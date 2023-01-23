The Global Writing Instruments Market is forecast to grow by $9424.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Writing Instruments Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06187707/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the writing instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emerging online sales of writing instruments, rising popularity of multi-utility writing instruments, and increase in customization and personalization of pens.



The writing instruments market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Students

• Working professionals

• Institutions



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery as one of the prime reasons driving the writing instruments market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in customization and personalization of writing instruments and rising popularity of omnichannel retail will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the writing instruments market covers the following areas:

• Writing instruments market sizing

• Writing instruments market forecast

• Writing instruments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading writing instruments market vendors that include Bic, Caran d Ache, Claro, Crayola, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Pens, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Koh i noor Hardtmuth AS, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Luxor, Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd, Montblanc, Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD., PILOT Corp, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the writing instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

