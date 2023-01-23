The Global Animal Genetics Market is forecast to grow by $1534.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Genetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102913/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the animal genetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, growing focus on research and development in animal genomics, and growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases.



The animal genetics market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Live animal

• Genetic testing services

• Genetic materials



By End-user

• Research centers

• Hospitals and clinics

• Diagnostic centers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in animal breeding methodologies as one of the prime reasons driving the animal genetics market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on the development of sustainable livestock and the growing adoption of public-private partnership for improving livestock farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the animal genetics market covers the following areas:

• Animal genetics market sizing

• Animal genetics market forecast

• Animal genetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal genetics market vendors that include Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., EasyDNA, Envigo, Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genex Cooperative, Genus Plc, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Sandor Group Of Co., Superior Animal Genetics, Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., Tropical Bovine Genetics, Vaxxinova International BV, Vetgen LLC, and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal genetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

