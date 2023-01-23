The Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market is forecast to grow by $ 23037.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.99% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881105/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the corporate learning management system (LMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, the replacement of legacy LMS, and the increased need for skilled employees.



The corporate learning management system (LMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise deployment

• Cloud deployment



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• medium enterprises



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of mobile learning as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate learning management system (LMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the automation of assessment functionalities and customized learning environment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corporate learning management system (LMS) market covers the following areas:

• Corporate learning management system (LMS) market sizing

• Corporate learning management system (LMS) market forecast

• Corporate learning management system (LMS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate learning management system (LMS) market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., Blackboard Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., HealthStream Inc., Heuristix Digital Technologies Private Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., iTacit, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paradiso Solutions, Pluralsight Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Corp. Also, the corporate learning management system (LMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________