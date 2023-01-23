Park National Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results

| Source: Park National Corporation Park National Corporation

Newark, Ohio, UNITED STATES

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on March 10, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023.

Park’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.1 million, a 9.5 percent decrease from $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.02, compared to $2.23 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the full year of 2022 was $148.4 million, a 3.6 percent decrease from $153.9 million for the full year of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $9.06 for the full year of 2022, compared to $9.37 for the full year of 2021.

“Our success is a direct result of our bankers’ unwavering dedication to building relationships and exceeding customer expectations. Individuals and businesses appreciate our personalized approach and trust our bankers’ experience and knowledge, especially in a time of economic uncertainty,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Trautman. “We’re eager to serve – customers and communities – even more in 2023.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $35.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4.5 percent decrease compared to $37.0 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $143.2 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $159.5 million for the full year of 2021.

“We’ve earned a reputation for reliability, and our commitment goes beyond financial services,” said Park President Matt Miller. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve matched associate contributions to their local United Way agency dollar for dollar, totaling more than $10.5 million in donations. It’s one of many ways we show support to hundreds of organizations doing important work in the many communities we serve.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • the ever-changing effects of the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 or variants or mutations thereof - - on economies (local, national and international), supply chains and financial markets, on the labor market, including the potential for a sustained reduction in labor force participation, and on our customers (including potential changes in their banking preferences and behaviors), counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives;
  • current and future economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, including the effects of higher unemployment rates, an acceleration in the pace of inflation, interest rate fluctuations, changes in the economy or global supply chain, supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate prices, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters (including the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and associated sanctions and export controls), and any slowdown in global economic growth, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery therefrom on our customers’ operations and financial condition, any of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;
  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;
  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply, market interest rate policies and policies impacting inflation, of the Federal Reserve Board, the U.S. Treasury and other governmental agencies) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce net interest margins;
  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio and otherwise negatively impact our financial performance;
  • the impact of the changes in federal, state and local governmental policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates, infrastructure spending and social programs;
  • changes in laws or requirements imposed by Park's regulators impacting Park's capital actions, including dividend payments and stock repurchases;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behaviors, changes in business and economic conditions, legislative and regulatory initiatives, or other factors may be different than anticipated;
  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness, and Park's expectations regarding future credit losses and our allowance for credit losses, may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to inflationary pressures;
  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;
  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and Park's ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;
  • Park's ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;
  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;
  • the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions;
  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;
  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;
  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the impact on Park's business and operating results of any costs associated with obtaining rights in intellectual property claimed by others and of the adequacy of Park's intellectual property protection in general;
  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations, closing of border crossings and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);
  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses;
  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims, the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries, and liabilities and business restrictions resulting from litigation and regulatory investigations;
  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;
  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;
  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities (especially in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict) on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;
  • a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks;
  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;
  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our most recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;
  • uncertainty surrounding the transition from the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to an alternate reference rate;
  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 30, 2021   
       
  2022  2022  2021  Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data and ratios)4th QTR3rd QTR4th QTR 3Q '224Q '21
INCOME STATEMENT:      
Net interest income$94,606 $90,828 $83,706  4.2%13.0%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,981  3,190  (4,993) (6.6)%N.M.
Other income 26,392  46,694  32,206  (43.5)%(18.1)%
Other expense 77,654  82,903  75,764  (6.3)%2.5%
Income before income taxes$40,363 $51,429 $45,141  (21.5)%(10.6)%
Income taxes 7,279  9,361  8,593  (22.2)%(15.3)%
Net income$33,084 $42,068 $36,548  (21.4)%(9.5)%
       
MARKET DATA:      
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.03 $2.59 $2.25  (21.6)%(9.8)%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.02  2.57  2.23  (21.4)%(9.4)%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.04  1.04  1.03  %1.0%
Special cash dividend declared per common share 0.50    0.20  N.M.150.0%
Book value per common share at period end 65.74  63.75  68.48  3.1%(4.0)%
Market price per common share at period end 140.75  124.48  137.31  13.1%2.5%
Market capitalization at period end 2,289,099  2,023,272  2,227,108  13.1%2.8%
       
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,261,136  16,253,704  16,216,076  %0.3%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,393,179  16,374,982  16,363,968  0.1%0.2%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,263,583  16,253,794  16,219,563  0.1%0.3%
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)      
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28% 1.61% 1.48% (20.5)%(13.5)%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.44% 15.50% 13.44% (19.7)%(7.4)%
Yield on loans 5.00% 4.72% 4.58% 5.9%9.2%
Yield on investment securities 3.25% 2.85% 2.05% 14.0%58.5%
Yield on money market instruments 3.63% 2.20% 0.15% 65.0%2,320.0%
Yield on interest earning assets 4.57% 4.18% 3.88% 9.3%17.8%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.81% 0.46% 0.09% 76.1%800.0%
Cost of borrowings 2.88% 2.61% 2.09% 10.3%37.8%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.95% 0.60% 0.25% 58.3%280.0%
Net interest margin (g) 3.98% 3.81% 3.72% 4.5%7.0%
Efficiency ratio (g) 63.69% 59.88% 64.94% 6.4%(1.9)%
       
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:      
Tangible book value per common share (d)$55.56 $53.54 $58.18  3.8%(4.5)%
Average interest earning assets 9,517,746  9,565,710  9,008,863  (0.5)%5.6%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 43,344  54,619  40,148  (20.6)%8.0%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 30, 2021   
       
     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 3Q '224Q '21
BALANCE SHEET:      
Investment securities$1,820,787 $1,828,068 $1,815,408  (0.4)%0.3%
Loans 7,141,891  7,103,246  6,871,122  0.5%3.9%
Allowance for credit losses 85,379  83,961  83,197  1.7%2.6%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,570  165,911  167,057  (0.2)%(0.9)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,354  1,354  775  %74.7%
Total assets 9,854,993  9,855,047  9,560,254  %3.1%
Total deposits 8,234,715  8,309,927  7,904,528  (0.9)%4.2%
Borrowings 416,009  378,044  426,996  10.0%(2.6)%
Total shareholders' equity 1,069,226  1,036,172  1,110,759  3.2%(3.7)%
Tangible equity (d) 903,656  870,261  943,702  3.8%(4.2)%
Total nonperforming loans 101,111  65,233  102,652  55.0%(1.5)%
Total nonperforming assets 102,465  66,587  106,177  53.9%(3.5)%
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:      
Loans as a % of period end total assets 72.47% 72.08% 71.87% 0.5%0.8%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.42% 0.92% 1.49% 54.3%(4.7)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.43% 0.94% 1.54% 52.1%(7.1)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.20% 1.18% 1.21% 1.7%(0.8)%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$1,563 $677 $(61) 130.9%N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.09% 0.04% % 125.0%N.M.
       
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:      
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.85% 10.51% 11.62% 3.2%(6.6)%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.33% 8.98% 10.05% 3.9%(7.2)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.27% 10.37% 10.97% (1.0)%(6.4)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.85% 15.29% 15.69% (2.9)%(5.4)%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 81.87% 80.06% 83.78% 2.3%(2.3)%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021   
     
     
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022  2021  Percent change vs '21
INCOME STATEMENT:    
Net interest income$347,059 $329,893  5.2%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 4,557  (11,916) N.M 
Other income 135,935  129,944  4.6%
Other expense 297,978  283,518  5.1%
Income before income taxes$180,459 $188,235  (4.1)%
Income taxes 32,108  34,290  (6.4)%
Net income$148,351 $153,945  (3.6)%
     
MARKET DATA:    
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$9.13 $9.45  (3.4)%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 9.06  9.37  (3.3)%
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share 4.16  4.12  1.0%
Special cash dividends declared per common share 0.50  0.40  25.0%
     
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,246,009  16,291,016  (0.3)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,365,309  16,425,206  (0.4)%
     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:     
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.48% 1.56% (5.1)%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.78% 14.45% (4.6)%
Yield on loans 4.65% 4.53% 2.6%
Yield on investment securities 2.66% 2.22% 19.8%
Yield on money market instruments 2.07% 0.13% 1,492.3%
Yield on interest earning assets 4.14% 3.86% 7.3%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.39% 0.12% 225.0%
Cost of borrowings 2.59% 1.96% 32.1%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.54% 0.28% 92.9%
Net interest margin (g) 3.80% 3.69% 3.0%
Efficiency ratio (g) 61.24% 61.27% %
     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$2,375 $(3,348) N.M.
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b) 0.03%(0.05)% N.M.
     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY    
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.72% 10.82% (0.9)%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.48% 15.19% 1.9%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 82.32% 85.68% (3.9)%
     
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET:    
Average interest earning assets$9,227,377 $9,028,340  2.2%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (k) 185,016  176,319  4.9%
     
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
     


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  2022  2021   2022  2021 
         
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $89,382 $79,168  $323,107 $317,208 
Interest on debt securities:        
Taxable  11,974  5,698   36,047  19,458 
Tax-exempt  2,918  2,209   10,964  8,307 
Other interest income  4,536  191   8,129  880 
Total interest income  108,810  87,266   378,247  345,853 
         
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits:        
Demand and savings deposits  10,205  373   17,646  1,595 
Time deposits  1,061  831   3,314  4,711 
Interest on borrowings  2,938  2,356   10,228  9,654 
Total interest expense  14,204  3,560   31,188  15,960 
         
Net interest income  94,606  83,706   347,059  329,893 
         
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses  2,981  (4,993)  4,557  (11,916)
         
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses  91,625  88,699   342,502  341,809 
         
Other income  26,392  32,206   135,935  129,944 
         
Other expense  77,654  75,764   297,978  283,518 
         
Income before income taxes  40,363  45,141   180,459  188,235 
         
Income taxes  7,279  8,593   32,108  34,290 
         
Net income $33,084 $36,548  $148,351 $153,945 
         
Per common share:        
Net income - basic $2.03 $2.25  $9.13 $9.45 
Net income - diluted $2.02 $2.23  $9.06 $9.37 
         
Weighted average shares - basic  16,261,136  16,216,076   16,246,009  16,291,016 
Weighted average shares - diluted  16,393,719  16,363,968   16,365,309  16,425,206 
         
Cash dividends declared:        
Quarterly dividend $1.04 $1.03  $4.16 $4.12 
Special dividend $0.50 $0.20  $0.50 $0.40 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$156,750 $144,507 
Money market instruments 32,978  74,673 
Investment securities 1,820,787  1,815,408 
Loans 7,141,891  6,871,122 
Allowance for credit losses (85,379) (83,197)
Loans, net 7,056,512  6,787,925 
Bank premises and equipment, net 82,126  89,008 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,570  167,057 
Other real estate owned 1,354  775 
Other assets 538,916  480,901 
Total assets$9,854,993 $9,560,254 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$3,074,276 $3,066,419 
Interest bearing 5,160,439  4,838,109 
Total deposits 8,234,715  7,904,528 
Borrowings 416,009  426,996 
Other liabilities 135,043  117,971 
Total liabilities$8,785,767 $8,449,495 
   
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 17,623,118 shares issued at December 31, 2021) 462,404  461,800 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (102,394) 15,155 
Retained earnings 847,235  776,294 
Treasury shares (1,359,521 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,403,555 shares at December 31, 2021) (138,019) (142,490)
Total shareholders' equity$1,069,226 $1,110,759 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,854,993 $9,560,254 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION    
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets   
      
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
(in thousands) 2022  2021   2022  2021 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$145,040 $148,433  $157,295 $139,678 
Money market instruments 495,350  491,093   392,256  665,714 
Investment securities 1,811,403  1,696,537   1,843,484  1,407,999 
Loans 7,108,956  6,872,620   6,955,674  7,014,517 
Allowance for credit losses (83,478) (88,017)  (81,736) (87,233)
Loans, net 7,025,478  6,784,603   6,873,938  6,927,284 
Bank premises and equipment, net 83,992  89,312   86,322  89,758 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,794  167,332   166,337  167,993 
Other real estate owned 1,354  802   1,161  902 
Other assets 551,245  451,545   523,415  448,130 
Total assets$10,279,656 $9,829,657  $10,044,208 $9,847,458 
      
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
      
Deposits:     
Noninterest bearing$3,134,544 $3,058,428  $3,093,019 $2,937,035 
Interest bearing 5,548,542  5,145,026   5,356,809  5,249,467 
Total deposits 8,683,086  8,203,454   8,449,828  8,186,502 
Borrowings 405,146  448,298   395,515  492,943 
Other liabilities 135,915  99,411   121,986  102,553 
Total liabilities$9,224,147 $8,751,163  $8,967,329 $8,781,998 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Preferred shares$ $  $ $ 
Common shares 461,391  460,037   460,696  459,421 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (121,416) (10,656)  (65,374) (4,120)
Retained earnings 853,802  771,957   821,382  744,102 
Treasury shares (138,268) (142,844)  (139,825) (133,943)
Total shareholders' equity$1,055,509 $1,078,494  $1,076,879 $1,065,460 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,279,656 $9,829,657  $10,044,208 $9,847,458 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
  2022 2022 2022 2022  2021 
(in thousands, except per share data)4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$89,382$83,522$77,787$72,416 $79,168 
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 11,974 10,319 7,624 6,130  5,698 
Tax-exempt 2,918 2,923 2,676 2,447  2,209 
Other interest income 4,536 3,180 260 153  191 
Total interest income 108,810 99,944 88,347 81,146  87,266 
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 10,205 5,757 1,333 351  373 
Time deposits 1,061 825 708 720  831 
Interest on borrowings 2,938 2,534 2,367 2,389  2,356 
Total interest expense 14,204 9,116 4,408 3,460  3,560 
      
Net interest income 94,606 90,828 83,939 77,686  83,706 
      
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,981 3,190 2,991 (4,605) (4,993)
      
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 91,625 87,638 80,948 82,291  88,699 
      
Other income 26,392 46,694 31,193 31,656  32,206 
      
Other expense 77,654 82,903 70,048 67,373  75,764 
      
Income before income taxes 40,363 51,429 42,093 46,574  45,141 
      
Income taxes 7,279 9,361 7,769 7,699  8,593 
      
Net income $33,084$42,068$34,324$38,875 $36,548 
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.03$2.59$2.11$2.40 $2.25 
Net income - diluted$2.02$2.57$2.10$2.38 $2.23 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
  2022  2022 2022 2022 2021
(in thousands)4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$8,219 $8,216$8,859$8,797$8,887
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,595  2,859 2,563 2,074 2,357
Other service income 2,580  2,956 4,940 4,819 6,368
Debit card fee income 6,675  6,514 6,731 6,126 6,568
Bank owned life insurance income 1,366  1,185 2,374 1,175 1,121
ATM fees 548  610 583 532 572
Gain on the sale of OREO, net   5,607 4  22
OREO valuation markup   12,009  30 51
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net (165) 58 709 2,353 2,125
Other components of net periodic benefit income 3,027  3,027 3,027 3,027 2,038
Miscellaneous 1,547  3,653 1,403 2,723 2,097
Total other income$26,392 $46,694$31,193$31,656$32,206
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$33,837 $37,889$31,052$30,521$35,953
Employee benefits 9,895  9,897 10,199 10,499 10,706
Occupancy expense 4,157  3,455 3,040 3,214 3,161
Furniture and equipment expense 3,118  2,912 2,934 2,937 2,724
Data processing fees 8,537  8,170 8,416 7,504 7,860
Professional fees and services 9,845  8,359 6,775 5,858 7,840
Marketing 1,404  1,595 1,019 1,317 1,718
Insurance 1,526  1,237 1,245 1,405 1,547
Communication 968  1,098 935 890 851
State tax expense 1,040  1,186 1,167 1,192 931
Amortization of intangible assets 341  341 403 402 420
Foundation contributions   4,000   
Miscellaneous 2,986  2,764 2,863 1,634 2,053
Total other expense$77,654 $82,903$70,048$67,373$75,764


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
      
 Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) 2022  2021  2020  2019  2018 
      
Allowance for credit losses:     
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 $49,988 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13   6,090       
Charge-offs 9,133  5,093  10,304  11,177  13,552 
Recoveries 6,758  8,441  27,246  10,173  7,131 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,375  (3,348) (16,942) 1,004  6,421 
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 4,557  (11,916) 12,054  6,171  7,945 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
      
General reserve trends:     
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 $51,512 
Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)     167  268   
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)N.A.N.A. 678     
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230  2,273 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$81,813 $81,581 $79,396 $51,181 $49,239 
      
Total loans$7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 $6,501,404 $5,692,132 
PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 4,653  7,149  11,153  14,331  3,943 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)N.A.N.A. 360,056  548,436  225,029 
Individually evaluated loans 78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459  48,135 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 $5,861,178 $5,415,025 
      
Asset Quality Ratios:     
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.03%(0.05)         %(0.24)         % 0.02% 0.12%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.20% 1.21% 1.19% 0.87% 0.90%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.20% 1.22% 1.25%N.A.N.A.
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.16% 1.20% 1.19% 0.87% 0.91%
General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (j) 1.16% 1.21% 1.24%N.A.N.A.
      
Nonperforming assets:     
Nonaccrual loans$79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings 20,134  28,323  20,788  21,215  15,173 
Loans past due 90 days or more 1,281  1,607  1,458  2,658  2,243 
Total nonperforming loans$101,111 $102,652 $139,614 $113,953 $85,370 
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank   181  837  3,100  2,788 
Other real estate owned - SEPH 1,354  594  594  929  1,515 
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank   2,750  3,164  3,599  3,464 
Total nonperforming assets$102,465 $106,177 $144,209 $121,581 $93,137 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.12% 1.06% 1.64% 1.39% 1.19%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.42% 1.49% 1.95% 1.75% 1.50%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.43% 1.55% 2.01% 1.87% 1.64%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.04% 1.11% 1.55% 1.42% 1.19%
      
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
 
 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
      
 Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) 2022  2021  2020  2019  2018 
      
New nonaccrual loan information:     
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 $72,056 
New nonaccrual loans 64,918  38,478  103,386  81,009  76,611 
Resolved nonaccrual loans 57,944  83,124  76,098  58,883  80,713 
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$79,696 $72,722 $117,368 $90,080 $67,954 
      
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end):     
Unpaid principal balance$80,116 $75,126 $109,062 $78,178 $59,381 
Prior charge-offs 1,775  624  655  719  11,246 
Remaining principal balance 78,341  74,502  108,407  77,459  48,135 
Specific reserves 3,566  1,616  5,434  5,230  2,273 
Book value, after specific reserves$74,775 $72,886 $102,973 $72,229 $45,862 
      
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION   
Financial Reconciliations      
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS      
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Net interest income$94,606 $90,828 $83,706  $347,059 $329,893 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 258  495  559   1,780  3,303 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 707  649  4,628   3,703  7,985 
Net interest income - adjusted$93,641 $89,684 $78,519  $341,576 $318,605 
       
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses$2,981 $3,190 $(4,993) $4,557 $(11,916)
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (792) (20) (106)  (1,319) (3,169)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted$3,773 $3,210 $(4,887) $5,876 $(8,747)
       
Other income$26,392 $46,694 $32,206  $135,935 $129,944 
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 285  3  321   788  525 
less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net   5,607     5,607   
less Vision related OREO valuation markup   12,009     12,009   
Other income - adjusted$26,107 $29,075 $31,885  $117,531 $129,419 
       
Other expense$77,654 $82,903 $75,764  $297,978 $283,518 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 341  341  420   1,487  1,798 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 100  1,295  700   1,761  1,361 
less Foundation contribution   4,000     4,000  4,000 
Other expense - adjusted$77,213 $77,267 $74,644  $290,730 $276,359 
       
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(336)$(2,761)$(944) $(3,771)$(1,643)
       
Net income - reported$33,084 $42,068 $36,548  $148,351 $153,945 
Net income - adjusted (h)$31,819 $31,682 $32,998  $134,164 $147,765 
       
Diluted earnings per common share$2.02 $2.57 $2.23  $9.06 $9.37 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$1.94 $1.93 $2.02  $8.20 $9.00 
       
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.28% 1.61% 1.48%  1.48% 1.56%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.23% 1.21% 1.33%  1.34% 1.50%
       
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.30% 1.63% 1.50%  1.50% 1.59%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.25% 1.23% 1.35%  1.36% 1.53%
       
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.44% 15.50% 13.44%  13.78% 14.45%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 11.96% 11.68% 12.14%  12.46% 13.87%
       
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 14.75% 18.33% 15.91%  16.29% 17.15%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.19% 13.81% 14.37%  14.73% 16.46%
       
Efficiency ratio (g) 63.69% 59.88% 64.94%  61.24% 61.27%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 63.99% 64.56% 67.15%  62.84% 61.29%
       
Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.98% 3.81% 3.72%  3.80% 3.69%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.94% 3.76% 3.49%  3.74% 3.56%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION   
Financial Reconciliations (continued)   
       
(a) Reported measure uses net income  
(b) Averages are for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:   
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,055,509$1,076,526$1,078,494  $1,076,879$1,065,460 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,794 166,136 167,332   166,337 167,993 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$889,715$910,390$911,162  $910,542$897,467 
       
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:  
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021   
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,069,226$1,036,172$1,110,759    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,570 165,911 167,057    
TANGIBLE EQUITY$903,656$870,261$943,702    
       
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS   
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
AVERAGE ASSETS$10,279,656$10,384,049$9,829,657  $10,044,208$9,847,458 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 165,794 166,136 167,332   166,337 167,993 
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$10,113,862$10,217,913$9,662,325  $9,877,871$9,679,465 
       
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:  
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021   
TOTAL ASSETS$9,854,993$9,855,047$9,560,254    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 165,570 165,911 167,057    
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,689,423$9,689,136$9,393,197    
       
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME  
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Interest income$108,810$99,944$87,266  $378,247$345,853 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 918 932 762   3,541 2,911 
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$109,728$100,876$88,028  $381,788$348,764 
Interest expense 14,204 9,116 3,560   31,188 15,960 
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$95,524$91,760$84,468  $350,600$332,804 
       
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for (recovery of) credit losses, other income, other expense and income taxes.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Excludes $4.2 million of PPP loans and $4,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2022, $74.4 million of PPP loans and $77,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2021 and $331.6 million of PPP loans and $337,000 in related allowance at December 31, 2020.
(k) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for (recovery of) credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for (recovery of) credit losses.
       
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME  
 THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
 December 31, 2022September 30, 2022December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022December 31, 2021
Net income$33,084$42,068$36,548  $148,351$153,945 
Plus: Income taxes 7,279 9,361 8,593   32,108 34,290 
Plus: Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,981 3,190 (4,993)  4,557 (11,916)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$43,344$54,619$40,148  $185,016$176,319 

 

 

        









    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data