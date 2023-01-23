The Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market is forecast to grow by 20.89 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039432/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive touch screen control systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing uptake of electronics in automobiles, increasing demand for aftermarket infotainment systems, and increasing motorization in emerging countries.



The automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Resistive

• Capacitive



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of large-screen display systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive touch screen control systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of multi-display infotainment systems and automotive OEMs to push embedded, in-vehicle infotainment systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive touch screen control systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive touch screen control systems market sizing

• Automotive touch screen control systems market forecast

• Automotive touch screen control systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive touch screen control systems market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., US Micro Products Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Also, the automotive touch screen control systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

