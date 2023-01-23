The Global Water Bottles with Filters Market is forecast to grow by $266.01 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800710/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases, increased participation in outdoor activities, and increased adoption of portable water filters during natural disasters.



The water bottles with filters market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Metal

• Plastic

• Other materials



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of multipurpose water bottle filters as one of the prime reasons driving the water bottles with filters market growth during the next few years. Also, the customization of water bottles with filters and the introduction of self-cleaning water bottles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water bottles with filters market vendors that include Aquamira Technologies Inc., Berkey Filters, Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KOR Water Inc., LARQ Inc., NewAge Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, Water to Go Ltd., WaterWell, Worldway Industrial Corp., and SurviMate. Also, the water bottles with filters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

