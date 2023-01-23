The Global Personal Lubricants Market is forecast to grow by $486.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Lubricants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05996000/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the personal lubricants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high product visibility, increasing demand for sexual wellness products, and evolving societal norms.



The personal lubricants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Water-based lubricants

• Silicon-based lubricants

• Oil-based lubricants



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for organic products as one of the prime reasons driving the personal lubricants market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of trade shows for adult novelty products and the rising popularity of personal lubricants in online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the personal lubricants market covers the following areas:

• Personal lubricants market sizing

• Personal lubricants market forecast

• Personal lubricants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal lubricants market vendors that include Ansell Ltd., Bijoux Indiscrets SL, BioFilm Inc., Bodywise Ltd., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Cupid Ltd., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Elbow Grease, Good Clean Love Inc., LELOi AB, Lovehoney Group Ltd., Okamoto Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sliquid LLC, TENGA Co. Ltd., The Aneros Co., The Yes Yes Co. Ltd., Toaster Labs Inc., Trigg Laboratories Inc., and WOW Tech International GmbH. Also, the personal lubricants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

