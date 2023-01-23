The Global Video Streaming Market is forecast to grow by $310.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Streaming Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191362/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the video streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by heightened demand for encoders to support multiple broadcasting formats, rising live-streamed content, and technological advances.



The video streaming market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Live

• Non-linear



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the video streaming market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and growing preference for VOD services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the video streaming market covers the following areas:

• Video streaming market sizing

• Video streaming market forecast

• Video streaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video streaming market vendors that include AgileContent SA, Akamai Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Brightcove Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dacast Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kaltura Inc., MediaPlatform Inc., Netflix Inc., Panopto Inc., Qumu Corp., Sonic Foundry Inc., SproutVideo LLC, The Walt Disney Co., VBrick Systems Inc., and Wowza Media Systems LLC. Also, the video streaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

