Power Slap Records More Than One Million Views on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced that Power Slap has recorded more than one million views on the Rumble platform in its first week.



Power Slap and Rumble recently expanded their partnership to include three exclusive features: Dana White’s “If You Don’t Know,” which will be posted every Tuesday; Power Slap’s flagship one-hour program “Power Slap: Road to the Title,” streaming globally in all countries outside of the United States every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET; and “After Slap,” a one-hour recap show following the flagship program streaming every Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Combined, the content has gained more than 1.2 million views in only five days, a true testament to the rising popularity of the sport.

“I can’t wait to watch this sport take off across the globe,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “This is some of the most compelling content I have ever seen; you simply can’t take your eyes off of it,” Pavlovski continued. ”If you missed Power Slap last week, I highly recommend you tune in this week on Rumble, you will not be disappointed.”

If you missed last week’s episodes, you can view it on Power Slap’s Rumble page at rumble.com/powerslap

You can also subscribe to Power Slap’s Locals community at powerslap.locals.com

