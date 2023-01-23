The Global Edge Computing Market is forecast to grow by $9928.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.74% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Computing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658029/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the edge computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision making, growing limitations of front-end devices, and optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage.



The edge computing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial manufacturing

• Telecom

• Mobility

• Government

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

• Edge-managed platforms



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the deployment of industry 4.0 infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the edge computing market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of 5G telecommunication networks and ongoing efforts to develop edge computing standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edge computing market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, ClearBlade Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EdgeConneX Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Aarna Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Also, the edge computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

