area. But it's hard for people to buy this kind of product because they don't have enough money and other things. This is mostly because people put meeting their immediate basic needs ahead of long-term savings plans, like buying electrostatic air filters.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 5.8 Billion By Type Disposable, Reusable, Others By Application Residential Use, Commercial Use, Cabin Use, Others By Companies Air-Care, CarterLifeEssentials, Trophy Air, Aircareproducts, Filtration Group(Aerostar), Nispira, Vent Filter Tech, Venta Air Technologies, VEVA Advanced Filters, Knfilters Filtrete Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Growth Factors:

People are becoming more aware of how important it is to keep themselves safe from dirty air. People are buying more disposable electrostatic air filters because they are easier to move and set up than reusable ones.

Electrostatic filters are being used in more and more home appliances, like washing machines and refrigerators. China is quickly becoming one of the biggest markets in the world because of its large population, strong economic growth, and growing awareness of the need to protect oneself from environmental factors like indoor dust contamination, etc. This will make governments spend more money on research and development to make more advanced technologies for commercial use, cabin use, or even electrostatic filters that can be used more than once.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Air-Care, CarterLifeEssentials, Trophy Air, Aircareproducts, Filtration Group(Aerostar), Nispira, Vent Filter Tech, Venta Air Technologies, VEVA Advanced Filters, Knfilters Filtrete, and others.

