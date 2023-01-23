The Global Loan Servicing Software Market is forecast to grow by $2130.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05938902/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the loan servicing software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for efficiency in lending operations, the rise in adoption of cloud-based loan servicing software offerings, and the rising cost of loan servicing.



The loan servicing software market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Banks

• Credit unions

• Mortgage lenders

• Brokers

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the strategic partnerships and acquisitions between market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the loan servicing software market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of advanced technologies and use of analytics in the lending industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading loan servicing software market vendors that include Abrigo, Applied Business Software Inc, Black Knight Inc, C Loans Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DownHome Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc, Fiserv Inc., Graveco Software Inc., LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc, Nortridge Software LLC, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Oracle Corp., PCFS Solutions, Q2 Holdings Inc., Shaw Systems Associates LLC, and Sopra Banking Software. Also, the loan servicing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

