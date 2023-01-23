Sparton Resources Inc.: Private Placement Financing Updated

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that the private placement financing announced in the Company news releases dated December 1st and December 30th, 2022, through the sale of 1,100,000 Flow Through Share Units (“the Units”) to a number of individual accredited investors (the “Investors”) for total proceeds of $88,000 has now terminated.



No cash commissions, finder’s fees, or agent warrants were paid in relation to the funds raised.

For additional details, please see the Company news releases dated December 1st, and December 30th, 2022.

