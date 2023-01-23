The Global Snack Market is forecast to grow by $300.56 bn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Snack Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191419/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the snack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle, evolving taste preferences, and the growing preference for savory snacks.



The snack market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bakery products

• Chocolate

• Savory snacks

• Frozen snacks

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the snack market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing replacement of meals with snacks and rising in strategic partnership and recent development will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the snack market covers the following areas:

• Snack market sizing

• Snack market forecast

• Snack market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading snack market vendors that include Agthia Group PJSC, B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Deco Food Service, Ferrero International S.A., General Mills Inc., Happytizers Pvt Ltd, Harvest Almond Snacks, Hormel Foods Corp., J and J Snack Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Kind LLC, McCain Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Popcorn Shed Ltd., Rich Products Corp., Sargento Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Also, the snack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191419/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________