SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Operating earnings 1 of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share

Operating earnings 1 increase of 11% compared to the previous quarter and 48% compared to the same prior year quarter

Net organic loan and lease growth of over $130.2 million - 17% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Net interest income growth of $904 thousand or 10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%



KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our company’s results for the quarter and for the year. We wrapped-up 2022 with another record revenue quarter while continuing to gain operating leverage and build on the great work being done to diversify revenue, build out our ancillary lines of business, and maintain outstanding credit metrics. The core momentum our team is building is outstanding and will position us well as we enter 2023.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are very proud of our strong quarter and how we finished 2022. The team did a phenomenal job in all areas. The bank continues to show excellent credit, solid growth and strong profits. We couldn’t be more excited about how we are positioned to enter 2023.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.27 billion, a decrease of $177.5 million. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $264.8 million and average securities of $26.2 million. Partially offsetting the decrease in average earning assets was an increase in average loans and leases of $113.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $123.7 million attributable to a decrease in deposits of $128.9 million, offset by increased borrowings of $5.2 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.29% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and higher yields on cash deposits held in Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was positively impacted due to an increase quarter-over-quarter in loan discount accretion of $1.2 million.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.70% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter, an increase of 56 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.85% compared to 0.45% in the prior quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Dec Sep Increase Selected Interest Rates and Yields 2022 2022 (Decrease) Yield on loans and leases 5.05 % 4.59 % 0.46 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.41 % 3.79 % 0.62 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.18 % 0.62 % 0.56 % Cost of total deposits 0.85 % 0.45 % 0.40 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.27 % 0.70 % 0.57 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.51 % 3.29 % 0.22 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $23.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% as of September 30, 2022. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.73% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.75% at September 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.1 million, or 4.41% of acquired loans and leases as of December 31, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Dec Sep Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward 2022 2022 Change Beginning balance $ 22,769 $ 21,938 $ 831 Charge-offs (331 ) (231 ) (100 ) Recoveries 108 88 20 Net charge-offs (223 ) (143 ) (80 ) Provision 788 974 (186 ) Ending balance $ 23,334 $ 22,769 $ 565 Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross 0.72 % 0.73 % (0.01 ) %

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.09% as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.11% reported in the third quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively



The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Dec Sep Increase Credit Quality 2022 2022 (Decrease) Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 2,808 $ 3,379 $ (571 ) Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing 142 - 142 Total nonperforming loans and leases 2,950 3,379 (429 ) Other real estate owned 1,436 1,226 210 Other repossessed assets 422 - 422 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,808 $ 4,605 $ 203 Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.09 % 0.11 % (0.02 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.10 % - %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $875 thousand to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, related to lower volume of transaction fees;

Net gain on sale of securities and dissolution of associated derivative instrument;

Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt Group, LLC (“Sunbelt”) and organic growth; and

Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Dec Sep Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2022 (Decrease) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,477 $ 1,611 $ (134 ) Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 144 - 144 Mortgage banking income 77 170 (93 ) Investment services 958 1,051 (93 ) Insurance commissions 1,233 864 369 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,328 1,356 (28 ) Other 1,908 1,198 710 Total noninterest income $ 7,125 $ 6,250 $ 875

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $186 thousand to $27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27.2 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of lower utility expenses (seasonality);

Increase in data processing and technology as a result of enhancements to core systems; and

Increase in professional services, related to higher audit expenses.



The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Dec Sep Increase Noninterest Expense 2022

2022 (Decrease) Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,384 $ 16,317 $ 67 Occupancy and equipment 3,015 3,167 (152 ) FDIC insurance 650 705 (55 ) Other real estate and loan related expenses 517 565 (48 ) Advertising and marketing 308 288 20 Data processing and technology 2,097 1,872 225 Professional services 981 822 159 Amortization of intangibles 688 650 38 Merger related and restructuring expenses (45 ) 87 (132 ) Other 2,821 2,757 64 Total noninterest expense $ 27,416 $ 27,230 $ 186

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $318 thousand, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.76% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total assets remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced a shift in its asset mix during the fourth quarter 2022. The Company had increases primarily in the following categories: loans and leases, net of $531.7 million, securities of $210.4 million, premises and equipment of $6.6 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $3.9 million, attributable to Sunbelt purchase and other assets of $30.2 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $778.7 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities were $4.18 billion for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total liabilities remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced organic deposit growth of $55.2 million and a decrease in borrowings of $70.3 million.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $432.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily driven by net income of $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, offset by the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $36.8 million and dividends paid of $4.7 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.09 at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Dec Dec Increase Selected Balance Sheet Information 2022 2021 (Decrease) Total assets $ 4,612,913 $ 4,611,579 $ 1,334 Total liabilities 4,180,461 4,182,149 (1,688 ) Total equity 432,452 429,430 3,022 Securities 769,842 559,422 210,420 Loans and leases 3,229,042 2,693,397 535,645 Deposits 4,077,100 4,021,938 55,162 Borrowings 17,275 87,585 (70,310 )

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 179408. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 675735. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source SmartFinancial, Inc. Investor Contacts Billy Carroll President & CEO (865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com Ron Gorczynski Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Media Contact Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,424 $ 543,029 $ 654,945 $ 763,968 $ 1,045,077 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 483,893 519,723 524,864 540,483 482,453 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 285,949 287,104 288,363 289,532 76,969 Other investments 15,530 15,528 16,569 16,499 16,494 Loans held for sale 1,752 2,742 1,707 5,894 5,103 Loans and leases 3,229,042 3,099,116 2,994,074 2,806,026 2,693,397 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (23,334 ) (22,769 ) (21,938 ) (20,078 ) (19,352 ) Loans and leases, net 3,205,708 3,076,347 2,972,136 2,785,948 2,674,045 Premises and equipment, net 92,511 91,944 89,950 84,793 85,958 Other real estate owned 1,436 1,226 1,612 1,612 1,780 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 Bank owned life insurance 81,470 81,001 80,537 80,074 79,619 Other assets 68,468 67,807 52,848 44,561 38,229 Total assets $ 4,612,913 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579 Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,072,449 $ 1,186,209 $ 1,162,843 $ 1,093,933 $ 1,055,125 Interest-bearing demand 965,911 962,901 999,893 975,272 899,158 Money market and savings 1,583,481 1,663,355 1,607,714 1,573,101 1,493,007 Time deposits 455,259 467,944 511,182 549,047 574,648 Total deposits 4,077,100 4,280,409 4,281,632 4,191,353 4,021,938 Borrowings 17,275 18,423 12,549 36,713 87,585 Subordinated debt 42,015 41,994 41,973 41,952 41,930 Other liabilities 44,071 41,374 31,532 28,519 30,696 Total liabilities 4,180,461 4,382,200 4,367,686 4,298,537 4,182,149 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 16,901 16,888 16,898 16,893 16,803 Additional paid-in capital 294,330 293,907 293,815 293,376 292,937 Retained earnings 156,545 144,723 134,362 125,329 118,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (35,324 ) (40,807 ) (24,648 ) (15,556 ) 1,443 Total shareholders’ equity 432,452 414,711 420,427 420,042 429,430 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 4,612,913 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec Sep June Mar Dec Dec Dec 2022

2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 40,082 $ 35,127 $ 31,530 $ 29,643 $ 30,567 $ 136,381 $ 118,582 Investment securities: Taxable 3,337 3,135 2,908 2,418 1,341 11,799 3,813 Tax-exempt 797 561 441 368 322 2,166 1,215 Federal funds sold and other earning assets 3,098 3,474 1,430 486 547 8,488 1,622 Total interest income 47,314 42,297 36,309 32,915 32,777 158,834 125,232 Interest expense: Deposits 8,844 4,866 2,504 2,014 2,116 18,228 8,849 Borrowings 232 97 117 157 180 602 540 Subordinated debt 626 626 626 626 626 2,503 2,449 Total interest expense 9,702 5,589 3,247 2,797 2,922 21,333 11,838 Net interest income 37,612 36,708 33,062 30,118 29,855 137,501 113,394 Provision for loan and lease losses 788 974 1,250 1,006 422 4,018 1,633 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 36,824 35,734 31,812 29,112 29,433 133,483 111,761 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,477 1,611 1,446 1,319 1,372 5,853 4,650 Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net 144 — — — — 144 45 Mortgage banking 77 170 471 834 803 1,552 4,040 Investment services 958 1,051 1,065 1,070 621 4,144 2,167 Insurance commissions 1,233 864 598 901 517 3,595 3,285 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 1,328 1,356 1,467 1,284 1,445 5,435 4,284 Other 1,908 1,198 2,182 1,703 2,048 6,992 5,478 Total noninterest income 7,125 6,250 7,229 7,111 6,806 27,715 23,949 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,384 16,317 15,673 15,046 14,990 63,420 51,656 Occupancy and equipment 3,015 3,167 2,793 3,059 3,026 12,034 10,196 FDIC insurance 650 705 676 641 567 2,672 1,833 Other real estate and loan related expense 517 565 636 729 583 2,446 2,098 Advertising and marketing 308 288 327 369 176 1,293 830 Data processing and technology 2,097 1,872 1,728 1,586 1,722 7,283 6,364 Professional services 981 822 745 1,242 847 3,790 3,147 Amortization of intangibles 688 650 633 637 660 2,607 2,256 Merger related and restructuring expenses (45 ) 87 81 439 2,762 562 3,701 Other 2,821 2,757 2,634 1,970 2,490 10,183 9,310 Total noninterest expense 27,416 27,230 25,926 25,718 27,823 106,290 91,391 Income before income taxes 16,533 14,754 13,115 10,505 8,416 54,908 44,319 Income tax expense 3,529 3,211 2,900 2,246 1,761 11,886 9,529 Net income $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 $ 6,655 $ 43,022 $ 34,790 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 2.57 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 2.55 $ 2.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,758,706 16,749,255 16,734,930 16,718,371 16,699,010 16,740,450 15,572,537 Diluted 16,884,253 16,872,022 16,867,774 16,858,288 16,846,315 16,871,369 15,699,215





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 3,150,493 $ 40,082 5.05 % $ 3,037,092 $ 35,127 4.59 % $ 2,675,059 $ 30,567 4.53 % Taxable securities 701,787 3,337 1.89 % 720,114 3,135 1.73 % 339,371 1,341 1.57 % Tax-exempt securities2 93,721 958 4.06 % 101,559 732 2.86 % 102,989 479 1.85 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 322,970 3,098 3.81 % 587,755 3,474 2.34 % 965,899 547 0.22 % Total interest-earning assets 4,268,971 47,475 4.41 % 4,446,520 42,468 3.79 % 4,083,318 32,934 3.20 % Noninterest-earning assets 372,864 362,869 383,783 Total assets $ 4,641,835 $ 4,809,389 $ 4,467,101 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 924,320 3,141 1.35 % $ 966,437 1,956 0.80 % $ 853,763 403 0.19 % Money market and savings deposits 1,587,688 4,855 1.21 % 1,632,510 2,298 0.56 % 1,428,472 920 0.26 % Time deposits 459,996 848 0.73 % 501,919 612 0.48 % 583,165 793 0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,972,004 8,844 1.18 % 3,100,866 4,866 0.62 % 2,865,400 2,116 0.29 % Borrowings 18,309 232 5.03 % 13,141 97 2.93 % 88,828 180 0.80 % Subordinated debt 42,002 626 5.91 % 41,980 626 5.91 % 41,917 626 5.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,032,315 9,702 1.27 % 3,155,987 5,589 0.70 % 2,996,145 2,922 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,146,374 1,192,813 1,016,438 Other liabilities 43,109 35,224 27,710 Total liabilities 4,221,798 4,384,024 4,040,293 Shareholders’ equity 420,037 425,365 426,808 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,641,835 $ 4,809,389 $ 4,467,101 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 37,773 $ 36,879 $ 30,012 Interest rate spread 3.14 % 3.09 % 2.81 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.51 % 3.29 % 2.92 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 140.78 % 140.89 % 136.29 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.05 % 8.84 % 9.55 %

1 Includes average balance of $3.3 million, $4.8 million, and $80.5 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $161 thousand, $171 thousand and $156 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Loans and leases, including fees1 $ 2,948,511 $ 136,381 4.63 % $ 2,540,577 $ 118,582 4.67 % Taxable securities 688,428 11,799 1.71 % 207,459 3,813 1.84 % Tax-exempt securities2 100,566 2,831 2.82 % 92,708 1,817 1.96 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets 577,593 8,488 1.47 % 680,909 1,622 0.24 % Total interest-earning assets 4,315,098 159,499 3.70 % 3,521,653 125,834 3.57 % Noninterest-earning assets 373,026 317,457 Total assets $ 4,688,124 $ 3,839,110 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 945,414 6,278 0.66 % $ 737,251 1,378 0.19 % Money market and savings deposits 1,576,170 9,137 0.58 % 1,191,916 3,501 0.29 % Time deposits 513,416 2,813 0.55 % 533,994 3,970 0.74 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,035,000 18,228 0.60 % 2,463,161 8,849 0.36 % Borrowings 32,986 602 1.83 % 83,105 540 0.65 % Subordinated debt 41,970 2,503 5.96 % 40,221 2,449 6.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,109,956 21,333 0.69 % 2,586,487 11,838 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,120,555 841,746 Other liabilities 34,361 23,189 Total liabilities 4,264,872 3,451,422 Shareholders’ equity 423,252 387,688 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,688,124 $ 3,839,110 Net interest income, taxable equivalent $ 138,166 $ 113,996 Interest rate spread 3.01 % 3.12 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.20 % 3.24 % Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.75 % 136.16 % Percentage of average equity to average assets 9.03 % 10.10 %

1 Includes average balance of $14.1 million and $196.1 million in PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $665 thousand and $602 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Composition of Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate: owner occupied $ 759,456 $ 714,734 $ 684,250 $ 612,675 $ 590,064 non-owner occupied 843,720 822,317 850,338 863,181 794,092 Commercial real estate, total 1,603,176 1,537,051 1,534,588 1,475,856 1,384,156 Commercial & industrial 551,867 514,280 483,588 461,153 488,024 Construction & land development 402,501 405,007 364,368 314,654 278,386 Consumer real estate 587,977 562,408 533,582 483,229 477,272 Leases 67,427 64,798 63,264 59,892 53,708 Consumer and other 16,094 15,572 14,684 11,242 11,851 Total loans and leases $ 3,229,042 $ 3,099,116 $ 2,994,074 $ 2,806,026 $ 2,693,397 Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data: Nonperforming loans and leases $ 2,950 $ 3,379 $ 3,413 $ 3,342 $ 3,188 Other real estate owned 1,436 1,226 1,612 1,612 1,780 Other repossessed assets 422 — 17 27 90 Total nonperforming assets $ 4,808 $ 4,605 $ 5,042 $ 4,981 $ 5,058 Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases $ 101 $ 108 $ 678 $ 625 $ 206 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03 % 0.02 % (0.09 ) % 0.04 % 0.05 % Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.72 % Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance $ 13,128 $ 14,465 $ 14,737 $ 14,913 $ 15,483 Accretion income on acquired loans and leases 1,396 148 225 389 457 PPP net fees deferred balance 122 140 301 972 2,038 PPP net fees recognized 17 163 669 1,066 1,725 Capital Ratios: Equity to Assets 9.37 % 8.65 % 8.78 % 8.90 % 9.31 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1 7.17 % 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 % 7.18 % SmartFinancial, Inc.2 Tier 1 leverage 7.95 % 7.40 % 7.48 % 7.41 % 7.45 % Common equity Tier 1 9.73 % 9.65 % 9.95 % 10.30 % 10.56 % Tier 1 capital 9.73 % 9.65 % 9.95 % 10.30 % 10.56 % Total capital 11.49 % 11.44 % 11.80 % 12.22 % 12.55 % SmartBank Estimated3 Tier 1 leverage 8.90 % 8.27 % 8.33 % 8.24 % 8.23 % Common equity Tier 1 10.90 % 10.78 % 11.08 % 11.46 % 11.66 % Tier 1 capital 10.90 % 10.78 % 11.08 % 11.46 % 11.66 % Total capital 11.53 % 11.41 % 11.72 % 12.08 % 12.29 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The As of and for The Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.11 % 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.73 % 0.59 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.28 % 10.77 % 9.76 % 7.83 % 6.19 % 10.16 % 8.97 % Return on average tangible common equity¹ 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % 8.18 % 13.60 % 11.84 % Noninterest income / average assets 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.27 % 2.47 % 2.27 % 2.38 % Efficiency ratio 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % 75.89 % 64.33 % 66.54 % Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized): Operating return on average assets1 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.92 % 0.98 % Operating PTPP return on average assets1 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity1 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % 8.09 % 10.24 % 9.67 % Operating return on average tangible common equity1 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % 10.70 % 13.69 % 12.77 % Operating efficiency ratio1 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 % 68.07 % 63.79 % 63.59 % Operating noninterest income / average assets1 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Operating noninterest expense / average assets1 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.26 % 2.28 % Selected Interest Rates and Yields: Yield on loans and leases 5.05 % 4.59 % 4.40 % 4.41 % 4.53 % 4.63 % 4.67 % Yield on earning assets, FTE 4.41 % 3.79 % 3.39 % 3.18 % 3.20 % 3.70 % 3.57 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.18 % 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.60 % 0.36 % Cost of total deposits 0.85 % 0.45 % 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.44 % 0.27 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.27 % 0.70 % 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.69 % 0.46 % Net interest margin, FTE 3.51 % 3.29 % 3.08 % 2.91 % 2.92 % 3.20 % 3.24 % Per Common Share: Net income, basic $ 0.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 2.57 $ 2.23 Net income, diluted 0.77 0.68 0.61 0.49 0.40 2.55 2.22 Operating earnings, basic¹ 0.77 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 2.59 2.41 Operating earnings, diluted¹ 0.76 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 2.57 2.39 Book value 25.59 24.56 24.88 24.86 25.56 25.59 25.56 Tangible book value¹ 19.09 18.02 18.69 18.64 19.26 19.09 19.26 Common shares outstanding 16,900,805 16,887,555 16,898,405 16,893,282 16,802,990 16,900,805 16,802,990

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Earnings: Net income (GAAP) $ 13,004 $ 11,543 $ 10,215 $ 8,259 $ 6,655 $ 43,022 $ 34,790 Noninterest income: Securities gains (losses), net (144 ) — — — — (144 ) (45 ) Noninterest expenses: Merger related and restructuring expenses (45 ) 87 81 439 2,762 562 3,701 Income taxes: Income tax effect of adjustments 49 (22 ) (21 ) (113 ) (713 ) (108 ) (944 ) Operating earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 12,864 $ 11,608 $ 10,275 $ 8,585 $ 8,704 $ 43,332 $ 37,502 Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 2.59 $ 2.41 Diluted 0.76 0.69 0.61 0.51 0.52 2.57 2.39 Operating Noninterest Income: Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 7,125 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 $ 6,806 $ 27,715 $ 23,949 Securities gains (losses), net (144 ) — — — — (144 ) (45 ) Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 6,981 $ 6,250 $ 7,229 $ 7,111 $ 6,806 $ 27,571 $ 23,904 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1 0.60 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Operating Noninterest Expense: Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 27,416 $ 27,230 $ 25,926 $ 25,718 $ 27,823 $ 106,290 $ 91,391 Merger related and restructuring expenses 45 (87 ) (81 ) (439 ) (2,762 ) (562 ) (3,701 ) Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 27,461 $ 27,143 $ 25,845 $ 25,279 $ 25,061 $ 105,728 $ 87,690 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2 2.35 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.23 % 2.23 % 2.26 % 2.28 % Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 37,612 $ 36,708 $ 33,062 $ 30,118 $ 29,855 $ 137,501 $ 113,394 Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) 6,981 6,250 7,229 7,111 6,806 27,571 23,904 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) (27,461 ) (27,143 ) (25,845 ) (25,279 ) (25,061 ) (105,728 ) (87,690 ) Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 17,132 $ 15,815 $ 14,446 $ 11,950 $ 11,600 $ 59,344 $ 49,608 Non-GAAP Return Ratios: Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3 1.10 % 0.96 % 0.88 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.92 % 0.98 % Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5 16.65 % 14.36 % 13.02 % 10.39 % 8.18 % 13.60 % 11.84 % Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)6 12.15 % 10.83 % 9.82 % 8.14 % 8.09 % 10.24 % 9.67 % Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7 16.47 % 14.44 % 13.09 % 10.80 % 10.70 % 13.69 % 12.77 % Operating Efficiency Ratio: Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.28 % 63.39 % 64.35 % 69.08 % 75.89 % 64.33 % 66.54 % Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields (0.22 ) % (0.25 ) % (0.27 ) % (0.31 ) % (0.32 ) % (0.26 ) % (0.29 ) % Adjustment for securities gains (losses) (0.20 ) % — % — % — % — % (0.06 ) % (0.02 ) % Adjustment for merger related income and costs 0.50 % (0.21 ) % (0.20 ) % (1.17 ) % (7.50 ) % (0.22 ) % (2.64 ) % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 61.36 % 62.93 % 63.88 % 67.60 % 68.07 % 63.79 % 63.59 %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).





SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec Sep Jun Mar Dec Dec Dec 2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Tangible Common Equity: Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 432,452 $ 414,711 $ 420,427 $ 420,042 $ 429,430 $ 432,452 $ 429,430 Less goodwill and other intangible assets 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 109,772 105,852 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 322,680 $ 304,251 $ 315,845 $ 314,827 $ 323,578 $ 322,680 $ 323,578 Average Tangible Common Equity: Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 420,037 $ 425,365 $ 419,726 $ 427,945 $ 426,808 $ 423,252 $ 387,688 Less average goodwill and other intangible assets 110,206 106,483 104,986 105,617 104,193 106,834 93,910 Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 309,831 $ 318,882 $ 314,740 $ 322,328 $ 322,615 $ 316,418 $ 293,778 Tangible Book Value per Common Share: Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 25.59 $ 24.56 $ 24.88 $ 24.86 $ 25.56 $ 25.59 $ 25.56 Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets (6.50 ) (6.54 ) (6.19 ) (6.23 ) (6.30 ) (6.50 ) (6.30 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 19.09 $ 18.02 $ 18.69 $ 18.64 $ 19.26 $ 19.09 $ 19.26 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets: Total Assets $ 4,612,913 $ 4,796,911 $ 4,788,113 $ 4,718,579 $ 4,611,579 $ 4,612,913 $ 4,611,579 Less goodwill and other intangibles 109,772 110,460 104,582 105,215 105,852 109,772 105,852 Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP): $ 4,503,141 $ 4,686,451 $ 4,683,531 $ 4,613,364 $ 4,505,727 $ 4,503,141 $ 4,505,727 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 7.17 % 6.49 % 6.74 % 6.82 % 7.18 % 7.17 % 7.18 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder’s equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.